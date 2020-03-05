Micron Investors Have Been Waiting For This Moment

Micron (MU) will report results in just a couple weeks, and there is now mounting evidence to support the stock rising in the weeks ahead and potentially after the company reports results.

Expectations for the company are low this quarter, but there are signs to suggest improving pricing in the DRAM and NAND market, and that may indicate a better outlook for Micron still lies ahead. Some traders are even betting on this better outlook and the potential for the company to provide better earnings and revenue guidance.

Improved Pricing

According to data from Business Quant, DRAM and NAND prices have been rising in recent weeks. It could suggest that the demand for these chips is now beginning to show some signs of improvement. Based on the latest data, it seems that pricing may have bottomed in late 2019 and has taken a meaningful turn higher just recently towards the end of February and the start of March. It could suggest that there is potentially some upside to current earnings and revenue estimates for future quarter growth estimates.

The improving price trends fall in line with what the company even noted on their fiscal first quarter conference call. On the call, the company said that its fiscal second quarter would market the bottom of their financial performance with expectations of recovery in the DRAM and NAND market in the second half of 2020.

(Business Quant)

Weak Quarter

Analysts are not expecting it to be a strong quarter, with earnings forecast to fall 78% to $0.37 per share and revenue to drop by around 19.5% to approximately $4.7 billion. Additionally, revenue for the fiscal third quarter is forecast to rise by about 3.7% to $4.96 billion, while earnings are to fall by approximately 47% to $0.56 per share.

Data by YCharts

Betting On Sharp Rise

Despite expectations for a weak quarter, options traders are betting that the stock rises by the expiration date on April 17. The open interest for the $60 calls rose by around 21,000 contracts on March 5. According to the data from Trade Alert, the options traded on the ASK for a price of about $2 per contract. A buyer of the calls, if holding them until expiration, would need the stock to climb to $62 to earn a profit, a gain of about 12% from the current stock price of about $55.40 on March 5.

Technical Strength

The technical chart also suggests that the stock rises, potentially to as high as $61.40. The shares are currently trading at a critical level of resistance at $55.60 and should the stock rise above that level of resistance, it is likely to move higher. Additionally, there appears to be a long-term uptrend in the relative strength index, which suggests that bullish momentum is still in the stock and shares are likely to continue to benefit.

Risks

However, should the stock fail to break out at resistance at $55.60, then it seems they could pull back to around $52.70 or perhaps lower to the uptrend between $50 and $51.

Additionally, it is uncertain how the coronavirus may have impacted Micron's supply chains or potentially hurt the demand from their customers due to disruptions in their customer's supply chains.

Regardless of the risk, the trend appears to be suggesting that Micron's stock continues to rise into, and perhaps following the quarterly results. Options traders appear to be making big bets on it.

