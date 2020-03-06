Recent Distribution Cut Has Produced A Buying Opportunity For TYG

TYG is considering a possible merger with NTG which would be favorable for TYG shareholders.

TYG has become quite cheap because of a recent distribution cut.

MLP closed-end funds offer a way to invest in MLPs and get a 1099 instead of multiple K-1s.

It's funny how much things can change in ten years. If you turn the clock back ten years, Energy Master Limited Partnerships or MLPs were one of the hottest and best-performing asset classes at the time. MLPs had a very high Sharpe ratio and terrific risk-adjusted performance.

Now, move the clock forward ten years, and you will find that MLPs have been one of the worst-performing asset classes over the last five years. But a contrarian investor may believe that good performance going forward could follow the extreme underperformance we have seen.

Valuation has gone from being somewhat pricey five years ago to dirt-cheap today. Compared to extremely low yields (or even negative yields) on fixed income securities, higher quality MLPs are probably the highest-yielding securities available today.

Here are some reasons why you may want to consider adding MLPs to a bond portfolio:

Possible attractive total return potential going forward

High Yield

Portfolio diversification

Low correlation with other asset classes

Tax-advantaged

There are several ways to own MLPs. You can buy the individual issues, or purchase closed-end funds, ETFs and ETNs.

If you directly purchase a portfolio of MLPs, you will receive K-1s, and may be subject to unrelated business taxable income (UBTI). You may also need to file tax returns in several states. Because of this, some investors may prefer owning a closed-end fund that owns MLPs.

Here are some key characteristics of MLP closed-end funds:

You will receive one Form 1099 instead of multiple K-1 forms.

MLP closed-end funds are organized using a C-corp structure, not the usual registered investment company (RIC). CEFs are not structured as RICs because no more than 25% of a RIC can be invested in MLP securities (American Job Creation Act of 2004).

MLP CEF dividends are considered qualified dividend income (QDI) and a portion of the dividends are normally classified as return of capital.

MLP CEF shares do not generate unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) or state taxes in IRAs.

MLP CEFs normally use leverage.

Computing NAV For MLP Closed-end Funds

Since MLP closed-end funds are structured as C-corps, most of these funds report a deferred tax liability (or DTL) which is subtracted from their NAV. These liabilities are merely unrealized capital gains. Because of this, I like to compute an “adjusted” NAV where you add back the deferred tax liability (DTL) to the reported NAV. This is done to make the NAV more comparable to other closed-end funds which are not penalized by unrealized capital gains.

The deferred tax liability only affects "real" net asset value when there is a sale of the investment that generated the DTL. Warren Buffett often writes about using "free float" in his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) reports. Insurance companies receive premiums upfront and pay claims later. This model allows them to invest the float in the meantime. If the claims are less than the premiums, they essentially get free money.

But another way that Buffett gets free float is to delay paying income taxes on capital gains. Even though Berkshire Hathaway has large unrealized capital gains on many of its holdings, Berkshire pays no income tax until it sells.

In the same way, TYG can currently use its $2.34 a share of deferred tax liabilities to generate additional income. The tax liability will only occur when the appreciated holdings are actually sold.

Another interesting feature of deferred tax liabilities is that they provide a cushion on the downside. A major correction in the MLP sector causes a decrease in the deferred tax liabilities, which translates into less of a penalty when the regular unadjusted NAV is computed. When you adjust the current NAV of TYG by adding back the deferred tax liability, it is trading at a 24% discount to net asset value!

Overview

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) is a closed-end fund designed to provide exposure to midstream MLPs which operate real, long-lived, essential pipeline assets. It seeks to obtain a high level of total return with an emphasis on paying current distributions to shareholders.

TYG uses one 1099 and no K-1s to report taxes. There is no Unrelated Business Taxable income (or UBTI) reported. The fund is quite suitable for IRA or tax-exempt accounts.

TYG invests in midstream energy equities, primarily MLPs and their affiliates that gather, process, transport or store natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Before presenting more recent performance data (which has been pretty awful), I thought I would present the very good NAV performance that TYG experienced during the years 2005-2010. It did have a bad down year in 2008 along with nearly everything else, but overall did quite well:

TYG Annual NAV Performance (2005 - 2010)

2005 +4.51% 2006 +35.34% 2007 +7.79% 2008 -44.60% 2009 +82.30% 2010 +32.69%

TYG - Recent NAV Performance (2014 - Present)

2014 +12.79% 2015 -35.35% 2016 +15.71% 2017 + 1.24% 2018 -16.71% 2019 + 3.88% YTD -23.17%

TYG- Top 10 Equity Holdings (as of Feb. 29, 2020)

Energy Transfer LP (ET) 10.6% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 8.3% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 8.5% MPLX LP (MPLX) 7.7% Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) 4.0% NuStar Energy LP (NS) 4.1% Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) 4.7% Crestwood Equity Partners LP, 9.25% (NYSE:CEQP.PR) 4.4% Oneok, Inc. (OKE) 4.5% Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) 3.8%

Recent Distribution Cut Has Caused Widening Of The Discount

From Feb. 2009 through the end of 2019, TYG was known for maintaining or raising its distribution. Here is its impressive distribution history. I have bold-faced the distribution increases. Note that the distribution was increased for twenty consecutive quarters between 2011 and 2015.

Ex-Date Distribution Amt. Income Long Gain Short Gain ROC 02/19/2009 $0.54 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.54 05/20/2009 $0.54 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.54 08/18/2009 $0.54 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.54 11/19/2009 $0.54 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.54 02/17/2010 $0.54 $0.2892 $0.00 $0.00 $0.2508 05/19/2010 $0.54 $0.2892 $0.00 $0.00 $0.2508 08/19/2010 $0.54 $0.2892 $0.00 $0.00 $0.2508 11/18/2010 $0.54 $0.2892 $0.00 $0.00 $0.2508 02/16/2011 $0.545 $0.545 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 05/20/2011 $0.5475 $0.5475 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 08/22/2011 $0.5525 $0.5525 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 11/18/2011 $0.5550 $0.5550 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 02/17/2012 $0.5575 $0.5575 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 05/21/2012 $0.56 $0.56 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 08/22/2012 $0.5625 $0.5625 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 11/20/2012 $0.565 $0.565 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 02/19/2013 $0.5675 $0.5675 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 05/21/2013 $0.57 $0.57 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 08/21/2013 $0.5725 $0.5725 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 11/20/2013 $0.575 $0.575 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 02/19/2014 $0.5775 $0.5775 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 05/20/2014 $0.58 $0.58 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 08/20/2014 $0.61 $0.61 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 11/19/2014 $0.615 $0.615 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 02/18/2015 $0.64 $0.64 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 05/20/2015 $0.645 $0.645 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 08/20/2015 $0.65 $0.65 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 11/19/2015 $0.655 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 02/18/2016 $0.655 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 05/20/2016 $0.655 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 08/22/2016 $0.655 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 11/21/2016 $0.655 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 02/16/2017 $0.655 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 05/22/2017 $0.655 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 08/22/2017 $0.655 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 11/21/2017 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.655 02/20/2018 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.655 05/23/2018 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.655 08/23/2018 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.655 11/21/2018 $0.655 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 02/20/2019 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.655 05/23/2019 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.655 08/22/2019 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.655 11/21/2019 $0.655 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.655 02/20/2020 $0.395 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.395

Many long-term investors were likely shocked by the huge distribution cut in February 2020. This is how TYG management tried to explain the big distribution cut to shareholders:

"As the landscape of midstream energy continues to evolve, TYG and NTG intend to transition to more growth-oriented midstream companies, thus lowering the yields of the portfolios. Midstream energy has undergone a significant evolution with companies lowering leverage, increasing distribution coverage and participating in stock buybacks” said Senior Portfolio Manager Matt Sallee. “We believe the funds must evolve with the sector and the change in distribution rates may allow the funds to buy back shares, reinvest in the portfolios or reduce leverage. The strategic shift provides us flexibility to invest in what we believe are the best companies across the midstream energy universe.”

TYG- Three-Year Discount History

Deferred Tax Liability Provides "Free Float"

When the distribution cut was announced on February 12, the TYG discount widened by about 4 percentage points. The unadjusted discount is currently around -11%. The DTL-adjusted discount is currently around -21% computed as follows:

03/04/2020 NAV = $14.56

Last reported DTL = $ 1.39 (as of Feb. 29, 2020)

========

Adjusted NAV = $15.95

03/05/2020 Price = $12.61

Unadjusted discount = -13.3%

DTL-adjusted discount= -21% (est.)

TYG Leverage Analysis (as of 2/21/2020)

Total Leverage Outstanding $607.4 Million Leverage as % of Total Assets 36.1% Effective all-in cost of leverage 3.63%

The following table lists the notes used for leverage. The interest rates vary from 2.73% to 4.39%. Given the very low interest rates now, TYG may be able to gradually lower their leverage costs as existing issues mature.

Notes Amount Interest Rate Maturity Date Series Y $12,500,000 2.77% 06/14/2020 Series O $15,000,000 3.78% 09/27/2020 Series Z $12,500,000 2.98% 06/14/2021 Series R $25,000,000 3.77% 01/22/2022 Series DD $13,000,000 4.21% 09/27/2022 Series II $10,000,000 3.22% 12/18/2022 Series K $10,000,000 3.87% 12/19/2022 Series S $10,000,000 3.99% 01/22/2023 Series P $12,000,000 4.39% 09/27/2023 Series FF $10,000,000 4.16% 11/20/2023 Series JJ $20,000,000 3.34% 12/18/2023 Series T $25,000,000 4.16% 01/22/2024 Series L $20,000,000 3.99% 12/19/2024 Series AA $10,000,000 3.48% 06/14/2025 Series MM $30,000,000 3.37% ** 06/14/2025 Series NN $30,000,000 3.20% 06/14/2025 Series KK $10,000,000 3.53% 12/18/2025 Series OO $30,000,000 3.27% 04/09/2026 Series PP $25,000,000 3.33% 09/25/2027 Total Notes $330,000,000

Credit Facility Amount Amount Outstanding Non-Use Rate Interest Rate Maturity Date $130,000,000 $49,000,000 0.25% 2.73% ** 06/12/2021 $ 90,000,000 $63,000,000 0.00% * 2.83% *** 06/22/2020 Total Credit Facility $112,400,000

* Non-use fees are waived when the amount outstanding is at least $63 million.

** Floating Rate (1-month LIBOR + 1.10%).

*** Floating Rate (1-month LIBOR + 1.20%).

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred

Series Amount Fixed Rate Redemption Date Series D $85,000,000 4.01% 12/17/2021 Series E $80,000,000 4.34% 12/17/2024 Total Preferred $165,000,000

Interest Rate Swap Contracts

Notional Amount Maturity date Fixed Rate Floating Rate $10,000,000 09/02/2021 2.381% 1 Month Libor

Share Buybacks Help To Compensate For Lower Distributions

The TYG board has authorized a share repurchase of up to $35 million for 2020. This is over 4% of the market capitalization. Given the current discount to NAV, the share buybacks would be accretive and definitely help add to the NAV. I plan on closely watching TYG to make sure that they actually follow through on their buyback plan, now that the discount has widened to double digits.

Possible Future Merger With NTG

In The February 12 press release, TYG management said they are considering a future merger of TYG and Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG).

"The Board also intends to consider the benefits, as well as the risks, to shareholders of merging TYG and NTG, although there is no guarantee that a merger will be pursued."

In my opinion, I think the merger would be a positive because the economy of scale should lead to a lower expense ratio. NTG also has a much lower deferred tax liability than TYG when expressed as a percentage of NAV. The DTL for NTG is around 6% of NAV, while it is around 16% of NAV for TYG.

Because of this, the combined fund would have a reduced percentage DTL for TYG shareholders. This could lead to a boost in reported NAV,

Here are some summary statistics on TYG:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.

Total Assets: 1.46 billion

Total Common Assets: 782 million

Inception date: Feb. 27, 2004

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate= 12.19%

Last Regular Quarterly Distribution = $0.395 (Annual= $1.58)

(Note: The quarterly distribution was recently reduced from $0.655)

Baseline Expense Ratio: 1.67%

Management Fee: 0.95% on all assets including leverage

Discount to NAV = -11%

Deferred Tax Liability (DTL) = $1.39

Adjusted Discount to NAV = -21% (add DTL to NAV)

Portfolio Turnover Rate: 26.35%

Effective Leverage: 47%

Average Daily Volume (shares) = 632,000

Average Dollar Volume = $8 million

As of February 29, 2020, the CEF asset coverage ratio for debt and preferred was 236% where the minimum requirement is 225%. For senior debt, the asset coverage ratio was 333%, with a minimum requirement of 300%.

TYG is quite liquid and the spread is usually only a penny. The official NAV for TYG is updated daily and can be tracked under the ticker XTYGX.

TYG has had a large price correction and looks like a reasonable buy at these levels for an investor who does not mind the volatility. Because of the volatility in energy prices, it seems reasonable to gradually scale into TYG over a period of time rather than go "all in" with just one buy.

