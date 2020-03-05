The Month In Closed-End Funds: February 2020

Summary

For the second month in a row, equity CEFs on average posted negative returns, declining 6.90% on a NAV basis for February.

While for the fourth month in a row, fixed income CEFs witnessed positive returns (+0.15%).

Only 13% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 12% of equity CEFs and 13% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Real Estate CEFs (-2.46%) mitigated losses better than the other equity CEF classifications for the month.

For the fifth consecutive month, the municipal bond CEF (+2.12%) macro-group posted plus-side returns, with all nine classifications in the group posting returns in the black.