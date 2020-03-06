47 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Coca-Cola
All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.
47 increases for next week (up from 22 last week).
An average increase of 8.13% and median increase of 6.17%.
Coca-Cola continues over 57 years of consecutive increases with another 2.5% raise.
Introduction
This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.
The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.
This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.
How It's Assembled
The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.
As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).
In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.
That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.
United Technologies (UTX) is another example.
What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?
The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.
Dividend Streak Categories
Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Fun Facts
|Category
|Count
|King
|1
|Champion
|3
|Contender
|14
|Challenger
|29
The Main List
The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Forward Yield
|Ex-Div. Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Canadian National Railway Company
|CNI
|25
|2.61
|9-Mar-20
|7.00%
|Champion
|PPL Corporation
|PPL
|18
|5.16
|9-Mar-20
|0.73%
|Contender
|Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|AUBN
|18
|1.92
|9-Mar-20
|2.00%
|Contender
|Columbia Sportswear Company
|COLM
|14
|1.27
|9-Mar-20
|8.33%
|Contender
|SpartanNash Company
|SPTN
|9
|6.3
|9-Mar-20
|1.32%
|Challenger
|Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|PEG
|8
|3.53
|9-Mar-20
|4.26%
|Challenger
|United Bancorp, Inc.
|UBCP
|6
|4.27
|9-Mar-20
|1.79%
|Challenger
|TFS Financial Corporation
|TFSL
|6
|4.99
|9-Mar-20
|3.70%
|Challenger
|Texas Roadhouse, Inc.
|TXRH
|9
|2.48
|10-Mar-20
|20.00%
|Challenger
|Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|AGO
|8
|1.87
|10-Mar-20
|11.11%
|Challenger
|Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|NRIM
|10
|3.83
|11-Mar-20
|3.03%
|Contender
|Home Depot, Inc.
|HD
|10
|2.49
|11-Mar-20
|10.29%
|Contender
|Gildan Activewear, Inc. Class A Sub. Vot.
|GIL
|9
|2.51
|11-Mar-20
|14.93%
|Challenger
|Evans Bancorp, Inc.
|EVBN
|8
|3.03
|11-Mar-20
|11.54%
|Challenger
|Medical Properties Trust, Inc. common stock
|MPW
|6
|4.62
|11-Mar-20
|3.85%
|Challenger
|Albemarle Corporation
|ALB
|25
|1.79
|12-Mar-20
|4.62%
|Champion
|RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|RNR
|24
|0.76
|12-Mar-20
|2.94%
|Contender
|L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|LHX
|18
|1.61
|12-Mar-20
|13.33%
|Contender
|Xcel Energy Inc.
|XEL
|16
|2.49
|12-Mar-20
|6.17%
|Contender
|NorthWestern Corporation
|NWE
|15
|3.08
|12-Mar-20
|4.35%
|Contender
|Comerica Incorporated
|CMA
|11
|5.4
|12-Mar-20
|1.49%
|Contender
|Eaton Corporation, PLC Ordinary Shares
|ETN
|10
|2.98
|12-Mar-20
|2.82%
|Contender
|WesBanco, Inc.
|WSBC
|9
|4.18
|12-Mar-20
|3.23%
|Challenger
|Service Corporation International
|SCI
|9
|1.44
|12-Mar-20
|5.56%
|Challenger
|First Horizon National Corporation
|FHN
|9
|4.31
|12-Mar-20
|7.14%
|Challenger
|U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.
|USPH
|9
|1.15
|12-Mar-20
|6.67%
|Challenger
|Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Common Stock
|RS
|9
|2.3
|12-Mar-20
|13.64%
|Challenger
|Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|CCOI
|8
|3.04
|12-Mar-20
|3.13%
|Challenger
|AMERISAFE, Inc.
|AMSF
|7
|1.59
|12-Mar-20
|8.00%
|Challenger
|Exponent, Inc.
|EXPO
|7
|0.99
|12-Mar-20
|18.75%
|Challenger
|Domino's Pizza Inc.
|DPZ
|7
|0.91
|12-Mar-20
|20.00%
|Challenger
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|GILD
|5
|3.58
|12-Mar-20
|7.94%
|Challenger
|Coca-Cola Company
|KO
|57
|2.78
|13-Mar-20
|2.50%
|King
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|TROW
|33
|2.8
|13-Mar-20
|18.42%
|Champion
|Anthem, Inc.
|ANTM
|10
|1.28
|13-Mar-20
|18.75%
|Contender
|Chico's FAS, Inc.
|CHS
|10
|9.94
|13-Mar-20
|3.45%
|Contender
|Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
|ROIC
|10
|4.96
|13-Mar-20
|1.52%
|Contender
|FBL Financial Group, Inc.
|FFG
|9
|4.06
|13-Mar-20
|4.20%
|Challenger
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|8
|3.08
|13-Mar-20
|6.25%
|Challenger
|Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|AGM
|8
|4.28
|13-Mar-20
|14.29%
|Challenger
|ITT Inc. Common Stock
|ITT
|7
|1.11
|13-Mar-20
|14.97%
|Challenger
|Lamar Advertising Company - Class A Common Stock
|LAMR
|6
|4.53
|13-Mar-20
|4.17%
|Challenger
|Enterprise Financial Services Corporation
|EFSC
|6
|1.84
|13-Mar-20
|5.88%
|Challenger
|CenterState Bank Corporation
|CSFL
|6
|2.61
|13-Mar-20
|27.27%
|Challenger
|Prologis, Inc.
|PLD
|6
|2.46
|13-Mar-20
|9.43%
|Challenger
|Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|SMMF
|5
|3.01
|13-Mar-20
|13.33%
|Challenger
|Restaurant Brands International Inc. Common Shares
|QSR
|5
|3.63
|13-Mar-20
|4.00%
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.
Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.
Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
Show Me The Money
Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).
|Ticker
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Increase Percent
|CNI
|0.408
|0.43
|5.91%
|PPL
|0.4125
|0.415
|0.73%
|AUBN
|0.25
|0.255
|2.00%
|COLM
|0.24
|0.26
|8.33%
|SPTN
|0.19
|0.1925
|1.32%
|PEG
|0.47
|0.49
|4.26%
|UBCP
|0.14
|0.1425
|1.79%
|TFSL
|0.27
|0.28
|3.70%
|TXRH
|0.3
|0.36
|20.00%
|AGO
|0.18
|0.2
|11.11%
|NRIM
|0.33
|0.34
|3.03%
|HD
|1.36
|1.5
|10.29%
|GIL
|0.134
|0.154
|14.93%
|EVBN
|0.52
|0.58
|11.54%
|MPW
|0.26
|0.27
|3.85%
|ALB
|0.3675
|0.385
|4.62%
|RNR
|0.34
|0.35
|2.94%
|LHX
|0.75
|0.85
|13.33%
|XEL
|0.405
|0.43
|6.17%
|NWE
|0.575
|0.6
|4.35%
|CMA
|0.67
|0.68
|1.49%
|ETN
|0.71
|0.73
|2.82%
|WSBC
|0.31
|0.32
|3.23%
|SCI
|0.18
|0.19
|5.56%
|FHN
|0.14
|0.15
|7.14%
|USPH
|0.3
|0.32
|6.67%
|RS
|0.55
|0.625
|13.64%
|CCOI
|0.64
|0.66
|3.13%
|AMSF
|0.25
|0.27
|8.00%
|EXPO
|0.16
|0.19
|18.75%
|DPZ
|0.65
|0.78
|20.00%
|GILD
|0.63
|0.68
|7.94%
|KO
|0.4
|0.41
|2.50%
|TROW
|0.76
|0.9
|18.42%
|ANTM
|0.8
|0.95
|18.75%
|CHS
|0.0875
|0.09
|3.45%
|ROIC
|0.197
|0.2
|1.52%
|FFG
|0.48
|0.5
|4.20%
|SFNC
|0.16
|0.17
|6.25%
|AGM
|0.7
|0.8
|14.29%
|ITT
|0.147
|0.169
|14.97%
|LAMR
|0.96
|1
|4.17%
|EFSC
|0.17
|0.18
|5.88%
|CSFL
|0.11
|0.14
|27.27%
|PLD
|0.53
|0.58
|9.43%
|SMMF
|0.15
|0.17
|13.33%
|QSR
|0.5
|0.52
|4.00%
Additional Metrics
Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52-Week Low
|52-Week High
|P/E Ratio
|% Off Low
|% Off High
|CNI
|88
|82.82
|96.53
|19.56
|3% Off Low
|9% Off High
|PPL
|32.19
|28.55
|36.83
|13.43
|10% Off Low
|13% Off High
|AUBN
|53.15
|31
|61.6
|20.5
|74% Off Low
|12% Off High
|COLM
|82.18
|77.66
|109.44
|16.99
|New Low
|25% Off High
|SPTN
|12.22
|8.82
|18.68
|76.99
|36% Off Low
|34% Off High
|PEG
|55.59
|50.14
|63.88
|16.08
|7% Off Low
|13% Off High
|UBCP
|13.36
|10.25
|15.56
|11.32
|32% Off Low
|12% Off High
|TFSL
|22.46
|15.89
|22.47
|71.55
|37% Off Low
|New High
|TXRH
|57.97
|47.52
|72.49
|24.08
|17% Off Low
|19% Off High
|AGO
|42.68
|40.18
|50.77
|10.53
|5% Off Low
|15% Off High
|NRIM
|35.48
|33
|42.28
|12.21
|7% Off Low
|15% Off High
|HD
|241.05
|179.52
|247.36
|22.24
|29% Off Low
|2% Off High
|GIL
|24.74
|23.45
|40.4
|19.16
|2% Off Low
|39% Off High
|EVBN
|38.32
|32.65
|41.75
|10.79
|13% Off Low
|9% Off High
|MPW
|23.37
|16.83
|24.29
|25.63
|35% Off Low
|4% Off High
|ALB
|86.27
|58.63
|99.4
|16.81
|42% Off Low
|13% Off High
|RNR
|183.7
|141
|202.68
|11.15
|26% Off Low
|9% Off High
|LHX
|211.64
|156.9
|230.99
|25.13
|28% Off Low
|8% Off High
|XEL
|69.22
|54.41
|72.14
|24.96
|21% Off Low
|4% Off High
|NWE
|77.95
|67.36
|80.52
|18.53
|11% Off Low
|3% Off High
|CMA
|50.41
|48.76
|87.79
|6.98
|New Low
|41% Off High
|ETN
|98.15
|74.29
|105.78
|18.21
|27% Off Low
|7% Off High
|WSBC
|30.65
|29.79
|42.4
|11.14
|0% Off Low
|27% Off High
|SCI
|52.81
|38.92
|52.89
|25.31
|29% Off Low
|New High
|FHN
|13.92
|13.09
|17.42
|10.2
|1% Off Low
|20% Off High
|USPH
|111.02
|98.53
|148.48
|44.39
|9% Off Low
|25% Off High
|RS
|108.58
|82.62
|122.17
|10.23
|27% Off Low
|11% Off High
|CCOI
|86.94
|48.04
|87.22
|99.49
|68% Off Low
|New High
|AMSF
|68.05
|56.65
|80.65
|13.98
|17% Off Low
|15% Off High
|EXPO
|77.02
|54.38
|82.82
|48.97
|38% Off Low
|7% Off High
|DPZ
|342.11
|220.9
|381.86
|36.36
|51% Off Low
|9% Off High
|GILD
|76.01
|60.89
|78.88
|17.63
|19% Off Low
|4% Off High
|KO
|58.95
|44.61
|60.13
|27.04
|26% Off Low
|2% Off High
|TROW
|128.77
|95.07
|139.82
|14.42
|30% Off Low
|8% Off High
|ANTM
|296.37
|227.16
|312.48
|14.69
|26% Off Low
|5% Off High
|CHS
|3.62
|2.33
|6.04
|0
|49% Off Low
|39% Off High
|ROIC
|15.94
|14.77
|19.18
|36.59
|4% Off Low
|17% Off High
|FFG
|49.22
|46.08
|70.39
|9.71
|3% Off Low
|30% Off High
|SFNC
|22.09
|20.88
|27.29
|8.87
|1% Off Low
|19% Off High
|AGM
|74.7
|67.22
|88.46
|8.65
|10% Off Low
|14% Off High
|ITT
|61.17
|53.65
|75.56
|15.97
|10% Off Low
|19% Off High
|LAMR
|88.25
|74.38
|96.82
|22.91
|14% Off Low
|8% Off High
|EFSC
|39.05
|37.39
|48.81
|11.4
|3% Off Low
|19% Off High
|CSFL
|21.49
|19.99
|26.79
|11.38
|4% Off Low
|20% Off High
|PLD
|94.38
|68.96
|99.79
|35.82
|31% Off Low
|5% Off High
|SMMF
|22.59
|21.74
|27.83
|9.06
|1% Off Low
|17% Off High
|QSR
|57.38
|56.61
|79.46
|24.76
|0% Off Low
|27% Off High
Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates
Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1-Yr. DG
|3-Yr. DG
|5-Yr. DG
|10-Yr. DG
|Chowder Rule
|CHS
|9.94
|2.9
|3
|3.1
|11.6
|SPTN
|6.3
|5.6
|8.2
|9.6
|14.3
|15.5
|CMA
|5.4
|41.8
|44.2
|28
|18.5
|32.3
|PPL
|5.16
|1.4
|2.8
|3.6
|2.5
|8.3
|TFSL
|4.99
|23.8
|32.2
|49.3
|14
|54.2
|ROIC
|4.96
|1
|3.1
|4.2
|8.8
|MPW
|4.62
|2
|3.9
|3.8
|2.4
|8.3
|LAMR
|4.53
|5.2
|8.3
|9
|13
|FHN
|4.31
|24.4
|27.5
|22.9
|26.6
|AGM
|4.28
|20.7
|39.1
|38
|30.2
|41.9
|UBCP
|4.27
|4.8
|9.1
|10.6
|-0.3
|14.5
|WSBC
|4.18
|8
|8.7
|7.2
|2.2
|10.8
|FFG
|4.06
|4.3
|4.6
|6.5
|20.1
|9.7
|NRIM
|3.83
|23.5
|17.3
|12.5
|12.2
|15.8
|QSR
|3.63
|8.3
|46.5
|GILD
|3.58
|10.5
|11.1
|PEG
|3.53
|4.4
|4.7
|4.9
|3.5
|8.1
|NWE
|3.08
|4.5
|4.8
|7.5
|5.6
|10.5
|SFNC
|3.08
|9.6
|9.9
|7.7
|4.9
|10.4
|CCOI
|3.04
|15.1
|17.3
|15.8
|19.1
|EVBN
|3.03
|13
|11
|9.9
|5.5
|12.6
|SMMF
|3.01
|11.3
|13.8
|25.7
|ETN
|2.98
|7.6
|7.6
|7.7
|11
|10.4
|TROW
|2.8
|8.6
|12.1
|11.6
|11.8
|14.2
|KO
|2.78
|2.6
|4.6
|5.6
|6.9
|8.3
|CNI
|2.61
|16.4
|12.5
|12.3
|13.8
|14.8
|CSFL
|2.61
|10
|40.1
|61.5
|20.2
|63.4
|GIL
|2.51
|19.6
|21.5
|20
|21.9
|HD
|2.49
|32
|25.4
|23.7
|19.4
|25.9
|XEL
|2.49
|6.3
|6
|6.2
|5.2
|8.5
|TXRH
|2.48
|20
|17.5
|14.9
|16.8
|PLD
|2.46
|10.4
|8.1
|9.9
|6.6
|12.1
|RS
|2.3
|10
|10.1
|9.5
|18.6
|11.4
|AUBN
|1.92
|4.2
|3.6
|3.1
|2.8
|4.8
|AGO
|1.87
|12.5
|11.5
|10.4
|14.9
|11.9
|EFSC
|1.84
|31.9
|14.8
|24.2
|11.4
|25.8
|ALB
|1.79
|8.5
|6.1
|6.2
|11.1
|7.8
|LHX
|1.61
|14.3
|11.7
|10
|13.1
|11.3
|AMSF
|1.59
|13.6
|11.6
|15.8
|17.2
|SCI
|1.44
|5.9
|12.2
|16.2
|16.2
|17.6
|ANTM
|1.28
|6.7
|7.2
|12.8
|14.1
|COLM
|1.27
|6.7
|11.6
|11
|11.3
|12.1
|USPH
|1.15
|23.9
|20
|18.9
|19.9
|ITT
|1.11
|9.7
|5.8
|6
|6.1
|6.9
|EXPO
|0.99
|23.1
|21.1
|20.7
|21.7
|DPZ
|0.91
|18.2
|19.6
|21.1
|22
|RNR
|0.76
|3
|3.1
|3.2
|3.5
|3.9
Bonus
This week, I'll take a quick look at Dividend King Coca-Cola, which has delivered another 2.5% raise on its illustrious 57+ year consecutive dividend growth streak.
The magic behind the Coca-Cola business is fairly straightforward. Buy or curate brands and funnel them through its massive global distribution network. What the company has struggled to do over the past decade is grow its earnings. From 2011 to 2017, earnings were flat, and the latest earnings boom was in 2018 from the redone corporate tax code. What has changed though has been the P/E ratio over time to a now-incredible 27x earnings that are growing slowly.
Current projections put earnings growth at mid- to upper-single digits this year on the back of about 5% revenue growth expected.
From Simply Safe Dividends, the dividend is safe with a score of 80/100. The yield is far below even a 5-year average and sits well below 3% today.
The dividend also consumes most of the earnings and free cash flow of the company. Unfortunately, both of these figures are at or above the general guidance for the consumer staples sector. I would hopefully expect future dividend increases to be well below any earnings growth to help take some pressure off the payout ratio. Management painted themselves in a corner during the teen years by giving hearty raises while earnings weren't growing, which can be seen by the payout ratio expanding from 50% in 2010 to the mid-70%'s by 2016.
Here's the aggregate growth stats once more for Coca-Cola.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1-Yr. DG
|3-Yr. DG
|5-Yr. DG
|10-Yr. DG
|Chowder Rule
|KO
|2.78
|2.6
|4.6
|5.6
|6.9
|8.3
Let's take a look at historical stock returns over the past decade now.
Stock Returns
Here we are comparing KO to the S&P and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) since this time in 2010. I included SCHD because that is a more dividend growth-centric ETF that may be a better benchmark than the market as a whole.
Not surprisingly, KO lagged versus the S&P. It did also lag SCHD in both absolute returns and amount of dividends received. SCHD offered the most dividends over the time period.
Here's a look at the investments over time:
- KO is the blue line.
- SPY is the black line.
- SCHD is the green line.
SCHD and SPYD were pretty closely mirrored over the whole time frame. You can see that they generally move in lockstep, though SCHD will give better income along the way. KO fell behind and stayed there the entire time. There was a brief blip in early 2016 where the gap closed significantly, but it expanded from that point.
(Source: Custom Stock Alerts)
Conclusion
I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.
As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.