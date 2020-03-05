Yext: Deep Value

The stock trades at a lower P/S multiple than Alphabet despite targeted growth rates of nearly double the search giant.

After another quarter of 28%+ growth, Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is limping along with a 6% gain in mid-day trading. The stock trades near the multi-year lows despite a history of strong growth around the 30% range. My investment thesis remains very bullish on investors eventually catching onto this bullish corporate story.

Moving Beyond Google

The biggest fear in the stock for the digital knowledge management company is the reliance on consumers using sites such as Google to obtain information about a company via Yext databases. The process still flowed through 3rd-party sites that could eventually find a solution to block Yext out of the process.

The recent product release of Answers helps to solve this problem. Consumers are now able to get corporate answers directly from a company's website to prevent potential customers from bouncing right back to Google to search for information on the brand that they couldn't find on their own website.

Per CEO Howard Lerman on the Q4 earnings call, Answers is off to a great start after launching at the end of Q3:

Now some people have said, "No one uses site search." But the number of searches we're seeing come through our platform is stunning. With only a limited set of early clients, Answers customers are already achieving an annualized run rate of more than 11 million searches per year. And remember, these queries are all commercial. It's a user or a consumer asking a business a question and getting a correct answer.

A new telecom customer just launched with an amazing pace of queries for Answers on a pace of over 5 million annual searches removed from the Google stream:

A large Fortune 500 telecommunications company was one of the latest customers live on Yext Answers. And on a Sunday, they saw more than 16,000 searches with more than 10,000 clicks, and annualized that would be more than 5 million searches and 3 million clicks.

The company reported FQ4 revenue growth of 28% and topped 31% for the year. The guidance for FY21 is for revenue growing 27% for the year. The key here is that a lot of the key components of the sales data support Yext generating faster growth this year.

Quota-carrying sales reps grew to 250, up by 42%.

Closed 236 deals > $100,000, up 40%

Closed 25 deals > $1 million.

Total customers hit 1,900, up 38%.

ARR hit $326 million, up 29%.

Yext now has the pipeline primed for revenue growth in excess of 30% this year, while the stock isn't valued based on this growth level.

30% Grower

Whether Yext ends up with 27% revenue growth in FY21 or jumps above 30% growth based on my thesis, the stock shouldn't trade at yearly lows following the FQ4 report. Before reporting earnings, the stock traded down to $14 and was only about $1 above the yearly low just below $13.

The amazing part of this investment story is that Yext now trades at a discount to the much slower growing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that dominates the internet search sector. While Alphabet has consistently traded in the range of 4x forward sales estimates for the last year, Yext has seen their multiple collapse by nearly half to only 3.6x sales.

With sales on target to approach 30% revenue growth, Yext should return to a multiple of 6x FY22 sales estimates of $485 million. The stock valuation jumps up to $2.9 billion, and the stock reaches $25 in such a scenario.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yext is back on track after a disappointing FQ3 report in early December. The stock shouldn't trade at a lower P/S multiple of the slower growing Alphabet. Until this equation flips back into the rational levels of early 2019, Yext is an easy stock to hold for strong returns.

