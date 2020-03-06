Endeavour Silver: Digging Into The Q4 Results

Last year was an exciting one for investors in the silver space, with the Silver Miners Index (SIL) finally emerging from the rubble and posting a 32% gain for the year. Unfortunately, investors parked in Endeavour Silver (EXK) did not see anywhere near these returns, as the stock was up barely 10% year to date, and has erased all of those gains in the first two months of 2020. The massive underperformance should not be surprising, as the company saw all-in sustaining costs jump up 37% year over year and more than 35% above guidance. This led to the company posting a net loss per share of $0.36 for FY-2019, or $48 million. Based on the fact that Endeavour Silver is still unable to post positive annual earnings per share (EPS) despite help from the silver price (SLV) last year, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. Therefore, I would view 40%-plus rallies as selling opportunities.

(Source: Getty Images)

It was an underwhelming FY-2019 for Endeavour Silver, to say the least, as the company came into the year guiding for silver-equivalent production of 8.1-9.4 million ounces and finished the year nearly 2 million silver-equivalent ounces shy of this estimate. On the cost side, things could not have gone worse, as the company guided for all-in sustaining costs of $15.50/oz at the mid-point and all-in sustaining costs soared to $21.19/oz, more than 36% above estimates and up 37% year over year. The only silver lining is that Endeavour's El Cubo Mine has finally been placed on care and maintenance after what was a disastrous run for the project since being acquired. For those unaware, the mine was part as part of a $250 million deal from AuRico Gold, yet El Cubo managed to lose money over its 7-year mine life. With all-in sustaining costs coming in at $20.77/oz in Q3 2019 and $24.41/oz in Q4 2019, it was time to pull the plug finally. Let's take a look at how the company's continuing operations performed below:

(Source: Inca Kola News, Endeavour Silver Data)

Beginning with the company's Guanacevi Mine, it was yet another high of extremely high costs, and costs have been trending up since FY-2015 at the mine. As the table below shows, all-in sustaining costs came in at $22.86/oz in FY-2019, up more than 80% from the $12.97/oz all-in sustaining costs in FY-2015. The one positive at Guanacevi was that costs did drop year over year by 15%, from $27.01/oz to $22.86/oz. The sobering part about this statistic is that this figure is still nearly $5.00/oz above current silver prices, meaning that the project continues to operate at a loss.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company noted in its prepared remarks that it has cleaned house and put in new management and supervisors at the mine. Endeavour Silver believes it is in the ninth inning of the turnaround at Guanacevi, with grades increasing the past three quarters as well as mine throughput, up from 831 tonnes per day in Q2 2019 to over 1000 tonnes per day in Q4 2019. While this is a positive sign, we may need to go into extra innings for this turnaround if we're already in the top of the ninth inning, and costs are still at $19.48/oz as of Q4 and above current spot prices. All kidding aside, the turnaround is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but I see no reason to get excited until costs begin coming in below $18.00/oz here. For FY-2020, the company expects a slight bump in production, from 2.7 million silver-equivalent ounces to 3.05 million ounces at the mid-point based on guidance. Given that this mine makes up more than 40% of FY-2020's expected production, it will be a pivotal one to watch in terms of performance for investors.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the company's Bolanitos Mine, it was also a challenging year, with all-in sustaining costs trending higher for all of FY-2019 and finishing the year at $25.11/oz, more than 40% above the current silver spot price of $17.25/oz. The company noted that it is in the middle innings of a potential turnaround at Bolanitos, but elevated arsenic levels in the ore have remained an issue here. Endeavour Silver has re-sequenced the mine plan in hopes of reducing arsenic levels, and also made investments in fast-tracking mine development in H2 2019, as well as purchasing and renting new mine equipment to reduce the reliance on contractors going forward. These two initiatives should help to lower all-in sustaining costs back below $20.00/oz for FY-2020, as the mine development work will improve ore access going forward into FY-2020. While a 20% drop in all-in sustaining costs from $25.11/oz to $20.00/oz would be a positive development, it's still not enough with current silver prices. Therefore, similar to Guanacevi, this is a step in the right direction, but more progress is needed to get the mine operating profitably.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, the company's new El Compas Mine achieved commercial production last year and is the smallest, but highest-grade mine in its portfolio. All-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 came in at $27.49/oz but should drop at least 10% year over year in FY-2020 as the company replaces mining contractors to reduce costs and works to improve gold recoveries. Fortunately, the mine is mostly a gold mine, and therefore, the higher gold price (GLD) will be a minor tailwind for the mine in FY-2020 to offset costs.

When it comes to a consolidated basis, we can see that it was undoubtedly a disappointing year for Endeavour Silver, with all-in sustaining cost guidance missing the target by $5.69/oz. This is a massive step in the wrong direction from the $0.05/oz beat in FY-2018, and I would be shocked if the company managed to beat guidance for FY-2020. It is guiding for $17.50/oz all-in sustaining costs at the mid-point for FY-2020. Still, it's important to note that the company has missed guidance by an average of 14.8% over the past three years, with two out of three years coming in with double-digit guidance misses on a percentage basis. Therefore, while the company is optimistic that it can see costs drop 17% year over year ($21.19 to $17.50), I am less sanguine. Instead, I think it's more likely that costs come in slightly above guidance and closer to $18.00/oz best case. At current silver prices, this means the company would still be operating at a loss.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at Endeavour Silver on a comparable basis to its peers, we can see that the weak share price performance to start 2020 is wholly justified, with the stock falling more than 20% thus far year to date. As the chart below shows, Endeavour Silver is one of the highest-cost producers among its peers, and its all-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 came in more than 100% above the peer average for the first nine months of FY-2019. The only silver producer coming in at higher costs was Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF), and both names are currently operating at net losses. The goal when investing in silver producers is to own those names that are generating decent earnings at low silver prices and will see massive margin expansion when the silver price begins a bull market. When it comes to Excellon Resources and Endeavour Silver, the two are hemorrhaging losses despite a 10% jump in the silver price last year, and are poor investment candidates in the sector.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In summary, while Endeavour Silver has guided to a much better FY-2020, I am skeptical that it can deliver on a 17%-plus drop in costs year over year. However, even if the company does manage to achieve this feat, it will still be one of the highest-cost silver producers in the sector. At the same time, other names like Pan American Silver (PAAS) are enjoying nearly 40% margins at current silver prices. Based on this, I see no reason to own the stock despite its further decline from my November report. There are many ways to play the silver price, from the smaller royalty companies like Metalla Royalty & Streaming (OTC:MTA) to the larger producers like Pan American Silver, but Endeavour Silver is not one of them. Therefore, I would view 40% rallies to the $2.30-plus level as selling opportunities, to re-allocate capital into producers with positive annual earnings per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.