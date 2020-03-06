Retirement Strategy: Exxon Mobil And A Black Swan

Coronavirus is real. Maybe it is being hyped, but that does not alter the issues.

A Little About Me

I can remember when I was young and healthy and had no cancer issues or extended hospital stays and no serious surgeries! I was an optimist about everything, including the stock market - especially when it came to dividend growth investing.

Invest for the long term, get paid for holding quality dividend stocks and reinvest the dividends to add more shares until I need the dividends to support my lifestyle, and spend less than I have coming in.

That was my mantra in a nutshell until I decided to leave the market to the young and healthy. For me, on a personal level, I had grown pessimistic, nervous, and fearful. That is not a great situation for anything, and it's especially detrimental to confident investing. I am living off of my lifetime of dividends and cash and I barely look at the markets anymore. I am one of the lucky ones who have been able to do this and support my lifestyle.

The way I looked at it, it was if I had already basically "won" this game - so why should I stress myself out by continuing to play? On top of that it became harder for me to stay focused and I began making mistakes. Not only in investing but in my poker playing as well (my other vice).

I could not think correctly and began making bad moves and even misreading my hands. It became too stressful to even play the game I loved, and I have recently decided to greatly reduce my playing time.

On top of that my health has continued to decline (just had some more issues and hospitalizations), and being in my 70s I simply cannot keep up. My family and friends come first now, and it is the quality of the time I have left, not the size of my portfolio, that defines me.

However, that is me, not everyone else!

Today's Investing Conundrum As I See It

The markets are going crazy due primarily to the coronavirus outbreak, the high-beam spotlight being shone upon it, and the real fear that it can disrupt the economic environment. I don't think anyone needs to be a genius to see what this "black swan event" has been doing to the markets, and what it could continue to do for an unforeseeable period of time.

I have never been a market guru, nor do I claim to have any of the answers. But I do know that if I were 30 years younger I would be looking at some of the finest Dividend Aristocrats available to consider buying them for the long term, and then reinvesting the dividends.

The one stock I would be really excited about is Exxon Mobile (XOM). I know the naysayers will point out oversupply and lower demand, as well as the current price of oil, but this stock has paid and increased its dividend for 30-plus consecutive years and has a financially sound balance sheet. The yield for this enormous company is bordering on ridiculous at this point. Ridiculous to ignore!

Data by YCharts

10-year dividend growth rate of 7.53% annually! Current yield of 6.96%. $3.43 dividend right now per share, per year. 10-year price per share lows of around $50! A public promise from management to protect and continue its dividend, period! Continuation of investing in the overall business!

To me, a lifelong dividend growth investor, this is one stock that should be screaming out to those with a long-term investing horizon. Such investors should at the very least consider building a portfolio around it. The yield is at junk bond levels but the company is triple-A rated! Plus this "bond" continues to increase its dividend!

Risks? There Are Always Risks

While I do not want to pour cold water on a very positive article, I would be silly not to take note of the risks of investing in XOM right now.

Oversupply Reduced demand Lower oil prices Our current coronavirus "black swan" event Electric cars Reduced reliance on all fossil fuels

This is a fairly daunting list. However my personal opinion, and not a projection, is that the black swan event will eventually dissipate, that supply will be reduced, and that demand will increase - and so will the price of oil. And in my view we are decades away from a serious reduction in fossil fuel reliance.

Obviously my followers have always had their own opinions and I am sure everyone would love to read them right here!

My Bottom Line

As I stated, if I had a long-term investing horizon I would be slowly buying small amounts of shares of XOM at these levels. I could be out to lunch and completely wrong, but I don't think so.

I just wish I were 40 years old again right now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.