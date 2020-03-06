Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) CEO CJ Warner on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Q4 2019 Results Conference Call

March 05, 2020 04:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Robinson - Treasurer

CJ Warner - President and CEO

Chad Stone - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Craig Irwin - ROTH Capital Partners

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Patrick Flam - Simmons Energy

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Presentation

