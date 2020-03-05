Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Prices Are Correlating With The Rest Of The Market

We have, however, established a long position in UGAZ as we believe given the weather model-driven price action is going to fade away soon, the bottom in prices is likely in if not just a week or so away. Falling production and higher gas exports will keep balances tight during the shoulder season.

At the moment, we are still estimating supply-demand deficit at around ~1 to ~1.5 Bcf/d with this climbing in April and May when Mexico gas exports start to ramp.

Weather models remain warmer than normal, but as we approach the shoulder season, the impact is going to wane.

As the S&P 500 whipsaws between being up 4% in a day and down 4% in a day, the natural gas price action correlation to the broader index has been in lockstep.

EIA reported -109 Bcf vs. our estimate of -110 Bcf for the week ending 2/28. We have -59 Bcf forecasted at the moment for 3/6 week. EOS is 1.916 Tcf.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Prices Are Correlating With The Rest Of The Market

This is undoubtedly one of the strangest times we have ever seen in natural gas trading. As the S&P 500 whipsaws between being up 4% in a day and down 4% in a day, the natural gas price action correlation to the broader index has been close to lockstep.

As winter gas trading goes, natural gas normally only moves on weather model updates, but this started to diverge this week. Weather models at first turned bearish, but prices kept rallying. But today's move was another head-scratching one, although we did have ~7 TDDs lost in the afternoon update.

On a fundamental basis, the drop in TDDs won't change our storage projections. Winter is now largely behind us and this winter was much warmer than normal.

But despite a warmer than normal outlook, we will be finishing March around ~1.9 Tcf.

And the fundamental supply-demand outlook is neutral despite warmer than normal weather.

At the moment, we are still estimating supply-demand deficit at around ~1 to ~1.5 Bcf/d with this climbing in April and May when Mexico gas exports start to ramp.

Lower 48 gas production also has been remarkably weaker to start off March with the latest volume at ~93.5 Bcf/d, down 1.5 Bcf/d from the end of February. As we noted earlier this week, this is from very weak Permian gas pricing and a drop in Texas gas production.

Fundamentally, we will be much tighter than current gas pricing indicates. We estimate that summer supply-demand could now balloon to a deficit of ~3+ Bcf/d if production decline continues. While preliminary estimates show ~92.5 Bcf/d for the summer, we think it could be below ~92 Bcf/d, which would further increase the deficit.

On the weather front, there's no relief yet with the 15-day outlook remaining warmer than normal.

Source: WeatherModels.com

We have, however, established a long position in UGAZ as we believe, given the weather model-driven price action is going to fade away soon, the bottom in prices is likely in if not just a week or so away.

Falling production and higher gas exports will keep balances tight during the shoulder season.

