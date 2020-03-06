Palo Alto Networks: A Good Investment For Uncertain Times

The company has a strong free cash flow margin of 28% and fulfills the Rule of 40.

The stock price has dropped from $250 down to $180 in less than two weeks.

With revenue exceeding $3 billion, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is a market leader in the cybersecurity industry. But investors have had a tough go recently, as the share price plummeted from $250 down to ~$180 in the last two weeks.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

While the recent market turbulence hasn't helped its cause, the primary reason for the price crash is a result of missing sales estimates for the Q2 2020 quarter.

While the results were a disappointment, and a miss on analysts' estimates is a no-no in this business, I still believe that Palo Alto Networks' strong free cash flow margin and very undervalued stock price make for a good long-term investment in these uncertain times. The company is cash-rich ($3.5 billion) and will likely bounce back from its apparent sales execution issues. Therefore, I am giving Palo Alto Networks a bullish rating.

Revenue Growth

Palo Alto Networks' revenue growth rate has been decelerating pretty rapidly. It is currently achieving an annual growth rate of 20%, down from the 5-year average of 37%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

While the deceleration in growth appears to be quite rapid, one should keep in mind that the company is transitioning from being product-based to mostly subscription-based. Subscription and services increased by 30% YoY and accounted for 70% of total revenue. The revenue miss was a result of overestimating product revenue, which declined 9% YoY. While product revenue is recognized upfront, SaaS subscription revenue is recognized over time. Therefore, I would expect some apparent slowdown in revenue growth.

In any case, company management believes that disappointing product revenue was a sales execution issue due to the unbalanced nature of sales incentives, which were skewed towards subscription revenue. They have made changes and expect an improvement over time, as stated in the Q2 2020 earnings call:

We expect product growth to improve in the second half of fiscal 2020 and turned positive in fiscal Q4. However, products will still be below our internal expectations. We expect that product will return to market growth next year in fiscal 2021.

Free Cash Flow

Palo Alto Networks has a free cash flow margin of 28%, down from 43% less than one year ago but still a pretty healthy figure.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Palo Alto Networks' case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 20% + 28% = 48%

The calculation comes out above 40%, signifying that the company has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Palo Alto Networks' stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Palo Alto Networks is very undervalued relative to its peers based on forward sales multiple.

Investment Risks

Uncertainties, such as the coronavirus and USA-China trade dispute, could cause an extended market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence. Last week was an example of how hard and fast these stocks can fall.

Cybersecurity companies have been punished by investors this year, more so than the general market. It may be that the cybersecurity market is saturated and revenue slowdown is the norm going forward.

Company management has indicated that product revenue will be "below internal expectations" for the remainder of 2020. This could result in a depressed share price.

The company has been slow to not only transform to SaaS, but also offer the latest generation of technologies. There is significant competition in the cybersecurity industry, and there is a danger that Palo Alto Networks could lose market share to some of the new cloud-based players.

Summary and Conclusions

The share price of Palo Alto Networks has been hit hard recently, dropping from $250 down to approximately $180 in less than two weeks due to a sales miss and recent market turmoil. The sales miss was explained as an execution issue resulting from putting too much emphasis on subscription sales at the expense of product sales.

I view the recent drop in the stock price as an investment opportunity. Palo Alto Networks is a premier cybersecurity company with a strong free cash flow margin. This is made more attractive by the very undervalued stock price based on its forward sales multiple. For these reasons, I am giving Palo Alto Networks a bullish rating. There are, of course, risks that come with this investment opportunity, including a potential bear market on the horizon.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.