Microsoft Is A Must-Own Free Cash Flow And Shareholder Machine

Even the best companies can fall at the hands of the coronavirus. Microsoft (MSFT) traditionally trades at high multiples, but the recent selloff has made shares buyable. MSFT continues to report strong numbers, all while rewarding shareholders with real cash returns. The shares are a "must-own" for any best-of-breed portfolio. I rate the shares a Buy.

Growth From Cloud Transformation

In analyzing MSFT’s results, I noticed a recurring trend: the company's revenue growth was driven by both its continued transition to the cloud business model and cloud sales itself.

MSFT saw strong results in “productivity and business processes” (think “MS Word”), with revenues growing 17% YOY (and 19% in constant currency):

(Source: MSFT FY20 Q2 Presentation)

The real growth story there, however, is the growth in Office 365 customers - recall that Office 365 is the subscription as a service ("SAAS") form of the company's Office products. Office 365 Commercial revenues grew 27% YOY (30% "CC"), which was offset by the 11% decline in Office Commercial products revenues. As MSFT converts more users from products to its subscription model, revenues and growth become more recurring and predictable.

The company's “intelligent cloud” segment saw strong 27% revenue growth, driven by continued strong execution in its crown jewel Azure, which saw 62% YOY growth:

(Source: FY20 Q2 Presentation)

“More Personal Computing” saw revenues grow 2% YOY, but I view this segment to have slower expected results in the future as the Windows 7 to Windows 10 migration tailwind finishes up:

(Source: FY20 Q2 Presentation)

All in all, MSFT saw revenues grow 14% YOY and net income grow 38% YOY - for a company of this size, this growth is nothing short of remarkable. I believe earnings growth might even accelerate in the coming years as MSFT derives further operating leverage from its subscription software services.

Shareholder Return Story

There are many reasons to own MSFT, like the company's secular cloud growth story explained above, but also its rapidly increasing amounts of shareholder returns. MSFT is a rarity among tech names in that it actually makes a firm commitment to return cash to shareholders - debunking the myth that you can’t grow, pay dividends, and fund share repurchases all at the same time. Thus far in FY20, out of $22.3 billion in net income, MSFT returned over $17 billion through dividends and share repurchases. We can see below that whereas MSFT has allowed its net cash position to grow in the past, the growth has ended due to MSFT stepping up its share repurchases:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from Morningstar)

As MSFT grows free cash flows, it has also rapidly increased shareholder returns, as cash distributed via dividends and share repurchases has more than doubled since 2010:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from Morningstar)

I am wary of best-of-breed businesses which exhibit less-than-stellar capital allocation policies, typically detected through growing cash hoards. MSFT’s decision to return almost all of its free cash flow back to shareholders is a significant positive and goes far in ensuring the stock continues to trade at a premium multiple. Based on the 11% increase to its dividend and $40 billion share repurchase program, it appears that things are only getting better for this best-of-breed operator.

Pristine Balance Sheet

MSFT has a strong credit rating of AAA or equivalent from S&P and Moody’s. This is justified due to the company's strong free cash flow generation and its large net cash position of $74 billion, or $9.6 per share. This is a business model which I anticipate can actually take on significant leverage - it is likely that the company can easily support debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5 times or more. With $64 billion in trailing EBITDA, that’s an additional $96 billion in estimated cash available for things like M&A or share repurchases. I anticipate this levering of the balance sheet to be an important catalyst for MSFT and its similarly cash-rich, large-cap tech peers in the next few years.

Dividend Growth Ahead

MSFT has distinguished itself from its tech peers due to its generous dividend policies. The company has grown its dividend rapidly in the past decade:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from Dividend.com)

The annualized $2.04 per share dividend represents a 38% payout ratio based on trailing earnings of $5.40 per share. The low payout ratio plus MSFT’s secular growth story make me confident that they will be able to grow the dividend alongside earnings for years to come. I anticipate dividend growth to trail earnings growth in the near term as MSFT prioritizes buybacks (and they should) over dividends, but dividend growth should accelerate in a few years as that trend reverses.

Valuation And Price Target

MSFT has trailing EPS of $5.40. At recent prices, it trades for 31 times earnings. While not cheap, we must also consider that the company has $9.60 in net cash per share (not to mention that it can even take on significant leverage as discussed above). Adjusting for net cash, MSFT trades for 29 times earnings, which looks very reasonable considering its 20% EPS growth rate. Further, I see earnings growth accelerating in the coming years as operating leverage kicks in for its subscription services. My fair value target is 35 times forward earnings, which represents a share price around $226. Even if MSFT does not see any multiple expansion, the shares are priced to return around 20% annually moving forward (assuming no multiple contraction either). Given how other high-quality names are trading - consider that Visa (V) trades near 35 times earnings - I wouldn’t be surprised to see multiple expansion for MSFT due to the elevated growth profile. I want to emphasize that multiple expansion does not have to occur for shares to generate strong returns - the company's dividends and share repurchases arguably help to facilitate its stable premium multiple.

Risks

MSFT does face competition for its Office products, including stiff competition from Alphabet (GOOG). For the time being, the company’s products appear to have some edge due to offering more in technical abilities, and MSFT has aimed to improve its suite of product offerings through acquisitions, such as its buyout of GitHub last year. However, if the competition becomes “good enough” for consumers, then MSFT may experience pricing pressures, and this may impact the secular growth thesis.

Shares are not “value” cheap and may thus experience greater-than-usual volatility. Further, if growth rates decline, then MSFT is likely to face some considerable downside due to multiple contraction. I, however, am optimistic that Office 365, Azure, and LinkedIn offer strong growth for at least the next decade. Further, I view the company's secular growth as helping to provide some sort of margin of safety, as shares can’t stay down for so long without getting too cheap.

Conclusion

MSFT has distinguished itself from tech peers with its generous shareholder return policies, and this has led shares to trade at a premium multiple. While MSFT certainly is not the most undervalued best-of-breed operator I cover, I consider the shares to be a “must-own” due to the strong and growing free cash flow generation. I rate the shares a Buy.

(TipRanks: Buy MSFT)

Invest In Best Of Breed MSFT is just a “buy” - the Best of Breed Portfolio features 20 stocks with “strong buy” and “conviction buy” ratings. Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.