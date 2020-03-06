47 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Coca-Cola

47 increases for next week (up from 22 last week).

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 3 Contender 14 Challenger 29

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div. Date Increase Percent Streak Category Canadian National Railway Company CNI 25 2.61 9-Mar-20 7.00% Champion PPL Corporation PPL 18 5.16 9-Mar-20 0.73% Contender Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. AUBN 18 1.92 9-Mar-20 2.00% Contender Columbia Sportswear Company COLM 14 1.27 9-Mar-20 8.33% Contender SpartanNash Company SPTN 9 6.3 9-Mar-20 1.32% Challenger Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG 8 3.53 9-Mar-20 4.26% Challenger United Bancorp, Inc. UBCP 6 4.27 9-Mar-20 1.79% Challenger TFS Financial Corporation TFSL 6 4.99 9-Mar-20 3.70% Challenger Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH 9 2.48 10-Mar-20 20.00% Challenger Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO 8 1.87 10-Mar-20 11.11% Challenger Northrim BanCorp Inc. NRIM 10 3.83 11-Mar-20 3.03% Contender Home Depot, Inc. HD 10 2.49 11-Mar-20 10.29% Contender Gildan Activewear, Inc. Class A Sub. Vot. GIL 9 2.51 11-Mar-20 14.93% Challenger Evans Bancorp, Inc. EVBN 8 3.03 11-Mar-20 11.54% Challenger Medical Properties Trust, Inc. common stock MPW 6 4.62 11-Mar-20 3.85% Challenger Albemarle Corporation ALB 25 1.79 12-Mar-20 4.62% Champion RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR 24 0.76 12-Mar-20 2.94% Contender L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX 18 1.61 12-Mar-20 13.33% Contender Xcel Energy Inc. XEL 16 2.49 12-Mar-20 6.17% Contender NorthWestern Corporation NWE 15 3.08 12-Mar-20 4.35% Contender Comerica Incorporated CMA 11 5.4 12-Mar-20 1.49% Contender Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares ETN 10 2.98 12-Mar-20 2.82% Contender WesBanco, Inc. WSBC 9 4.18 12-Mar-20 3.23% Challenger Service Corporation International SCI 9 1.44 12-Mar-20 5.56% Challenger First Horizon National Corporation FHN 9 4.31 12-Mar-20 7.14% Challenger U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. USPH 9 1.15 12-Mar-20 6.67% Challenger Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock RS 9 2.3 12-Mar-20 13.64% Challenger Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI 8 3.04 12-Mar-20 3.13% Challenger AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF 7 1.59 12-Mar-20 8.00% Challenger Exponent, Inc. EXPO 7 0.99 12-Mar-20 18.75% Challenger Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ 7 0.91 12-Mar-20 20.00% Challenger Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD 5 3.58 12-Mar-20 7.94% Challenger Coca-Cola Company KO 57 2.78 13-Mar-20 2.50% King T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW 33 2.8 13-Mar-20 18.42% Champion Anthem, Inc. ANTM 10 1.28 13-Mar-20 18.75% Contender Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS 10 9.94 13-Mar-20 3.45% Contender Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ROIC 10 4.96 13-Mar-20 1.52% Contender FBL Financial Group, Inc. FFG 9 4.06 13-Mar-20 4.20% Challenger Simmons First National Corporation SFNC 8 3.08 13-Mar-20 6.25% Challenger Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation AGM 8 4.28 13-Mar-20 14.29% Challenger ITT Inc. Common Stock ITT 7 1.11 13-Mar-20 14.97% Challenger Lamar Advertising Company - Class A Common Stock LAMR 6 4.53 13-Mar-20 4.17% Challenger Enterprise Financial Services Corporation EFSC 6 1.84 13-Mar-20 5.88% Challenger CenterState Bank Corporation CSFL 6 2.61 13-Mar-20 27.27% Challenger Prologis, Inc. PLD 6 2.46 13-Mar-20 9.43% Challenger Summit Financial Group, Inc. SMMF 5 3.01 13-Mar-20 13.33% Challenger Restaurant Brands International Inc. Common Shares QSR 5 3.63 13-Mar-20 4.00% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent CNI 0.408 0.43 5.91% PPL 0.4125 0.415 0.73% AUBN 0.25 0.255 2.00% COLM 0.24 0.26 8.33% SPTN 0.19 0.1925 1.32% PEG 0.47 0.49 4.26% UBCP 0.14 0.1425 1.79% TFSL 0.27 0.28 3.70% TXRH 0.3 0.36 20.00% AGO 0.18 0.2 11.11% NRIM 0.33 0.34 3.03% HD 1.36 1.5 10.29% GIL 0.134 0.154 14.93% EVBN 0.52 0.58 11.54% MPW 0.26 0.27 3.85% ALB 0.3675 0.385 4.62% RNR 0.34 0.35 2.94% LHX 0.75 0.85 13.33% XEL 0.405 0.43 6.17% NWE 0.575 0.6 4.35% CMA 0.67 0.68 1.49% ETN 0.71 0.73 2.82% WSBC 0.31 0.32 3.23% SCI 0.18 0.19 5.56% FHN 0.14 0.15 7.14% USPH 0.3 0.32 6.67% RS 0.55 0.625 13.64% CCOI 0.64 0.66 3.13% AMSF 0.25 0.27 8.00% EXPO 0.16 0.19 18.75% DPZ 0.65 0.78 20.00% GILD 0.63 0.68 7.94% KO 0.4 0.41 2.50% TROW 0.76 0.9 18.42% ANTM 0.8 0.95 18.75% CHS 0.0875 0.09 3.45% ROIC 0.197 0.2 1.52% FFG 0.48 0.5 4.20% SFNC 0.16 0.17 6.25% AGM 0.7 0.8 14.29% ITT 0.147 0.169 14.97% LAMR 0.96 1 4.17% EFSC 0.17 0.18 5.88% CSFL 0.11 0.14 27.27% PLD 0.53 0.58 9.43% SMMF 0.15 0.17 13.33% QSR 0.5 0.52 4.00%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High P/E Ratio % Off Low % Off High CNI 88 82.82 96.53 19.56 3% Off Low 9% Off High PPL 32.19 28.55 36.83 13.43 10% Off Low 13% Off High AUBN 53.15 31 61.6 20.5 74% Off Low 12% Off High COLM 82.18 77.66 109.44 16.99 New Low 25% Off High SPTN 12.22 8.82 18.68 76.99 36% Off Low 34% Off High PEG 55.59 50.14 63.88 16.08 7% Off Low 13% Off High UBCP 13.36 10.25 15.56 11.32 32% Off Low 12% Off High TFSL 22.46 15.89 22.47 71.55 37% Off Low New High TXRH 57.97 47.52 72.49 24.08 17% Off Low 19% Off High AGO 42.68 40.18 50.77 10.53 5% Off Low 15% Off High NRIM 35.48 33 42.28 12.21 7% Off Low 15% Off High HD 241.05 179.52 247.36 22.24 29% Off Low 2% Off High GIL 24.74 23.45 40.4 19.16 2% Off Low 39% Off High EVBN 38.32 32.65 41.75 10.79 13% Off Low 9% Off High MPW 23.37 16.83 24.29 25.63 35% Off Low 4% Off High ALB 86.27 58.63 99.4 16.81 42% Off Low 13% Off High RNR 183.7 141 202.68 11.15 26% Off Low 9% Off High LHX 211.64 156.9 230.99 25.13 28% Off Low 8% Off High XEL 69.22 54.41 72.14 24.96 21% Off Low 4% Off High NWE 77.95 67.36 80.52 18.53 11% Off Low 3% Off High CMA 50.41 48.76 87.79 6.98 New Low 41% Off High ETN 98.15 74.29 105.78 18.21 27% Off Low 7% Off High WSBC 30.65 29.79 42.4 11.14 0% Off Low 27% Off High SCI 52.81 38.92 52.89 25.31 29% Off Low New High FHN 13.92 13.09 17.42 10.2 1% Off Low 20% Off High USPH 111.02 98.53 148.48 44.39 9% Off Low 25% Off High RS 108.58 82.62 122.17 10.23 27% Off Low 11% Off High CCOI 86.94 48.04 87.22 99.49 68% Off Low New High AMSF 68.05 56.65 80.65 13.98 17% Off Low 15% Off High EXPO 77.02 54.38 82.82 48.97 38% Off Low 7% Off High DPZ 342.11 220.9 381.86 36.36 51% Off Low 9% Off High GILD 76.01 60.89 78.88 17.63 19% Off Low 4% Off High KO 58.95 44.61 60.13 27.04 26% Off Low 2% Off High TROW 128.77 95.07 139.82 14.42 30% Off Low 8% Off High ANTM 296.37 227.16 312.48 14.69 26% Off Low 5% Off High CHS 3.62 2.33 6.04 0 49% Off Low 39% Off High ROIC 15.94 14.77 19.18 36.59 4% Off Low 17% Off High FFG 49.22 46.08 70.39 9.71 3% Off Low 30% Off High SFNC 22.09 20.88 27.29 8.87 1% Off Low 19% Off High AGM 74.7 67.22 88.46 8.65 10% Off Low 14% Off High ITT 61.17 53.65 75.56 15.97 10% Off Low 19% Off High LAMR 88.25 74.38 96.82 22.91 14% Off Low 8% Off High EFSC 39.05 37.39 48.81 11.4 3% Off Low 19% Off High CSFL 21.49 19.99 26.79 11.38 4% Off Low 20% Off High PLD 94.38 68.96 99.79 35.82 31% Off Low 5% Off High SMMF 22.59 21.74 27.83 9.06 1% Off Low 17% Off High QSR 57.38 56.61 79.46 24.76 0% Off Low 27% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1-Yr. DG 3-Yr. DG 5-Yr. DG 10-Yr. DG Chowder Rule CHS 9.94 2.9 3 3.1 11.6 SPTN 6.3 5.6 8.2 9.6 14.3 15.5 CMA 5.4 41.8 44.2 28 18.5 32.3 PPL 5.16 1.4 2.8 3.6 2.5 8.3 TFSL 4.99 23.8 32.2 49.3 14 54.2 ROIC 4.96 1 3.1 4.2 8.8 MPW 4.62 2 3.9 3.8 2.4 8.3 LAMR 4.53 5.2 8.3 9 13 FHN 4.31 24.4 27.5 22.9 26.6 AGM 4.28 20.7 39.1 38 30.2 41.9 UBCP 4.27 4.8 9.1 10.6 -0.3 14.5 WSBC 4.18 8 8.7 7.2 2.2 10.8 FFG 4.06 4.3 4.6 6.5 20.1 9.7 NRIM 3.83 23.5 17.3 12.5 12.2 15.8 QSR 3.63 8.3 46.5 GILD 3.58 10.5 11.1 PEG 3.53 4.4 4.7 4.9 3.5 8.1 NWE 3.08 4.5 4.8 7.5 5.6 10.5 SFNC 3.08 9.6 9.9 7.7 4.9 10.4 CCOI 3.04 15.1 17.3 15.8 19.1 EVBN 3.03 13 11 9.9 5.5 12.6 SMMF 3.01 11.3 13.8 25.7 ETN 2.98 7.6 7.6 7.7 11 10.4 TROW 2.8 8.6 12.1 11.6 11.8 14.2 KO 2.78 2.6 4.6 5.6 6.9 8.3 CNI 2.61 16.4 12.5 12.3 13.8 14.8 CSFL 2.61 10 40.1 61.5 20.2 63.4 GIL 2.51 19.6 21.5 20 21.9 HD 2.49 32 25.4 23.7 19.4 25.9 XEL 2.49 6.3 6 6.2 5.2 8.5 TXRH 2.48 20 17.5 14.9 16.8 PLD 2.46 10.4 8.1 9.9 6.6 12.1 RS 2.3 10 10.1 9.5 18.6 11.4 AUBN 1.92 4.2 3.6 3.1 2.8 4.8 AGO 1.87 12.5 11.5 10.4 14.9 11.9 EFSC 1.84 31.9 14.8 24.2 11.4 25.8 ALB 1.79 8.5 6.1 6.2 11.1 7.8 LHX 1.61 14.3 11.7 10 13.1 11.3 AMSF 1.59 13.6 11.6 15.8 17.2 SCI 1.44 5.9 12.2 16.2 16.2 17.6 ANTM 1.28 6.7 7.2 12.8 14.1 COLM 1.27 6.7 11.6 11 11.3 12.1 USPH 1.15 23.9 20 18.9 19.9 ITT 1.11 9.7 5.8 6 6.1 6.9 EXPO 0.99 23.1 21.1 20.7 21.7 DPZ 0.91 18.2 19.6 21.1 22 RNR 0.76 3 3.1 3.2 3.5 3.9

Bonus

This week, I'll take a quick look at Dividend King Coca-Cola, which has delivered another 2.5% raise on its illustrious 57+ year consecutive dividend growth streak.

The magic behind the Coca-Cola business is fairly straightforward. Buy or curate brands and funnel them through its massive global distribution network. What the company has struggled to do over the past decade is grow its earnings. From 2011 to 2017, earnings were flat, and the latest earnings boom was in 2018 from the redone corporate tax code. What has changed though has been the P/E ratio over time to a now-incredible 27x earnings that are growing slowly.

Current projections put earnings growth at mid- to upper-single digits this year on the back of about 5% revenue growth expected.

From Simply Safe Dividends, the dividend is safe with a score of 80/100. The yield is far below even a 5-year average and sits well below 3% today.

The dividend also consumes most of the earnings and free cash flow of the company. Unfortunately, both of these figures are at or above the general guidance for the consumer staples sector. I would hopefully expect future dividend increases to be well below any earnings growth to help take some pressure off the payout ratio. Management painted themselves in a corner during the teen years by giving hearty raises while earnings weren't growing, which can be seen by the payout ratio expanding from 50% in 2010 to the mid-70%'s by 2016.

Here's the aggregate growth stats once more for Coca-Cola.

Ticker Yield 1-Yr. DG 3-Yr. DG 5-Yr. DG 10-Yr. DG Chowder Rule KO 2.78 2.6 4.6 5.6 6.9 8.3

Let's take a look at historical stock returns over the past decade now.

Stock Returns

Here we are comparing KO to the S&P and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) since this time in 2010. I included SCHD because that is a more dividend growth-centric ETF that may be a better benchmark than the market as a whole.

Not surprisingly, KO lagged versus the S&P. It did also lag SCHD in both absolute returns and amount of dividends received. SCHD offered the most dividends over the time period.

Here's a look at the investments over time:

KO is the blue line.

SPY is the black line.

SCHD is the green line.

SCHD and SPYD were pretty closely mirrored over the whole time frame. You can see that they generally move in lockstep, though SCHD will give better income along the way. KO fell behind and stayed there the entire time. There was a brief blip in early 2016 where the gap closed significantly, but it expanded from that point.

(Source: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.