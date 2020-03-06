A U.S. Recession Will Be Averted

In the wake of the recent virus-related financial market carnage, the world's leading central banks have flashed some encouraging signals. Here, we'll discuss the positive implication of these signals, as well as examine evidence suggesting that an outright economic recession will be averted through a coordinated central bank policy response.

After falling 13% and suffering its first true correction in over a year, the outlook for the U.S. economy has become the subject of intense discussion in the popular press. Recession talk was ignited after the S&P 500 Index (SPX) declined for seven straight sessions in late February, the longest stretch of losses for the index since November 2016. In light of this, even non-participants fear that the latest correction might be serving as a warning of an economic recession in the coming months.

Indeed, as Wall Street economist Ed Yardeni observed, "fear about the virus seems to be spreading faster than the virus" itself. Yardeni also noted that the official response to the virus from governments around the world has only served to stoke the market's fears.

One such fear is that the coronavirus-related panic will wipe out a substantial amount of retirement savings for millions of investors. This was addressed in a Yahoo Money article which quoted Andy Panko of Tenon Financial LLC, who cautioned that investors should "sell some of your stocks and put it into conservative Treasury bonds and cash, not just because of the coronavirus, but that's where you should have been in the first place."

Another worry is that small businesses could take a thrashing from the coronavirus, which was the subject of another recent Yahoo Finance article. Arizona State University professor Hitendra Chaturvedi told Yahoo:

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that are the heart and soul of this country are the ones that are going to be the hardest hit. Even when things improve, they're walking a very thin line here.

Meanwhile, economists are debating how much impact the coronavirus will have on the U.S. economy, with many predicting a recession lies ahead. In one widely circulated report, analysts at Goldman Sachs forecast that U.S. GDP growth would be only 0.09% in this year's first quarter, further predicting GDP may not grow at all in Q2, based on the negative impact of the coronavirus. It must be noted, however, that Goldman said an outright recession for the U.S. would likely be averted.

Goldman's prediction that recession will be avoided is likely correct, for there's now a growing body of evidence which points decisively to a coordinated policy response from the world's major central banks. This collective response, in which liquidity injections and lowered interest rates prevent further damage to the global financial market, will give the world's investors the confidence they need to make allocation decisions without worrying about an imminent recession.

For instance, the People's Bank of China has done its part in responding to the coronavirus threat by injecting billions into its financial system, lowering lending standards, and otherwise expanding credit at a time when it's desperately needed. These aggressive efforts were enough to prevent a collapse of Chinese equity prices in late February at a time when U.S. equities were in free-fall. This can be seen in the following graph which underscores the relative strength in China's stock market via the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) versus the S&P 500 Index.

Source: BigCharts

While the SPX was in freefall in late February, FXI was establishing a series of higher lows and didn't experience serious selling pressure during the U.S. market rout. One way of interpreting this is that informed investors evidently believe China's economic outlook is improving after a tough start earlier this year.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan's governor said the institution would do whatever is necessary to support a virus-shaken financial market, including offering "sufficient liquidity via market operations and asset purchases," according to a Reuters report. Reuters noted that the BOJ appears serious about this commitment, offering $4.62 billion worth of two-week funds in a recent market operation. Meanwhile, Germany and France are also reportedly prepared to take action in staving off the damaging financial market impacts of the virus.

But the eyes of the financial world have been mainly fixed on the U.S. Federal Reserve for clues on which way the stock market pendulum will swing next. Heading into March, the consensus view among investors and Wall Street analysts was that the Fed would have no choice but to act soon to lower its benchmark interest rate in the wake of the recent damage inflicted to the U.S. equity market and global economy. As The Hill newspaper reported, the Fed was "pressed from all sides" to counter the virus-related damage by cutting rates.

With the 10-year Treasury Yield Note Index (TNX) at an all-time low of around 1%, the Fed on March 3 made an emergency cut to its benchmark rate of 50 basis points - the largest rate cut since the 2008 credit crisis. This put the fed funds rate much closer in line with the current 10-year yield, which means that the Fed's policy is no longer "tight." This in turn will help prevent a recession by lowering borrowing costs and assuring that liquidity remains abundant.

Prior to this week's Fed action, the fed funds versus 10-year yield curve was decisively inverted, which was a potential problem for both the stock market outlook and the economy. For whenever the 10-year yield has remained decisively below the fed funds rate, it has strongly implied that the Fed's policy stance is too tight and that economic contraction is a real possibility. Thanks to the Fed's prompt action, however, this yield curve (below) is no longer inverted as it was last month - something the Fed couldn't afford to ignore much longer.

Source: St. Louis Fed

In the final analysis, the fact that the recent stock market plunge had a known catalyst (i.e. the coronavirus) has made it much easier for policymakers to properly evaluate the situation and make fast and efficient response. Bear markets (which can lead to recessions) normally occur when the reason for a market panic isn't plainly evident at first. By contrast, market declines - even major panic events like the latest one on Wall Street - aren't unheard of during a bull market. In fact, a study of past panic events reveals that swift market plunges that are catalyzed by news headlines are more likely to occur in the midst of a bull market than in the early stages of a bear market. But the most important takeaway from this overview of recent events is that the loose monetary policies which the world's central banks have embraced will eventually pave the way for a financial market recovery and a global economic rebound.

Meanwhile, once the coronavirus-related panic has completely dissipated, investors should expect to see a complete retracement of the recent losses inflicted in the benchmark U.S. stock market indices. While some near-term caution is definitely in order until the equity market has confirmed a bottom, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook toward equities is still warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.