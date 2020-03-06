The Tanger Conundrum

The following information provided me with confidence on the company’s future. We maintain a Strong Buy.

I’m now at full exposure, delegating 3% of my REIT portfolio to this stock.

Consider this definition from Merriam-Webster.com:

Conundrum: co·​nun·​drum | \ kə-ˈnən-drəm \: An intricate and difficult problem. He is faced with the conundrum of trying to find a job without having experience.

Hold onto that for a moment. Because we’re definitely going to come back to it.

For now though, let’s talk about valuation.

Over the decades, as both an analyst and investor, I’ve become more experienced in that topic. It was something I had to at least start exploring pretty fast as a developer. And I still remember building my very first retail store for Advance Auto Parts.

That was in 1990. But the thrill of creating wealth with an 11% cap rate and selling it for a 9% cap rate? That still stays with me today.

I also haven’t forgotten my transition into bigger-ticket buildings. I’d construct multi-million-dollar shopping centers and sell them for significant gains.

One of the last ones I developed was a grocery-anchored project in South Carolina in which I pre-leased the property, and sold it for a multi-million dollar gain. Even after all the costs involved, I was still able to generate healthy investment spreads.

Here’s what I learned through those exceptionally profitable experiences.

Running the NAV Numbers

When it comes to creating wealth in real estate, the true secret is to own property with repeatable sources of revenue that generate steady and reliable returns.

This does apply to investors as well. Calculating valuation is the primary way to understand an underlying property’s true potential.

That’s why many institutional investors and analysts rely on net asset value to evaluate REITs. The methodology behind it is as follows:

Determine a capitalization, or cap, rate for each group of properties. Apply that to a 12-month forward-looking estimate of net operating income (NOI), which adds in estimated value of land, developments in process, equity in consolidated joint ventures (JVs), and approximate value of fee income streams, non-rental revenue businesses, and other investments. Subtract debt and other obligations, and adjust for financing. Deduct the dollar amount of outstanding preferred stock (if applicable).

For the record, the per-share NAV also takes into account in-the-money options, operating partnership units, and convertible securities.

In short, NAV = (Assets - Liabilities = Preferreds)/Number of Shares Outstanding.

Keep in mind that it’s more of a liquidation approach, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) are rarely liquidated. That’s why it’s not iREIT on Alpha’s primary method for determining value. (Though we do still use it.)

It’s also subjective, with anyone being able to assign any cap rate to the NOI. Most dividend investors therefore prefer to analyze cash flows as a measure of value instead.

With that said, it’s only fair to point out that Green Street Advisors, an independent REIT research firm, has a well-deserved reputation when it comes to NAV. It’s also a leading advocate of this valuation metric.

Talking About Tanger, Specifically

It’s a widely-known fact that shares of Tanger Outlets (SKT) have spiraled to a price it hasn’t hit since 2005, all the way down to $12.10. Or worse.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Tanger’s dividend yield is now just below 12%, which we haven’t seen since 2001.

Source: FAST Graphs

This article isn’t about analyzing fundamentals though. I did that recently, both here and here.

For now, we’re much more focused on understanding why we’re maintaining a Strong Buy. Which, incidentally, is the same reason why I’m now fully invested in SKT, with 3% exposure in my portfolio.

For transparency’s sake, I’ll be the first to admit that, since I first invested in Tanger, shares have returned -10.7%. Here are the dates and prices for these transactions:

Feb 28, 2014 Buy $34.31

Feb 29, 2016 Buy $32.08

Aug 31, 2016 Sell $40.64

June 30, 2017 Buy $25.98

Mar 21, 2019 Buy $20.56

Jun 18, 2019 Buy $16.55

Aug 28, 2019 Buy $13.82

Jan 28, 2020 Buy $14.83

Feb 28, 2020 Buy $11.97

But I’m not the only one buying shares in Tanger. As of Dec. 31, there’s another $80 million available in its share repurchase plan.

Based on estimates, that should be very accretive. I’m calculating 7%-8% of the market cap at today's levels.

As shown below from the 10-K, Tanger has the capacity to buy more than 4x the number of shares as it did in 2019, provided it does so when the stock is below 16.50. Which, unfortunately, shouldn't be difficult to do.

Source: SKT Supplemental

The True Value of Tanger

Included in Tanger’s supplemental is a list of its wholly-owned properties ranked on tenant sales per square foot:

Source: SKT Supplemental

So we created a similar ranking model and added the JV (other) classification:

Source: iREIT

We then sorted the properties based on square footage to determine a percentage allocation to each bucket. For instance, bucket A is the highest sales per square foot grouping, which includes 18% of Tanger’s portfolio.

Next, we applied a cap rate to each one to arrive at a realistic pricing model per property. We also deducted debt for the wholly-owned properties:

Source: iREIT

We did the same thing for the JV properties (and subtracted that debt):

Source: iREIT

Next, we added the values for all the properties plus cash back in to determine Tanger’s NAV:

Source: iREIT

But, considering the issue of subjectivity, let’s look at my reasoning concerning the cap rates I used to arrive at my NAV estimate of $16.80 per share.

More Into My Methodology

Here’s how we can look at the previously mentioned buckets.

Class A bucket: Includes five outlets that generate sales per square foot of $535 or higher. We applied a cap rate of 6.5% here, believing they’re comparable to B+ shopping centers that trade at comparable pricing.

Source: SKT Supplemental

Class B bucket: Includes five outlets that generate sales per square foot of $450 or higher. We applied a 7.25% cap rate here, believing they’re comparable to B shopping centers.

Source: SKT Supplemental

Class C bucket: Includes five outlets that generate sales per square foot of $400 or higher. We applied a 7.5% cap rate here, believing they’re comparable to B shopping centers.

Source: SKT Supplemental

Class D bucket: Includes five outlets that generate sales per square foot of $354 or higher. We applied a 7.75% cap rate here, believing they’re comparable to B- shopping centers.

Source: SKT Supplemental

Class E bucket: Includes six outlets that generate sales per square foot of $318 or higher. We applied a 8.5% cap rate, believing they’re comparable to C chopping centers.

Source: SKT Supplemental

Class F bucket: Includes six outlets that generate sales per square foot of $260. We applied a 11% cap rate, seeing them as Tanger’s highest-risk outlets.

For the record, Tanger wrote down the Jeffersonville property to its estimated current fair value. On the latest earnings call, the CFO said:

“Despite efforts to proactively re-merchandise the center, it has continued to be impacted by unexpected store closures from bankruptcy filings or brand-wide restructurings… Based on our current outlook for the center, we anticipate that it will be challenging to recover these vacancies.”

Knowing that, we’ve written the location’s NAV down by $60 million to $10 million – not the $70 million based on our model.

Digging Even Deeper Into Tanger

Next up, here’s a list of cap rate data provided by CBRE:

Source: CBRE

Thus, based on our analysis, we value Tanger at $16.14 per share. And yes, that includes the Jeffersonville write-down.

It translates into a 25% discount.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As Lowell Miller, author of The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth and Dividend Growth, explains:

“As a downward trend drags on, participants slowly throw in the towel, one by one, as they reach their individual pain thresholds. Eventually almost everyone is bearish – and almost everyone has already sold. It is from fertile soil that most great rallies begin.”

He adds,

“One reason investors are always waiting to get out even is that they don’t like to experience losses, which are a form of pain. A loss appears larger to most people than a gain of equal size. The reason investors wait to ‘get even’ is that they haven’t sold. The loss is merely on paper; it can be, in effect, denied.”

And here’s one last line: “No investor can hope to succeed without having the ability to stick to a plan.”

While the continued share price erosion is troubling, I’m comforted by the fact that our NAV is in excess of $16. Our model at iREIT suggests that Tanger is likely worth $20-$27 per share. And our fair value price is $25.

Again, considering our initial criticism of NAV, this is all based on conservative analysis. So we’re very comfortable with these conclusions.

Simon Says: Outlets Are A Really Good Business

Let’s also turn to David Simon’s comments in regards to outlet performance. As the CEO of Simon Property Group (SPG), he has every reason to speak on the subject:

“The outlet business had a very good year… it was affected by certain bankruptcies, but we had significant comp NOI growth. It was higher than the mall business. And the only real shortfall occurred… in the overage rent, and that was primarily at our bigger centers due to the strong dollar and tourism. So the outlet business, we are projecting, again, for our comp NOI, to be higher than mall business. We’re seeing really good results in the outlet sector.”

Remember also that Tanger has three JVs with Simon that are included in the “other” bucket below. We valued these properties utilizing a 7.0% cap rate:

Source: iREIT

So, will Simon make a run at Tanger?

Possibly. But we don’t think it likely based on the premise that this deal would be small for Simon (although accretive).

We never consider a merger or acquisition to be a catalyst. But when it comes to investing, it’s quite clear that Tanger is now trading at a large discount to NAV and our fair value.

That’s why I’m certain in my decision to reach full exposure in Tanger.

Source: FAST Graphs

One last thing, and then I’ll finally go back to my introduction.

When I was a developer, I suffered my share of good deals and bad deals. But my biggest losses were always when I took my eyes off the prize.

The Prize?

By taking my eyes off the prize, I mean I forgot to be disciplined.

That’s simply a mistake I don’t want to make again.

Tanger has an obviously impressive track record thanks to its management team’s discipline, which is worth buying into.

Of course, the retail sector remains troubled. Therefore, I must maintain discipline and limit exposure to any REIT, regardless of the margin of safety.

This means that, even though Tanger is trading at a massive discount, I have to practice sound portfolio diversification.

That’s part of being disciplined too.

In a previous life, I put all my eggs into one basket. And it cost me 95% of my retirement nest egg. I’ve worked hard since then to rebuild my net worth by not taking chances – which means 3% is as high as I’m going to go here.

As John Templeton reminds us:

“Diversification should be the cornerstone of your investment program. If you have your wealth in one company, unexpected troubles may cause a serious loss. But if you own the stocks of 12 companies in different industries, the one which turns out badly will probably be offset by some other which turns out better than expected.”

I couldn’t agree more.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

