Toyota Plays The Tortoise Against General Motors, Volkswagen, And Tesla In The Race To Battery Electric Vehicles

Toyota hasn't decided when first EV will be introduced in the U.S. It expects to be building fewer than 1 million EVs annually by 2025.

2021 Toyota Mirai fuel-cell vehicle (FCV) Source: Toyota

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) is a global leader in automotive by dint of its engineering prowess and technical innovation as well as an astute approach to workplace organization and the marketplace.

As the world shifts toward emission-free automobiles, the world's No. 2 producer in terms of unit sales behind Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) has decided not to be a leader in the development of battery-electric vehicles.

Instead, the Japanese automaker maintains a view that reducing CO2 can best be accomplished by gradual electrification, accomplished with a mix of gas-electric hybrids (HEVs) - which it pioneered for the mass market with Prius - plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and battery electrics (EVs).

With a limited approach to electrification, Toyota's strategy addresses numerous uncertainties such as the future of the regulatory regime in the U.S., the world's most profitable market, which is anything but settled.

The other side of the coin is the risk that VW, General Motors (GM), Tesla (TSLA), and others will steal a march on the EV market. That's a risk that Toyota is well equipped to undertake because of its fortress balance sheet, buttressed by the highest-rated creditworthiness in the industry.

GM, an automaker with a market capitalization less than a quarter of Toyota's, on March 4 unveiled a $20 billion, six-year initiative to introduce up to twenty new EV models in China and the U.S. GM, deeply invested in China and no longer in Europe, is more or less betting its future on batteries.

China EV Plant Coming

In the meantime, Toyota and a Chinese partner, First Auto Works, are set to build a $1.2 billion EV manufacturing plant in the northeastern port city of Tianjin, China. Toyota hasn't formally announced the project, which will have a capacity to build 200,000 vehicles annually; its existence was disclosed via regulatory documents.

Notwithstanding its new EV project, Toyota remains convinced that the best and most practical path to emission-free electricity for automobiles will be hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs) - despite today's reality that a hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure doesn't exist.

Keith Williams, another Seeking Alpha author, published a thoughtful piece about Toyota on February 20, arriving at roughly an opposite conclusion as mine. Namely, Williams sees an EV "tsunami" forming, led by Tesla, leaving Toyota ill-equipped to compete due to what he calls its "incremental approach."

True, Toyota faces the same dilemma as its mass-market competitors, uncertainty over how to comply with government mandates to reduce CO2 without investing too much in battery technology. As Toyota sees things, over investing or investing too quickly could result in financial damage - or even ruin, in an extreme case - if today's limited consumer demand for pure electrics doesn't keep pace.

Tesla, the biggest niche EV player, is often cited as the example of how demand for EVs is building. The company has sold fewer than 1 million EVs since 2012; in 2019, the company posted a loss of $860 million - albeit while winning legions of fans and admirers.

The bull case for Tesla, as well as for EVs, is that the automotive world is quickly going electric, by dint of growing consumer enthusiasm as well as regulatory pressure to cut CO2 emissions. Over the next few years, according to this thinking, Tesla will grow dominant among EV manufacturers as well as immensely profitable - in the same way that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and others came to disrupt and then dominate their respective industries.

Toyota isn't so sure. Though governments can compel manufacturers to produce EVs using financial incentives or penalties, consumers so far have shown scant interest - Tesla being the notable exception. Tesla vehicles mostly carry luxury price tags and are within the reach of a limited number of consumers; more mainstream EV models like Chevy Bolt and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf have suffered plodding sales.

New EV models headed for the marketplace like GM's GMC Hummer electric pickup and Ford Motor Co.'s (F) Mustang Mach-e will be smaller volume and priced at a premium. Scores of niche players like Rivian soon will be flooding the market with high-priced EVs as well.

Regulatory pressure in China and The EU

In China, government mandates and incentives designed to stimulate EV sales leave Toyota and other mass market producers little choice, forcing them to develop emission-free vehicles if they wish to stay viable in the world's biggest vehicle market. In Europe, automakers face tens of billions of dollars in fines starting in 2021 if the fleet average of each company's vehicles exceeds 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer, which equates to about 57 miles per gallon of fuel efficiency. Tesla, which only manufactures zero-emission vehicles, may sell its unused credits to other automakers.

According to the Institute for Energy Research (IER), Toyota - based on its fleet of high-mileage hybrids - initially may be able to sell excess credits in Europe before introducing an EV. But the European emission standards will grow more stringent starting in 2025, necessitating Toyota EVs to avoid fines.

Last June, Toyota unveiled an accelerated electrification strategy that includes the development of a purpose-built EV platform with Subaru that will become the basis for a half dozen different EV models for the global market. By 2025, Toyota said, half of its vehicles sold globally will be electrified, but fewer than a million of those will be EVs.

American rules so far unclear

In the U.S., the regulatory picture is cloudier. The Trump administration has rolled back stringent fuel-efficiency standards set by the Obama administration. The government also has said it will challenge in the courts California's waiver from federal standards that allows it and a dozen other U.S. states to set even more stringent fuel-efficiency standards. Should a Democratic candidate - Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders - be elected president this fall, the previous stricter standards almost certainly will stand.

Three different regulatory regimes in China, Europe, and the United States have complicated the design, manufacturing, technology, and marketing strategies of global automakers, who strive to standardize their vehicles as much as possible to keep cost low.

Toyota, which has been cautious about battery technology and whether consumers will be willing to buy it, now sees little choice but to plow ahead. The automaker has joined forces with a number of smaller automakers and battery manufacturers to make sure it's ready for the future - no matter how hazy that future looks today.

For the most risk-averse automotive investors, Toyota looks like a strong candidate for mitigating the inherent uncertainty surrounding EVs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, TM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.