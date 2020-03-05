Granite Construction's Scenario Analysis: Moving To A Buy Rating

My estimates for any further charges in heavy civil business are between $116 mn and $190 mn which rest of the business/$295 mn cash on the balance sheet can offset.

Last week, I wrote an article on Granite Construction (GVA) citing concerns over delayed earnings release. My worries proved correct, and on Monday, management announced delayed filing of 10-K saying that they have formed an internal audit/compliance committee to investigate prior-period reporting for the heavy civil operating group. It seems like other investors were also looking at delayed earnings release, Fluor's (FLR) announcement and anticipating something amiss. The stock price had already corrected from $28 in mid-February to low $20s. The stock is currently trading below $19.

The stock is near its decade lows and trading at a discount to its book value. Insiders have purchased the stock at significantly higher levels last year. I have performed scenario analysis post Monday's press release and am changing my rating from sell to buy after the analysis.

Granite is a tale of two stories. Its primary end market - infrastructure - is seeing strong bidding activity and has good long-term fundamentals. The company's recently bid projects have a good margin profile and it is executing them well. However, Granite's heavy civil portfolio is facing problems with its legacy projects bid prior to 2017. If the impact of downward revisions/charges in a heavy civil portfolio can be offset by the rest of the business, Granite may turn out to be a good investment. In its recent press release, management provided its FY 2020 guidance excluding the impact of heavy civil business. The company's guidance for 2020 included:

Mid-single digit consolidated revenue growth

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.0 percent to 8.0 percent

Assumptions included in the Company's 2020 guidance are:

No contribution to adjusted EBITDA margin from the Heavy Civil Operating Group portfolio of projects

Selling, general & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue of 9 percent

Capital expenditures between $70 million and $80 million

Depreciation and amortization expense between $110 million and $130 million

Effective tax rate of low-to-mid 20 percent range

The current year consensus estimate for Granite's revenue is $3.41 bn. Assuming mid-single-digit or 5% revenue growth, we get $3.58 bn in FY 2020 revenues. At the low end of guidance, it equates to $215 mn in EBITDA (6% of $3.58 bn) and at the high end, it equates to $286 mn in EBITDA (8% of 3.58 bn). Depreciation and Amortization of $110 mn at the low end and $130 mn at the high end gives us $105 mn and $156 mn in operating profit at the low and high end, respectively. For interest, I have annualized ~$7mn net interest paid for the first 9 months of 2019 and added ~$5.5 mn payment for recently issued convertible bonds. [Interest cost will actually be lower than what I am predicting because the company's cash profile was much better at the year end according to its preliminary release, but a couple of millions won't make much difference in the argument.] Assuming the tax rate of 23% in line with management guidance, we get profit after tax $70 mn at the lower end and $110 mn at the upper end. The company's capex is less than depreciation and amortization by $40 and $50 mn at the lower and higher end of the guidance. So, if we assume working capital and other factors to be constant, we get an FCF of $110 mn at the lower end and $160 mn at the higher end. I am assuming working capital to be constant despite revenue increase as some of the larger/mega projects are getting completed next year which should free up some capital. I have summarized my calculation in the table below.

All figure in USD mn Low end High end EBITDA $215 $286 D&A $110 $130 EBIT $105 $156 Interest $14 $14 PBT $91 $142 Tax@23% $21 $33 PAT $70 $110 Capex $70 $80 D&A $110 $130 D&A -Capex $40 $50 FCF $110 $160

The guidance and my calculations above assume no contribution from the heavy civil group in EBITDA for 2020 but heavy civil group's revenues are still getting counted. So, EBITDA margin is a bit lower compared to what it will be in a steady-state if the heavy civil group's performance improves or it becomes a smaller part of total revenues.

The company's heavy civil business consists of ~$1.7 bn in the backlog. Out of this, ~$300 mn is from mega projects bid between 2012 and 2014, ~$700 mn is from projects bid between 2014 and 2017 and ~$700 mn bid post-2017. Post-2017, the company became very selective in its bids and the market was also doing well. So, the problem of charges in the heavy civil group is limited to pre-2017 projects.

Out of these projects, mega project bid between 2012 and 2014 is the most problematic. The following is a list of these projects.

Project Name Project Size (MN) Granite Share Granite's Share (MN) Tappan Zee $3,140.00 23.30% $731.62 PennDOT Rapid Bridge Replacement Project $899.00 40% $359.60 I-4 Ultimate Project $2,320.00 30% $696.00 IH 25E $1,200.00 35% $420.00 $2,207.22

These projects were bid during a slow period with Granite not being the lead partner. Plus, their sheer size makes them very risky if anything goes wrong.

The company has booked $264.1 mn in charges in the first 9 months of 2019 and charges in the prior three years totaled $193.1 mn (= 86.5mn + 67.2 mn + 39.4 mn, see table below). Management doesn't disclose charges on individual projects. But out of $457.2 mn (=$264.1+$193.1) charges booked between 2016 and 2019, I believe ~$360 mn could be attributed to these mega projects.

The company has only ~$300 mn of these projects left. So, it has executed ~$1.9 bn of the backlog from these four projects ($1.9 bn =$2.2 bn - $300 mn). So, we have ~$360 mn charges on ~$1,900 of backlog from problem projects or ~19% charges on problem projects.

Now, the projects bid between 2014 and 2017 are relatively in a better position. First, none of them are $1 bn plus projects. So, the risk if anything goes wrong is lower. Second, the infrastructure end market was picking up during this time, so the competitive pressure was relatively less and bids were less aggressive. Post-2017, management has gone much disciplined in its approach focusing primarily on smaller projects where Granite is the lead partner and the competition wasn't high. So, the projects booked post-2017 do not pose much risk.

As previously mentioned, the company has ~$300 mn backlog remaining from projects bid between 2012 and 2014 and ~$700 mn from projects bid between 2014 and 2017. If we apply 19% loss rate to $300 mn of backlog (similar to prior charges in mega projects) and half of that to $700 mn (because projects bid between 2014 and 2017 are relatively less risky/problematic), we get a potential loss of $116.5 mn. This is my base case scenario. In my worst-case scenario, I am assuming a 19% loss rate for the complete $1 bn of heavy civil backlog bid prior to 2017. This gives $190 mn in charges. So, we have a potential $116 mn to $190 mn in risks from heavy civil projects.

Most of the charges Granite took last year were non-cash in nature and entailed reversing profits booked in previous years. However, even if we assume these $116 mn to $190 mn are cash charges, the company can easily offset most of them by $110 mn to $160 mn in free cash it is expected to generate from the rest of the business. The ~$295 mn in cash and marketable securities Granite had at the end of December 2019 (according to preliminary release) also gives me comfort. In addition, the company's heavy civil business is not all bad. Projects booked post-2017 are profitable and are likely to contribute positively to the results and help offset some of the charges from problem projects.

While delayed filing has added to uncertainty and even I was bearish on the company because of it, after a closer examination, I believe the company is well placed to navigate this risk. I believe the problem with prior period reporting is primarily related to optimistic project forecasts. This problem is similar to what Fluor is facing and can be traced back to Granite working with Fluor on Tappan Zee project. Since both Granite and Fluor were working together on the same project, they can't have different forecast for its cost of completion. So, Fluor's optimistic accounting, which I discussed in a previous article, found its way to Granite's heavy civil business.

When the company appointed Dave Richards to lead and turn around its heavy civil business last year, he likely (my speculation) took a note of what was the real cause behind the company's charges and decided to inform the board of financial forecasting in projects/financial control issues. However, unlike Fluor, where the problem appears to be much bigger due to the sheer size of its $18.8 bn fixed price/lump sum backlog, the problem here is limited to Granite's heavy civil business. Also, unlike Fluor which is exposed heavily to slowing oil and gas end market, Granite's end market - infrastructure - seems to be doing well. Once management addresses the root problem behind these charges - optimistic financial estimates - and a clear picture emerges, I believe it might be taken positively by the investors. Investors dislike charges and don't usually react positively to them. However, if the company takes some charges and come up with a reasonable assurance that there will not be any major charges like the ones we have seen last year, it might be perceived positively by the market.

Post these charges, what will be left is a company with $110 to $160 mn in FCF growing at mid single digit rate, having a good margin expansion potential and with much better project mix and risk control. A 12x Price/FCF will give it a market cap between $1.32 bn (=12 x $110 mn) and $1.92 bn (=12 x $160mn). At the lower end, it corresponds to share price of ~$28 (using 47.17 mn share count), while at the higher end, it corresponds to a share price of ~$40 (more than 100% upside from the current levels). Over the last two years, Granite has lost ~$2 billion in market capitalization even as its end markets have strengthened. The only reason behind this plunge is problem with charges in its heavy civil business. Once we are past that, the stock price can recover some of its lost ground.

The short interest (short as a percentage of float) for the stock, currently, stands at around 18.22%. I believe, like me, most of the bears were anticipating problems with charges and 10-K filing. However, it is a crowded trade now and if the company files 10-K with charges within a reasonable range, the stock can react positively instead of negatively. I believe the stock can revert to its book value in mid-20s in the short term with a significant upside if the issues with heavy civil portfolio are resolved. While delayed 10-K has added to the uncertainty and panned out as anticipated, I am unable to figure out a reasonable scenario that warrants further downside from these levels. I believe any signs of problems with heavy civil portfolio ending will be much more positively perceived versus negative reaction from further charges in Q4. Since risk rewards are skewed towards the upside, I am changing my rating from sell to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.