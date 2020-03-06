Pinterest: It's Worth Your Interest

Pinterest (PINS) debuted on the public markets less than a year ago at a price of $23.75. Since that time, Pinterest has dropped in price by 18.82% and before you blame the coronavirus and overall economy, do note that the S&P 500 is actually up over that same time frame. The interesting part is that Pinterest has actually been profitable and has beaten earnings estimates in the last two quarters. So is this a company that was overvalued from the get-go or does the recent dip present a buying opportunity? In the balance of this article, I'll explain why I lean toward the latter.

Data by YCharts

Pinterest price change since IPO: Data by Y-Charts

Pinterest in a Nutshell

Pinterest bills itself as a visual discovery engine for finding ideas like recipes, home and style inspiration, and more. Pinterest users utilize "pins" to share ideas. Pins are basically images or videos that users can post to their own or someone else's boards for others to see. Both individuals and businesses can utilize pins, with businesses usually linking pins back to their own websites.

Pinterest "Decider" Image source: Pinterest

Demographics and Dollars

Before one writes off Pinterest as just another social media site, I think it would be worthwhile to take a good look at the demographics. According to Omnicore, 71% of all Pinterest users are females. Moreover, 93% of all pins come from females. Over half of Pinterest users earn over $50,000 a year with ten percent of Pinterest using households earning more than $125,000.

Why does this matter? The obvious answer is that the idea is to turn demographics into dollars. Eighty percent of U.S. mothers use Pinterest and Pinterest reports that their platform reaches 83% of all U.S. women in the 25-54 age range. Pinterest further reports that the 25-54 female demographic is responsible for 80% of all household purchase decisions. That particular demographic is referred to as "deciders". By comparison, Snapchat(SNAP), which also relies on advertising revenue, has a demographic dominated by 13-24-year-olds. Whether or not you're sold on the specific numbers above, there is absolutely no doubt that the Pinterest demographic has more spending power.

An Impressive Growth Story

Growth has been impressive both from a user and a revenue standpoint. The image below shows that the monthly active user count has been growing at a rapid rate. That rapid growth has led to an announcement that has gotten a good amount of publicity lately. According to comScore, Pinterest now reaches more "deciders" that Instagram, Twitter(TWTR), or Snapchat.

That is potentially significant in that, in essence, all these companies are dependent on advertising dollars for the lions share of their revenue. Of course, Pinterest does have to turn user growth into revenue and profit growth for an investment thesis to make sense. We'll look at that next.

Pinterest User Growth Source: 4th Quarter Earnings Presentation

Monetizing Growth:

The 26% user growth referenced above actually turned into a 46% uptick in revenue. That means not only are substantially more users engaged on the platform, but the company is also generating more revenue per user as well. The third piece of the puzzle is whether the company and turn those revenue dollars into profits and that seems to be going in a positive direction as well. In the most recent quarter, the company reported a 50% growth in adjusted EBITDA and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%.

Caution Flags

As I see it, there are essentially three caution flags that could come with investing in Pinterest. First, there is the coronavirus. While the coronavirus and Pinterest would not seem to have much of a direct connection, if a coronavirus-induced broad market pullback continues for an extended time, even the baby could go down with the bathwater, at least for a while.

Another possible caution flag could be seen with the valuation. The company was not profitable this past year and sports a Forward PE of 277. That doesn't concern me too much. Actually, it is impressive that a company that has been on the public markets for less than a year is showing profitability at all. In addition, if we look at other metrics such as current and future price to sales, Pinterest holds up well with long-established ad dependant companies like Facebook(FB) and Twitter.

Data by YCharts

Price to Sales Ratio Source: Y-Charts

The final caution flag is competition. I am not talking about competition for users within the company's particular niche. I am talking about competition for advertising dollars. There are a lot of companies, including Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB), that are extremely dependent on advertising dollars for their top and bottom lines. The list of such companies grows every year.

At the same time, data from Statista indicates that total advertising spend is only expected to grow by 6-7 percent annually in the next three years. While those numbers are not low, Pinterest will have to grow faster than that, as investors will expect a more normalized PE ratio a couple of years down the line. In other words, Pinterest will need to steal market share.

Investing Takeaway

As an investment, I like this company. I personally am not drawn to the platform and I don't see myself "pinning" anytime soon. However, I've checked out the platform and I think it is perfect for the target demographic. In addition, I do think the target demographic will produce both revenue and profit growth for a number of years.

With all due respect to the coronavirus and market uncertainty, I see Pinterest stock as a buy under $20. I advocate starting a small position and adding cheaper through options as the opportunity presents. In sum, for those with at least a two-year time horizon, I do believe that Pinterest is worth your interest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.