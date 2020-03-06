Time To Buy Valero Again

Source

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is a refiner that processes 3 million barrels of oil per day. The company operates throughout the United States with a strong portfolio of assets. It also has a strong network of fueling stations it can sell its gasoline and ethanol products to. As the company continues to invest in refineries and become more efficient, it has become one of the lowest cost producers, allowing for greater profitability. The company also continues to reward shareholders with strong share repurchases and growing dividends. Having been over-exposed to the oil sector, I was hesitant to add another position to my portfolio. However, shares were too tempting to pass up during the selloff in spring of 2019. After a 30% run-up, I sold my position for a tidy profit. Now that shares have sold off 30% in the last few weeks and quickly reached a new 52-week low, I re-established a position. The shares now offer a yield of over 6%, the most in recent history.

Performance

Valero recently reported earnings that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw a decline in revenue primarily due to lower volume and thinner margins on throughput. Lower refinery margins, the company's main segment, was attributed to maintenance. The company refined an average of 3 million barrels per day for the quarter.

The snapshot from the 10K below shows us how the company is performing.

Source: 10K

Revenues for the last 3 years have maintained steady, yet earnings have declined. This is despite the fact the company has reduced shares outstanding by almost 10% in three years. The good news is that the earnings are still covering the dividend, investments, and share repurchases. As we saw in the fourth quarter, the company has started to see an increase in margins again and should soon see profits rise.

It is important to note that revenue and earnings are highly cyclical and highly correlated to the price of oil. U.S. refineries are particularly attractive in comparison to their international counterparts because of their ability to refine West Texas Intermediate crude vs. the global benchmark, Brent Crude. WTI is plentiful in the U.S. and easily converted to gasoline. The drilling boom in the U.S. allows for refiners to purchase WTI several dollars cheaper than Brent. Thus, the spread between the two is where the margin is often made. The lower oil goes the more profitable refineries tend to be. In the third quarter, Valero saw higher oil prices affect these margins. The decrease was due to narrower crude oil discounts to Brent crude oil.

That being said, the company is still extremely shareholder-friendly. Valero returned $591 million to stockholders in the fourth quarter. $369 million of which was paid in the form of dividends and $222 million was for the purchase of approximately 2.3 million shares. This resulted in a payout of 47% of cash provided by operating activities. This is quite a safe payout ratio, and as we can see, despite the dividend rising, the actual cash cost has decreased due to share repurchases. This should enable the company to continue to increase the dividend at a minimal cost. Additionally, this payout ratio decreased from the 61% the company saw last quarter. I would expect as the shares have recently fallen that management is taking the opportunity to repurchase as many shares as they can.

The company operates a strong balance sheet as well.

Valero ended the quarter with $9.7 billion of total debt net of $2.6 billion of cash. The debt to capital ratio was 26 percent, leaving the company in a financially sound position. This ratio seems to be maintained by the company consistently as well, at a time when many corporations are leveraging up their balance sheet due to cheap debt.

The company has a strong presence in areas where crude is mostly found. It also has ethanol plants that allow it to capitalize in other ways as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the company continues to maintain an approach of sustaining current operations while growing, it can continue to generate stronger capital returns.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company expects EBITDA to rise due to growth in capacity from projects in the works. This should further help enhance returns to shareholders as the company maintains a shareholder friendly policy.

The company has continued to offer strong free cash flow that covers its operational activities.

Source: Investor Presentation

As highlighted above, it shows in a low margin environment such as the company saw in 2016 it can still produce plenty of cash.

The company has maintained a policy of distributing between 40% and 50% of cash to shareholders.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company reduced net share repurchases last year as it saw higher share prices through much of the year. It also will reduce its returns if income is lower.

As we can see, the dividend has been steadily growing along with buybacks.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has reduced shares outstanding by 27% in the last 8 years and continues to do so. Additionally, the tremendous dividend growth has not come at the expense of the payout ratio due to growing earnings and less shares on the public market. This is what shareholders should like to see.

Valuation

The reason why I purchased shares was due to a combination of above-average yield and below average valuation.

Looking at the average valuation for the last 5 years gives us an idea of the variety of valuations versus operating conditions Valero had to operate in.

Source: Morningstar

The shares trade below their 5-year average for P/S, P/CF, P/E, P/B and forward P/E. This implies the shares are probably undervalued. As the business fundamental has not changed dramatically in the last few weeks, the rapid change in share price offers the enterprising investor an opportunity.

Looking at the average yield for the last 5 years, we can see the shares have typically yielded 3.62%.

Source: DividendChannel

With the yield at 691% currently, investors are getting a yield that is abnormally high but not by much. This yield is so rare it hasn't been recorded as a yield for any amount of time in its trading history. The company recently raised its dividend by 9% which should give investors further confidence in its strength. This is the 9th consecutive year of dividend raises.

Looking at the 5-year chart below, we can see the shares have gone through many swings. Typical of a cyclical industry operator.

Data by YCharts

While it has marched higher overall, it still is off its all-time highs and finds itself going through these swings quite often.

Conclusion

For some investors, there are other high-yielding alternatives to invest in within the oil space. My decision to add shares of Valero was based on the continued performance of its operations over the last few years impressing me. I also find the dividend growth with a 5-year growth rate of 30% highly attractive. I expect shares to rebound, and I also like to get paid to wait. An enterprising investor will make use of this swing knowing the shares tend to rebound. The company is well capitalized to weather any downturn and makes the prospect of a rebound all the more likely. For this reason, as I have noted before, I have started a position once again and will hold until I feel like the rebound has finished. While ultimately this may take some time, the dividend is pretty nice and very healthy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.