Salesforce.com: Strong Growth And Momentum Continue

Salesforce.com (CRM) has demonstrated dominant momentum and progress in recent quarters. Its Q4 result was no different.

The company delivered earnings growth of 31% and raised guidance. Adjusted for the Mulesoft acquisition, Salesforce delivered revenue growth of 23%. The company raised Q1 2021 revenue guidance to between 30-31%. The company also reinforced its guidance of a 2024 revenue forecast of $34-$35B in revenue, which would imply a doubling in revenue from the $17.1B in revenue that was delivered in 2020. Salesforce is a core holding in the Sustainable Growth Large Cap portfolio.

What was quite surprising about the result was that Salesforce's Sales Cloud continued to accelerate in growth. While this is the most mature of Salesforce's product suite, Sales cloud grew at an adjusted rate of 14% annualized (excluding the acquisition of Salesforce.org) compared with a growth of 11% in Q4 in 2019. A large part of this can be attributed to lower attrition within the business. For the first time, Salesforce attrition fell below 9%, indicating 91% revenue retention.

Salesforce inherently benefits from a natural stickiness. Companies are loath to bring any system change or disruption to their sales people, unless they want major flow on impacts to revenue. IT teams are hesitant to recommend changeover to new systems even for systems that may be cheaper, because the retraining involved to learn a new system and potential data loss in a changeover are incredibly disruptive to a salesforce. Time training on a new system is time away from selling and that hurts revenue. This naturally reflects in a strong retention of existing customers.

Multi Cloud Strategy Pays Dividends

What Salesforce has more recently realized is that by playing a role in all of the ancillary processes around a sales transaction that they can not only increase revenue, but also do a better job with customer retention as well. Managing sales operations cases of delayed product shipments or customer call resolution need to be tracked and managed. There are also a different set of activities like running and managing marketing campaigns to move prospects through the funnel, from an initial lead through to a qualified lead to ultimately acquiring a customer. Customers benefit from having all of these tasks managed within a single instance which can be managed across all teams. These are now all value added functions that Salesforce has increasingly been playing a role in.

Salesforce doubly benefits in being able to target these capabilities. Not only do the introduction of Service Cloud (helps a company manage support cases and trouble tickets) and Marketing Cloud (deals with digital campaign management and user targeting) help generate additional revenue for the business, but they also greatly help in increasing retention. Having additional users in a company trained and operational on Salesforce helps increase the retraining hurdle across many users, and also makes it less likely that a business will replace Salesforce and move to a competitive offering.

Additionally, Salesforce will benefit from incremental operating margin improvements. By having existing customers increase spend with Salesforce, on various products, sales productivity increases, and Salesforce margins will additionally show improvement over time. The current quarter provided evidence that this strategy is working. Service Cloud showed revenue growth of 22% with Marketing Cloud growing 24%. Both are handily outpacing the growth in the core Sales Cloud now. Non GAAP operating margins have been benefiting from this 'land and expand strategy'. Over the last 5 years, operating margins have expanded almost 700 bps, with net margins increasing almost 1300 bps. For Salesforce, there is a large runway of opportunity to capitalize on these multiple market segments, with the combined market opportunity of nearly $140B.

Source: Salesforce Investor Presentation, 2018

Vlocity acquisition

Salesforce recently announced the acquisition of Vlocity, a provider of industry specific clouds, for approximately $1.3B. The market for industry specific cloud functionality is a significant one, as Veeva Systems (VEEV) has established in becoming a $22B business. What is interesting about the Vlocity acquisition is that it takes Salesforce from being a horizontal platform provider to one that is now more aggressively positioned to compete in specific verticals. Vlocity services Telecom, Media, Energy Healthcare, Insurance and Government. I see this as a very sensible acquisition for Salesforce. The needs of certain industries that are heavily regulated or which have industry nuances are quite specific as far as managing sales funnel and lead generation. Through the acquisition of Vlocity, Salesforce goes some way to meeting this need. While perhaps not having quite the depth in its offering that Veeva does for LifeSciences, Salesforce may now be able to meet more of the industry customization requirements which should allow it to expand further. Communications and media in particular have been areas of strength for Vlocity, so it won't be a surprise to see Salesforce make further inroads here.

Marc Block Departure

Salesforce also announced that Keith Block, who has been Co-CEO of Salesforce, would be departing the company and would be replaced by Gavin Patterson. I don't view the leadership change as impacting the business in any meaningful way. While Block has had lengthy tenure at Salesforce and was a very steady hand and strong on execution and Patterson very new to the organization, it's clear that Salesforce has been and will continue to be shepherded by Marc Benioff, who provides overall vision and strategic direction for the business.

Concluding Thoughts

Salesforce continues to report strong growth and there is continuing evidence at play that its strategy of targeting adjacent segments and expanding there is paying significant dividends. Vlocity will be a good complement to the Salesforce strategy and will now take the business deeper into certain vertical segments. It will be interesting to see how that opens up Salesforce to new growth opportunities. Salesforce remains reasonably valued relative to historic valuation. A pullback on general coronavirus concerns may provide an opportunity for new investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.