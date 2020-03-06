Extraction Oil & Gas' (XOG) CEO Matt Owens on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Louis Baltimore – Director-Investor Relations

Matt Owens – President and Chief Executive Officer

Marianella Foschi – Vice President-Finance

Welles Fitzpatrick – SunTrust

Jeffrey Campbell – Tuohy Brothers

Brad Heffern – RBC Capital Markets

Patrick Sheffield – Beach Point Capital

Leo Mariani – KeyBanc

Irene Haas – Imperial Capital

Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone. We’re glad you could join us today for our fourth quarter earnings call. With us today on the call, we have Matt Owens, our President and CEO; Marianella Foschi, our VP of Finance; and Tom Brock, our Chief Accounting Officer.

I’d like to remind you that today’s call, in addition to the aforementioned forward-looking statements, also includes a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please be sure to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and GAAP reconciliations in our earnings release and in our filing on Form 10-Q, which was plan to file before the SEC deadline of March 16.

I’ll now turn over the call to Matt Owens, our President and CEO, to go through some of the highlights from this quarter along with the leadership changes we just announced.

Thanks, Louis. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. First on behalf of Extraction and its Board of Directors, I’d like to thank Mark Erickson for his service since founding the company with me back in late 2012. Mark played an integral role in helping Extraction assemble the asset base we have today and let us through our previous phase of rapid growth. We wish Mark and his family the very best in the future.

We are proud to announce that Tom Tyree has joined the Extraction team is our Executive Chairman. Tom brings with him decades of oil and gas corporate finance experience. Before joining Extraction, Tom served an Executive capacities at Northwoods Energy, Vantage Energy and Bill Barrett Corporation. He also has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Antero Resources and Bonanza Creek Energy. Before becoming the CFO of Bill Barrett, Tom was an Investment Banker at Goldman Sachs for many years. Please join me and welcoming Tom to Extraction.

I’d like to quickly touch on our fourth quarter results, which came out quite nicely relative to the guidance we updated last November. Then I’ll turn it over to Marianella Foschi, our VP of Finance to touch on some of our financial details.

We turned in the strong full year results with respect to our updated guidance at roughly 42,300 barrels of oil per day. We exceeded our midpoint on oil production and had over 88,700 BOE per day. We surpassed the high end of the range on total production. We also exceeded our asset sale targets generating $56 million of divestiture proceeds.

Putting this all together, our second half free cash flow topped $120 million also exceeding the high end of our guidance range, which in turn allowed us to pay down more RBL than we initially forecasted. Our focus on improving capital efficiency can really be seen in our full year results as D&C CapEx came in almost 15% less than what we originally guided to, while we were still inside the ranges of our initial production guidance after adjusting for asset sales.

During the fourth quarter, our upstream drilling and completion operations were executed as planned as we turned on 50 high-quality wells in Greeley and Broomfield, which included our first three mile laterals. These extended reach wells were drilled and completed in line with our expectations and we are excited about the potential to develop additional reserves with longer laterals, while minimizing our surface footprint. They’ve been online for roughly 30 days and have been producing at an average rate of approximately 1,600 BOE per day and a 77% oil cut.

I’d also like to highlight that our company has now gone over 2 million employee hours without a single OSHA recordable incident. This is a testament to the safety first culture we have created here at Extraction. We will be publishing our inaugural ESG report next week and there you will be able to see a lot more about our focus on safety, protecting the environment and improving the communities where we operate.

On the midstream side, we’ve talked a lot about the bottleneck relief we expect to see from the various DJ Basin expansion projects along with our diversified processing and takeaway portfolio. The strong fourth quarter production numbers demonstrate the value of our midstream positioning. Despite cold weather with plenty of snow, we did not see any material production downtime and continue to produce our wells without any significant production constraints.

On the organizational front, we made the difficult choice to reduce our head count to further improve our cost structure as we shift our focus towards free cash flow generation rather than growth. We reduced our staff by approximately 70 employees in February, which represents just over 20% of our workforce. As a result of this reduction, we have reduced our G&A expense guidance by $10 million for 2020. Again, this was not a decision we made lightly. However, we felt it was necessary given the headwinds we continue to face in the macro commodity environment.

Commodity prices are down significantly year-to-date and notwithstanding our strong hedging position in 2020, we believe it is prudent to brace the company for a lower for longer pricing scenario.

Before I turn it over to Marianella, I’d like to quickly touch on our ongoing asset divestiture program and its modest impact to our 2020 production guidance. During the fourth quarter, we signed and closed the deal to divest a portion of our non-operated production for $10 million, which brought our divestiture total to $56 million for the year.

In 2019, we had targeted leasehold expenditures being offset with asset sales and we were successful in achieving this goal. While the undeveloped acres market in the DJ Basin is not all that strong right now, we continue to find ways to monetize our various non-strategic assets. Our divestiture program in 2020 has started strong as we signed and closed on another deal last month for $14.7 million to sell additional non-operated production.

After taking into account, the production impact from the December 2019 asset sale and the asset sale we closed in February, we have reduced the midpoint of our 2020 production guidance by 2,000 BOE per day and 1,000 barrels of oil per day.

I’ll now turn it over to Marianella to discuss our financial position.

Thank you, Matt. During the second half of 2019, we generated $122 million of upstream free cash flow above the high end of our $100 million to 120 million guidance range, and we’re able to reduce the balance on our revolving credit facility by $80 million. The $80 million of revolver pay down exceeded the $75 million guidance we provided previously. Consolidated free cash flow for the second half of 2019 was $36 million.

We ended the fourth quarter with $470 million drawn on our revolving credit facility, which represents 49% of the $950 million elective commitment. Also during the fourth quarter, we took a $1.3 billion impairment charge related to the carrying value of our portfolio of oil and gas properties as a result of lower NYMEX pricing and a more measured pace of development to focus on free cash flow generation. We believe the strategic shift was and continues to be the right path as we prioritize leverage reduction and liquidity enhancement.

With that, I’d like to open it up for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Welles Fitzpatrick from SunTrust.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey, good afternoon.

Matt Owens

Good afternoon.

Welles Fitzpatrick

The third milers that you talked about in the prepared comments, obviously, this pretty stout. To be clear, are those included in the light blue on Slide 8? Labeled XOG new?

Matt Owens

No, they’re not included in there. The wells fairly has 30 days of production as of today. So we usually don’t put them on that slide until we get about 90 days of production. But yes, those three mile wells, we did get the first two of those online from our interchange pad drilling south and they look very strong to date.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, perfect. And then it looks like also the well cost went down a little bit for the longer wells, I think 2.5 miles is the only one you could compare kind of presentation-over-presentation. But can you talk to what that and the EUR bump might do on the 2.5 milers and the three milers? And what having a good three miler pad under your belt might do to unlocking more locations?

Matt Owens

Yes. As far as the CapEx goes, we’re doing everything we can internally right now to continue to push down our costs, especially, given the macro commodity environment. We were pretty successful, and really in the fourth quarter negotiating a new prices with our vendors. And that’s where I’d say, the cost reduction has come from. As far as the three mile laterals and future inventory, we were able to drill and complete those in just a couple of days.

So I think our fastest three mile lateral well we drilled in about three or three and a half days. So we didn't have any issues on the drilling or completion side, which was a very good news for us. Because we do have a lot of locations in the future that we could possibly extend 2.5 to 3 mile laterals and possibly test even further in the future. So this will allow us to, like what we said in the prepared remarks, hopefully be able to access a lot more reserves and get better economics from the same amount of surface locations.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. Perfect. That's all I have. I'll hop back in queue. Thanks.

Matt Owens

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning, and Matt, congratulations on becoming the new permanent CEO. My first question was, it looked like you tie in line approximately 50% of your wells in the fourth quarter of 2019. I was just wondering what sort of a tie in line cadence you're planning for 2020?

Matt Owens

As far as production goes, we're going to have obviously a decrease from Q1 versus Q4, just given the fact that we turned on so many wells in the fourth quarter of last year. But then we expect the oil to stay relatively flat as we move out – move on throughout the years. So oil will be, like I said, relatively flat from first quarter through the end of the year, and then we'll see a slight increase in BOEs. And that just really has to do with the areas of where we're turning on the wells in the second half versus the first half.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. And I want to go back to the 3 mile laterals again, just ask kind of a different sort of question. I was just wondering if you drilling such long laterals and particularly you cited how quickly you drilled them. Does this require any specifically enhanced rigs or services or tools to stay in zone and drill so fast? And it's also wondering if there's anything special on the completion side required to finish such long wellbores?

Matt Owens

We did that with all the same equipment that we normally use. So there was nothing changed on the drilling side. The rock out here in this space and drills fairly easily, so we haven't really gotten close yet with our lateral lengths on something that begins to slowdown the drill bit. So we're excited about that for potentially drilling longer in the future. On the completion side, just to be safe on the first two wells, we did run some dissolvable plugs in the last mile of the lateral just to be safe. And we ended up running all those plugs just fine. So after that we switched to normal plugs and just our normal status quo operations. And we haven't run into any issues yet. So we're very excited with how smoothly everything has gone in our first attempts with laterals that long.

Jeffrey Campbell

And just to follow that up, is that shift from dissolvables to normal plugs? Does that provide any kind of cost saving?

Matt Owens

It does. So there's probably about $3,000 difference or so in those plugs. So it wasn't much just to be safe on the first two, but we're right back down not using those on our three mile laterals now and just our standard plugs.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Thanks for the color. I appreciate it.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brad Heffern with RBC Capital Markets.

Brad Heffern

Hey, everyone. Just going back to an earlier question, I just want to make sure I understand the new guide and the CapEx properly. Is the reduction in the guide exclusively due to these non-op sales? Or is there some component of it that's due to a slightly lower CapEx?

Matt Owens

It is due to the non-op sales. But lower CapEx is just those initiatives. I said, we've been working on and trying to lower our overall well costs.

Brad Heffern

Okay, got it. And then you guys have this note in the release about the Elevation, this $46 million potential payment. I was just wondering if you could walk through the dynamics of what that is and what needs to happen?

Marianella Foschi

Brad, this is Marianella. Thank you for your question. So $46 million, we've yet to determine what if any additional amounts will have been paid to Elevation. I point you to our disclosure the one you pointed out in the press release and on what that might be. We're currently working with the Elevation’s financing partner. So while we can't comment further, those conversations are ongoing and we expect to share additional details in due course on that payment.

Brad Heffern

Okay. Thank you.

Matt Owens

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question will come from Patrick Sheffield with Beach Point Capital.

Patrick Sheffield

Hey guys, congrats on the strong quarter. A couple of cap structure questions. Where, obviously, great job paying down the RBL. Any thoughts on what the spring redetermination might hold given the move in commodity prices?

Marianella Foschi

Hey, Patrick, Marianella here. Thanks for your question. It's a little bit early to say yet, I think that the biggest determining factor there is going to be what happens to spring price decks. I think those are being redetermined as we speak. So I think it's a little bit too early to comment on that at this juncture.

Patrick Sheffield

Okay. And what do you got? What's the latest thinking on the prep and the spring immaturity on the revolver? And on a related note, did you guys decide to pay the pick and – sorry, pay the prefs in cash? Or did you pick it?

Marianella Foschi

So on that Patrick, we don't have any updates on the preferred at this time. We were currently evaluating all of our options there. And while we can't go into any specifics, liquidity is the first and foremost for us and we're evaluating anything on what would that lens on. On the pick, you pointed to our press release, but we did end up picking that for the fourth quarter.

Matt Owens

And we plan to do that for the foreseeable future.

Patrick Sheffield

That's great. Thank you very much.

Marianella Foschi

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question will come from Leo Mariani with KeyBanc.

Leo Mariani

Yes. Just wanted to check in with you guys and see if there was any update on the plans to divest some of the midstream here?

Matt Owens

There is no update that we can give at this time. It's something that we're obviously going to be, always in the back of our mind and we're – we'll pursue it when the time is right. But right now given the macroenvironment, I don't know, if right now it'd be the best time. But again, it is something that we will actively pursue in the future.

Leo Mariani

Okay. And did you folks had any new deals in terms of new operator agreements out there with any of the local municipalities or counties or anything like that recently to discuss?

Matt Owens

We haven't added any new ones since the last press release with Commerce City. So that was the last one. But we're still working on other ones that hopefully we can announce in the upcoming quarters.

Leo Mariani

Okay. Thanks.

Matt Owens

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. Congratulations on the good quarter, and Matt, congratulation on being new permanent CEO. Just a question sort of on the midstream. On the preferred, you guys have with GSO, can we get the balance of what is available and what's currently outstanding on there as we sort of are trying to run our math on the midstream assets?

Marianella Foschi

This is Marianella. Thanks for the question. We have $250 million outstanding. It was a $500 million facility. Keep in mind though that that was a facility put in place to build two subset assets, Broomfield and Hawkeye. We're focusing just by nature of the slowdown plan and the focus on free cash flow. We're focusing on Broomfield with Hawkeye to be TBD, if you will. So I think that the balance was, I think, continues to be $250 million strong on the price.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And you guys have been picking interests on that since it was drawn, right? So there's the balance of – whatever is accrued on the balance.

Marianella Foschi

Yes. That's correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just one more other question on the midstream. Can we get some sort of idea of what profitability is at Elevation currently today and where we think it's going to be kind of at the end of the year?

Matt Owens

With profitability?

Unidentified Analyst

I mean, whether it's operating income or EBITDA, whatever you guys wanted, you can disclose.

Matt Owens

Yes. We haven't really disclosed any of that specifically for Elevation. But we did give a fully consolidated guide which – with an upstream guide that you can back out.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Well, thank you guys. I appreciate that.

Matt Owens

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Irene Haas with Imperial Capital.

Irene Haas

Yes. Just kind of curious, your fourth quarter exploration expense were high wondering what that is related to? Also maybe for 2020, your G&A guidance is cash G&A. Can you give me a little color as to, what is the like all-in expectation?

Matt Owens

Sorry. Clarify the second part on the G&A again? I think…

Irene Haas

What is your all-in G&A guidance for next year, cash or non-cash?

Matt Owens

For cash, we're at $50 million to $60 million. So about $10 million down from what the midpoint of our guide was last year for the non – yes, we don't have non-cash that we guide to.

Irene Haas

And should we just kind of look at what you've done historically and expect that trend to continue?

Matt Owens

Yes, I would.

Irene Haas

Okay, great. Thank you.

Matt Owens

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers.

Jeffrey Campbell

Hi. I just wanted to come back and ask one more. I was just wondering, if there's any effort or any necessity to do a reverse stock split to reset the stock price at some point in 2020 or beyond?

Matt Owens

We don't – we're not planning anything like that right now. We did just recently dip below a dollar. So we've got plenty of time to address getting our share price backup and not having to worry about doing any reverse stock splits.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Matt Owens

Thank you

Speakers, I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to management for any further remarks.

Matt Owens

Thank you, everybody for joining our full year conference call. Well, we'll be talking again shortly after the first quarter. Thank you. Bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.