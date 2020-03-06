Salesforce: Misunderstood And An Absolute Buy

Introduction

Salesforce Tower: Business Insider

Salesforce (CRM) critics point to its long track record of “growth through acquisitions” strategy and its history of being overvalued. Some also warn about competition in its key business segments. The market has been paying attention, as the stock has underperformed its major peers in the past five years.

Salesforce vs. Peers: YCharts

In fairness, Salesforce critics have valid points. On valuation, Salesforce is currently valued at more than $150 billion, which is a pricey number for a company that brought just $17.1 billion in fiscal 2020. This valuation gives the company a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 53x, which is above the S&P 500 average ratio of about 22x.

On competition, it competes with big companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) and some smaller companies like Zendesk (ZEN), HubSpot (HUBS), and Zoho. On acquisitions, Salesforce has been a serial acquirer. In 2019 alone, it spent almost $20 billion to acquire nine companies, including Tableau and ClickSoftware. I am always afraid of companies that rely on acquisitions for growth, because it usually brings concerns about their core offerings. In this report, I will explain why I bought CRM stock during the current pullback.

Earnings Recap

Salesforce continued its track record of earnings and revenue beat in the fourth quarter. Revenue grew by 34% to $4.85 billion, while earnings per share came in at 66 cents. This revenue growth was mostly because of the company’s acquisition of Tableau. Without Tableau, CRM grew its revenue by a modest 22%. This growth was driven by a 14% growth of Sales Cloud, 22%% growth of Service Cloud, Platform and other grew by 30%, while marketing and commerce cloud grew by 28%. This growth excludes that of acquisitions like Salesforce.org, ClickSoftware, MuleSoft, and Tableau. These numbers show that Salesforce has a modest growth rate, which is a good thing for a company that recently turned 20.

In fiscal 2020, Salesforce generated annual revenue of $17.1 billion. This is a great number for a company that had annual revenue of less than $2 billion ten years ago. According to management, it now expects to grow its revenue to more than $21.1 billion this year and between $34 billion and $35 billion in 2024. This projection is highly achievable, since CRM’s management has a proven record of beating guidance. According to analysts, even if the current growth rate slows, the company will have annual revenue of more than $77 billion in 2030.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

A Culture of Reinvention

Salesforce, under the leadership of Benioff, has been on a reinvention journey since its early days. The company was started with inspiration from Amazon (AMZN), which was selling physical products through the internet. Marc believed that software too could be delivered through the internet by an easy and less expensive process. When it IPOed in 2004, CRM had about 8,000 subscribing customers. Today, the number has grown to more than 150k global customers.

The Salesforce that was started 20 years ago is very different from the company we know today. The original company provided basic customer relations services to customers. Today, through internal R&D and acquisitions, it has created an invaluable platform for companies of all sizes.

Salesforce has used a very simple model to achieve this growth. The first customers that come to CRM come for its customer relations services. The company then upsells other services to these customers. As it achieves this, it creates a moat that is very difficult to penetrate. For example, Salesforce is the number one CRM company in the world. It is also the number one company in customer service applications, marketing campaign management, and sales force productivity and management.

There is no doubt that Salesforce tends to overpay on most of the companies it acquires. Still, criticizing it for this is short-sighted because of the value some of these companies bring. A good example of this is its ExactTarget acquisition in 2013. Salesforce paid $2.5 billion for this company, which was criticized as too expensive. Today, Pardot is an indispensable part of the company’s marketing cloud.

Salesforce also paid a hefty valuation for Tableau. However, looking back, the acquisition helped diversify the company’s income by venturing into analytics and business intelligence services. Business intelligence itself is a big industry that is expected to reach $147 billion in 2025. As the industry grows, Salesforce will be at the forefront due to Tableau’s market share as shown below.

(Source: Qliq)

Salesforce has also reinvented itself as a big player in Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is one of the biggest players in AI, an industry that is set to grow as the amount of data produced every day continue to increase. The company offers this service through its Einstein AI platform. In the latest earnings call, the company said that Einstein processes 11 billion queries every day, up from 6 billion a year ago.

In short, Salesforce has continued to reinvent itself by creating a moat that makes it difficult for many upstarts to penetrate. This includes companies like HubSpot and Zendesk. As it has built this moat, the company has made it difficult for existing customers to move to these other competitors. Indeed, I believe that most small startups start their journey using simple CRM products like HUBS and then slowly transition to CRM, which offers more and better services. This is also probably the reason why CRM is continuing to grow its market share in its core business, while companies like Microsoft and Oracle stagnate.

Strong Financial Position

Even with all the acquisitions, Salesforce is still in a solid financial position. It has more than $7.9 billion in cash and short-term investments, and its long-term debt has risen to just $2.7 billion. In its balance sheet, the company has shareholders’ equity of about $33.8 billion.

There are two good things you see when you look at the company’s financial documents. First, Salesforce is an excellent cash flow machine. The company’s free cash flow grew by 29% to $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter. It grew by 32% to $3.7 billion in the financial year. As with all SAAS companies, CRM's FCF is easy to predict because of the subscription model and the insignificant amount of churn.

Second, the company’s gross margin has started to rise. It has risen from a low of 73.22% in 2017 to 75.22% in the most recent quarter. At the same time, the latest EBITDA margin of 15.04% is higher than the 2016’s 7.2%. Part of the reason the company has relatively low EBITDA and operating margin is that is has invested a lot in growth and marketing. For example, Salesforce spends about 45% of its total revenue in sales and marketing. This is significantly higher than the 29% and 14% that Adobe (ADBE) and Microsoft (MSFT) spends on sales and marketing respectively. Therefore, I believe that Salesforce is in good shape to increase its EBITDA and FCF by slowly reducing its marketing spending without affecting its market share. In future, I see a situation where the company is able to bring its EBITDA margin to more than 30% in line with its major peers.

Final Thoughts

Salesforce has underperformed its close peers like Microsoft and Adobe in the past few years. The company has been criticized for its overreliance on acquisitions to boost its growth. Most value investors also believe that it is highly overvalued. However, there are several good things as I have explained above. Salesforce still has an annual organic growth of more than 20%, it is a market leader that is building a moat that is difficult to penetrate, and its financial statements show a company that has more room to expand its margins. While the company is overvalued, I believe that it will continue growing in its core CRM services and in other emerging industries like business intelligence and artificial intelligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.