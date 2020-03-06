Coronavirus May Mean Recession: Have Cash, Watch Buffett, Own Berkshire

The coronavirus has probably pulled forward a mild recession which would have eventually happened anyway: you might still sell a little, especially if you can harvest a tax loss.

Estimating COVID-19 impact involves a denominator problem; we know how many die or have serious cases, but we don't have good numbers for total infected, and may never know.

I buried the lead in my previous article, "The Coronavirus And Emerging Markets: What I Did And Why." Writing out of a sense of responsibility after recently recommending emerging markets (I still do), I failed to focus on the core reasons for the action I took. What I did was trim about 5% from my equity allocation in response to economic and market uncertainty. Tweaking my allocation was the main thing. But there was another factor. I reluctantly sold positions I continued to like (emerging markets ETFs) with the consolation that it was a rare opportunity to bank a tax loss.

There are important facts that we don't know yet about COVID-19, and some we may never really know. The key number is the denominator. Deaths and serious cases are easy to identify, but the number of total cases is not. Mild and asymptomatic cases are invisible. Because we lack an accurate denominator we can only make educated guesses about mortality rate and level of risk.

Actions taken as a result of the spread of the coronavirus - deriving both from government policies and simple human fear - seem likely to trigger two consecutive quarters of zero to negative growth both domestically and globally. This is the standard economist's definition of a recession. This particular recession may have some quirks. One particular quirk is the fact that it will start with a supply shock rather than a demand shock. Consumption will first be damaged by lack of things to consume. There is a fair chance that this first shock will serve as the trigger to pull forward the long-awaited first recession since 2007-2009.

It's hard to get a handle on economic damage without knowing basic facts. For the present, COVID-19 is having an impact like a reverse beauty contest. It's not how bad it is, it's getting an estimate of how bad everybody else thinks it is going to be. My reading of this so far is that the estimates of others are projecting enough economic damage to pull forward a recession of moderate size.

Neither the recession nor the accompanying bear market, if they do indeed eventuate, is likely to have the scale or the duration of the 2007-2009 downturn. The major imbalance in the economy will derive from the one-time disruption in trade, travel, and consumption. The disruption may be sharp, but it is likely to be brief and leave few lingering effects. In fact, it may reset the clock for future economic growth. The risks include a policy mistake by the Fed or an election outcome unfriendly to business. Surprises which might deepen the recession would include discovering a lot of short-term mismatches of corporate revenues and corporate debt.

As is the case with every economic downturn, it will be important for the individual investor to pay attention to which stocks and sectors show strength in the face of the market decline. These are generally the leaders when a bull market resumes. Because of the quirky nature of this event, however, some of the biggest losers in the travel, trade, and leisure area might also present wonderful bargains and bounce back strongly. It's a good idea to plan on having some cash on hand when the economic world turns back up.

The Fidelity Business Cycle Model And Its Limitations

In a recent issue of Fidelity Viewpoint - a publication I receive regularly because I keep one IRA account there - there was an article on "cycle investing" built around the following table:

The Business Cycle Approach to Sector Investing (PDF) provides details on how you can potentially take advantage of opportunities that arise due to the relative performance of sectors in each phase of the cycle:

This is a fairly common way of approaching business cycles. Technical analyst Martin Pring represented business cycles by a sine curve matching phases of the business cycle with changes of market leadership among bonds, stocks, and commodities (in that order). Fundamentalist Sam Stovall has also used a similar model for the sequence of market leadership among sectors similar to the above. In my sixty years of market experience, models like this have been broadly accurate but there have been quite a few exceptions.

Today market commentators like Jim Cramer often draw from this sort of model anecdotally giving advice like, "Hey, the next month or two look rocky, better hide in health and consumer staples like Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Clorox (CLX)." For a utility he might throw in something like Southern Company (SO).

My real problem with these models and Cramer's anecdotal advice is exactly how one is supposed to implement them. My problems with implementation include the following:

Am I the only person who has to pay capital gains taxes? Am I actually being told to sell one sector and pay the taxes in order to buy a different sector? Am I the only person left who actually tries to be a long-term investor? See #1 above for one reason I rarely trade. There's an old market-correction adage which goes this way: "When the cops raid the cathouse they take all the girls and the piano player too." When markets correct, the defensive sectors often go down with the rest of the market; they just don't go down as much. Where's the advantage in trying to play that? Meanwhile, the defensive sectors of the market today are bond substitutes highly correlated to incredibly expensive Treasury bonds. If the conditions which have made bonds expensive reverse, especially on the way out of a recession, the defensive sectors such as utilities and staples could be crushed. And finally: to do well in the sectors specified it would be necessary to implement the strategy with a lead time so that you buy them before the cycle turns. I don't think I can do that with consistency. Can you?

In short, I don't have much belief in the idea that I can do well by turning over my whole portfolio or a large part of it in anticipation of shifts in the business cycle. My only real use of the above chart is reverse engineering it to think about the business cycle itself. Where are we within the big picture?

And what are some strategies that may apply?

Sell A Little, Especially If You Can Harvest Tax Losses

The importance of this strategy should have been the core of my previous article. At some point every year I sell everything in my portfolio which shows up in Vanguard's Cost Basis table in red. In recent years there have been slim pickings for things to sell at a loss. At times I have ended up selling a tranche or two of reinvested dividends during a downturn.

One of the oldest market adages is to sell your losers and let your winners ride. This accords with Bayes' theorem according to which you begin with a premise and strengthen or weaken it depending on new information. For those of you who operate on Bayesian principles this is a helpful statistical way of making a decision. Your prior - the premise you started with - was that the security you bought would go up. If it goes up, the probability that you made a good decision is affirmed and you either hold or buy more. If it does go down - I have heard smart investors say this all my life - accept the fact that you were wrong. Your prior - the initial premise - is called into question.

Because I am a long-term investor I don't often take an action of any kind in the very short term. When it came to my emerging markets ETFs, it was too soon to modify my premise, especially as the immediate cause of their market decline was an exogenous event having little to do with their actual value.

The complicating factor was taxes. Every now and then I do build up a resolve to sell something despite the fact that I hold capital gains in it. The current candidate for a haircut has been Wells Fargo (WFC), which has gotten so many things wrong in such a persistent way that my original premise for owning it has been seriously degraded. To trim my WFC position without getting billed for cap gains by the taxman it was helpful to harvest a tax loss. Additionally, I had a desire to trim my overall asset allocation by a small amount - creating a little more cash available in case the market took a truly large hit (so far, in my view, it hasn't). The only way to do this was by selling emerging markets ETFs that I fundamentally like for the long term.

The next action I am likely to take is to buy them back after the 30-day wash rule period or buy ETFs which are similar. But let me explain the things I am not selling and the reasons I am not selling them even if they appear to be in the wrong column of the above Fidelity chart.

Many of the following sections review elements of my Jim Sloan Positions for 2020 piece written for SA at the start of this year. Here's an excerpt from that piece:

The biggest risks probably lie in future events we don't have any inkling of at the present moment, even if it turns out that there are no aliens or menacing interstellar objects hidden just behind the sun (the sort of worry the internet has introduced into our culture)."

The aliens that arrived without warning were a small virus with little ball-tipped spikes which readily attach to healthy cells.

Berkshire Hathaway Is A Buy

I haven't sold shares of my largest holding, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B), because from the earliest days of buying it Berkshire has confirmed and upgraded my prior on a regular basis. My original premise was that Berkshire is a wonderful company with a unique structure of operational decentralization with centralized capital allocation, good internal diversification involving best-of-breed subsidiaries, managerial excellence, and a supporting culture founded on high principles. It has an extraordinary leader, but it also has a deep bench.

The Berkshire premise has only been strengthened by Berkshire's performance over the years, with the result that it has grown to be a huge overweight in my portfolio. A few days ago I received a query from an MBA student wanting to know my views of Berkshire's reporting for a paper he was writing. He was apparently weighing the criticism Berkshire has received in recent years for the lack of detailed information on the operations of its subsidiaries. The reasoning in my previous paragraph led to my basic answer that Berkshire's free admission of mistakes over the years had built a lot of credit. I have never seen reason to doubt its reporting. It has been at pains, for instance, to detail the distortions presented by regular inclusion of market prices in its portfolio in reported earnings whether they produce an increase or a decrease.

Although many of Berkshire's acquisitions in recent years have been industrials, they have been stable businesses with consistent revenues and profits during economic downturns and thus safe havens during bear markets. Because of my very large overweight I can't really add, although I did so as recently as December 24, 2018, but my son has added a bit during the recent market weakness and has also bought Berkshire with funds a daughter saved from a part-time job bartending while a college student. That's conviction. Berkshire below $210 on the B shares is a bargain. It's available at that price as I write this.

The Large Banks (Ex-Wells Fargo) Should Be Okay

Banks have been under heavy pressure during the present sell-off for an obvious reason: low yields. The yield curve (2 to 10-year Treasuries) has actually steepened since the 50 basis point cut by the Fed. It's normally the steepness of the yield curve that matters to banks, steepness providing the net interest margin. At the present absolute level of rates, however, it's pretty hard for banks to make money on the ordinary forms of lending. Banks are in for some rough times.

That being said, my largest banks positions - JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) - have been successful in compensating for the problem of low rates with other revenue streams. While earnings may decline quite a bit, these banks will be able to benefit more from buybacks after their steep declines in price. It is worth remembering that both these banks, even after paying dividends, have been able to use cash to generate a per-share earnings increase of 6 or 7 percent via buybacks. This will continue to work so long as their free cash flow doesn't decline significantly. For this reason, I am content to hold them through an economic downturn even if their prices decline quite a bit more.

Industrials Should Be Okay Too, P&C Insurance Under Pressure

The other large positions in my relatively un-diversified portfolio include Parker-Hannifin (PH), United Technologies (UTX), Dover (DOV), Travelers (TRV), and Chubb (CB). All have large embedded capital gains and are solid enough that I have no thought of selling. The first two industrials will be supported by having many products which are used in a variety of end products and have significant recurring sales. UTC will be sustained by government business. There is not much that is immediately positive in property and casualty insurance when rates are this low, but TRV and CB are the top companies, have profited from buybacks over many years, and aren't going away.

Biden, Bernie, Warren, and Trump

The Jim Sloan Positions piece had Biden versus Trump as the default prediction for Presidential nominees. This seemed in doubt for a couple of months, but once again seems to be the default option. The more certain this seems, the more likely a sharp recovery will follow economic weakness. Warren posed a particular threat to banks and buybacks, the one a case of fighting the last war and the other an attempt to get politics involved in corporate decisions. Her poor showing has greatly reduced these risks. Bernie had many positions that are anathema to corporate America and businesses of all sizes. The huge rally the morning after Super Tuesday shows the extent to which this risk appears to be receding.

Most of corporate America is happy with the majority of Trump's actions in the business area if not particularly enamored of Trump as a person. Biden seems okay to business leaders, if not perhaps their first choice. He probably won some appreciation for having effectively taken a worst-case outcome off the board.

Key Indicator: Watch The Absolute Number For The 10-Year Treasury

If the 10-year continues to trade under 1%, and especially if it continues to fall, be wary of any apparent equity market recovery. This is simply not a healthy number for the economy, and suggests that problems in the rest of the world have tilted the global economy so much that we are joining in the slide. The Fed decision to cut rates 50 basis points on Tuesday struck me as a bit questionable. Rate cuts don't kill germs, and they probably don't do much for the economy either when businesses are afraid to invest and individuals are afraid to leave their houses and buy things. What a 10-year under 1% does is attack the assumptions of many financial businesses. Think especially of those brokers who dropped commissions and quickly merged on the assumption that they would make it up by massive asset gathering.

Munis Are Expensive, But Still Cheap Compared To Other Options

In early December of 2018 I backed up the truck on 5-year CDs yielding 3.55% and long-term munis yielding over 2.5%. I was a little lucky in the timing, but extending fixed duration to the extent I did may have been the largest shift in portfolio allocation I ever made. At the time I had little sense of how spectacularly it would work out. It just seemed like a good parking place for money I didn't want to hold in equities. CD yields to maturity now reflect current Treasury rates, but my cost basis numbers at Vanguard reflect large embedded capital gains.

Their current yield of those long duration munis is now below 1.5% accompanied by embedded capital gains of about 10%. I'm not selling but would I be buying? That question had barely crossed my mind when a person close to me asked what to do with a large bonus needing to be invested or parked. It forced me to look and see that longer duration munis were still dirt cheap compared to equivalent durations in Treasuries. I suggested putting the money into muni money market while waiting and watching to see how volatile Treasuries were going to be.

Be Wary Of Companies With A Lot Of Debt

Thursday, a small British airline named Flybe (OTC:FLYBF) went into administration (bankruptcy). Be aware of the relationship between debt service and cash flow in any company with a lot of debt. This is especially true for companies in the travel and leisure business which may soon have to survive a period of zero cash flow.

Watch Buffett

No one has better information on the economy than Buffett. With reports from Berkshire's roughly 100 wholly or largely owned subsidiaries, he sees what is happening in the economy on a daily basis. His detailed information probably compares favorably with the information available to the Federal Reserve. He also brings almost eighty years of experience and proven judgment that are hard to match. Everything he says and does should be taken seriously, including investment choices that include things like his one-off structured deals, large acquisitions, large share purchases in the public market, and Berkshire buybacks.

Buffett has often been extremely helpful in times of crisis. He wrote pieces or gave interviews expressing his views with extraordinary accuracy before the major downturn in 1969 as well as the upturn in the middle and late 1970s. He was prescient in his cautionary comments on the dot.coms toward the end of the bubble years, although he came in for criticism at the time. His famous "Buy Stocks. I Am" New York Times op-ed piece in 2008 provided a clear signal that the worst was over. Those were the major turning points of the last 50 years. When Buffett gives such definitive views it has always paid to act on them.

Watch for what he says and does. I am.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK,B, JPM, BAC, TRV, CB, UTX, PH, DOV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.