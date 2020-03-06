Guaranteed Retirement Income Should Be Considered For Part Of Your Bond Allocation

Adding the income annuity to your portfolio is just adding another tool to help during the decumulation stage of life. It pairs for very well with a CEF portfolio that is more volatile.

The annuity payouts are slightly higher than traditional bond portfolios when factoring in the loss of principal because of mortality credits.

An income annuity is an often overlooked solution but provides just that very thing. Remember, Social Security and pensions are very similar to lifetime income annuities.

This shift from defined benefit pensions to pensionized retirement accounts (401(k), IRAs, etc.) has shifted the three big risks in retirement to the retiree.

Approximately 10,000 of the nearly 75 million baby boomer generation retire each day. And that rate will continue for the next decade!

Approximately 10,000 of the nearly 75 million baby boomer generation retire each day. And that rate will continue for the next decade! These retirees face a daunting challenge: how to ensure that the nest egg you so diligently built over the prior forty years of working will last until you and your spouse die.

Retirement for these individuals will look drastically different than their parents' and grandparents' generation. They retired with very little of their assets in the stock market. Instead, they relied on defined benefit pensions, CDs, money market, cash value life insurance, and social security. It was a much happier and easier retirement since there was little volatility in it. Not to mention that the average life expectancy was only a few years beyond the retirement age.

(Source: GlobalXETFs)

Remember, those risks are:

Longevity risk : Risk you live a long time

: Risk you live a long time Withdrawal risk : The risk that the annual spending you need is higher compared to the nest egg.

: The risk that the annual spending you need is higher compared to the nest egg. Sequence risk: The risk that the market declines in the early years of retirement.

Those risks were largely on the employers' pension plan when their parents and grandparents retired. Today, all of those risks fall on the retiree. The number one worry of retirees today is running out of money.

Today, Social Security satisfies about 40% of annual income need on average. And for those with more than $1M in net worth, that number falls to less than 25%.

Retirement Happiness Index

The WSJ ran an article way back in 2005 - when interest rates were much higher and traditional intermediate bond funds yielded north of 6% - titled, "The Secret to a Happier Retirement: Friends, Neighbors, and a Fixed Annuity." One of the seven pointers to increase happiness in retirement was "buy yourself income."

Prof. Bender found that retirees who receive traditional company pensions are happier than those who have to rely solely on the savings they have amassed in 401(k) and similar retirement-savings plans. Seniors, it seems, like the sense of security that comes with guaranteed, predictable income.

There are many academic research papers that bear this out. When a retiree eliminates those three risks listed above, they also eliminate their number 1 worry during retirement: the fear of running out of money. And in doing so, they increase their happiness factor. In fact, one political economist noted that he believed those prior generations who retired without market risk were the peak of civilization.

From the WSJ:

Some 73 percent of retirees who own an annuity believe they will be able to live the retirement lifestyle they want, compared with just 64 percent of retirees who don’t. Nearly seven in 10 retirees who own an annuity are more confident their savings and investments will not run out if they live to age 90, compared with 57 percent of retirees who don’t own an annuity, the 2016 LIMRA survey found.

Many retirees and soon-to-be retirees are their own pension managers with, in some cases, a 30-plus hour a week job managing their nest eggs to ensure that it lasts the rest of their lives. You see what I'm getting at here. It's time!

Time is a factor that many, even in retirement, have very little of. Some retirees have all the time in the world. Others are busier in retirement than when they were working. But managing their portfolios during retirement can be nearly a full-time job in itself.

A study by Greenwald & Associates noted that their results showed respondents found the greatest satisfaction the less reliant they were on the stock market to fund their retirement with guaranteed income for life.

Other People's Money

So how do you get additional guaranteed income for life like your parents and grandparents had with their pensions?

The immediate annuity is fairly simple. It allows you to convert a lump sum of capital into an income stream that lasts the rest of your life.

An income annuity is an often overlooked solution but provides just that very thing. Remember, Social Security and pensions are very similar to lifetime income annuities. Ken Fisher and his ridiculous solutions aside, we believe that income annuities will be the product of the next decade. Research shows that annuities provide not only a financial benefit but also a mental benefit: that lower anxiety factor that increases happiness.

An income annuity is an insurance contract based on mortality. The payouts are slightly higher than traditional bonds when factoring in the loss of principal because of those mortality credits. What the heck are mortality credits, you ask?

Mortality credits are the premiums paid by those who die earlier than actually expected who then contribute to the gains of the overall pool and provide a higher yield to those who live longer than expected. In Tom Hegna's book, "Paychecks and Playchecks," he calls mortality credits other people's money.

Essentially, they are a financial reward for living longer. He writes in the book:

It is an actuarial calculation by the insurance company, based on your age and gender, that adds a credit from the entire risk pool of everyone who buys the same type of lifetime income annuity. Life insurance companies know when people are going to die. Now they do not know when you are going to die, they know almost exactly how long 100 people just like you will live as a group. Because of that, the insurance companies can pay each person as though they knew when each person is going to die. Because some people will die early and will not collect income for that long, they can pay the entire pool a little more than a traditional investment.

One of the largest overhangs for purchasing an income annuity is that you die shortly after buying it. Getting back to that section on mortality credits, what if you are the one who dies early and pays for other people's retirement? This is where you have to decide what you want for this money and what the options are.

You can get a lifetime income annuity that is joint with your spouse to pay over two lifetimes.

You can get a period-certain option for 5, 10, or 20 years. This means that if you die before a certain period of time, the remaining payments until you get your entire principal back go to a beneficiary.

You can add a cash refund option that says if you do not get back payments that are at least what you put into the annuity, your beneficiary gets the remainder in a lump sum.

You can add inflation protection with step-up riders to increase the payment with inflation.

In other words, there are many ways to structure the annuity based on needs and many have options where you are guaranteed to not lose money (other than opportunity cost).

Americans bought about 100 lifetime income annuities per day in 2017 according to LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute. Considering the fact above that approximately 10,000 baby boomers retire each day, that equates to penetration of just 1%.

Why is that number so low? Mostly because of all the negative press surrounding annuities (even though most of those negatives have to do with indexed and variable annuities, and not income annuities).

How Much Can I Expect To Receive?

As we noted above, mortality credits can typically provide a higher level of sustainable income than you'd be able to produce from your traditional investment portfolio simply because of those mortality credits.

Using the Fidelity immediate income annuity calculator, you can get different numbers for different options. For instance, we created a fictional 70-year old male who buys the annuity on himself alone. The single life with no death benefit considerations (none of those options I listed above) would receive $5,903 per month for the rest of his life. That equates to a distribution yield of approximately 7.1%. Adding some of the options reduces that rate a bit.

One of the finer points I like to say with regard to the cannibalization of the capital you place in the annuity is that the distribution is high enough where you would likely exhaust that capital anyway. What do I mean by that?

For instance, let's say that 70-year old put that $1,000,000 in the illustration above into a bond portfolio that in today's world yields 4%. But he took a distribution rate out of that portfolio of 7.1%, the same amount that the annuity was paying in the image above. Well, in this scenario, he's taking out 3.1% of principal and about 4% in income. Over time, his principal will draw down and by the time he's 89, the entire account is exhausted.

So an individual would need to decide whether they would outlive that cross-over point or not - a guess few are qualified to make. And this is just the financial benefits which don't account for the ancillary benefits in terms of knowing that you cannot outlive those assets and the happiness factor that results from it.

Concluding Thoughts and Recommendations

Adding the income annuity to your portfolio is just adding another tool to help during the decumulation stage of life. The illustration from Fidelity below shows how you can include the annuity and provide guaranteed income to cover essential expenses. In many scenarios, even though you give away the principal to the insurance company, you actually end up with a larger net worth at death when incorporating an annuity. This is especially true late in the cycle.

A financial advisor I know is having his clients 'take chips off the table' after a strong 2019. He is advising clients to take the gains from last year and place that into an annuity realizing the gains and 'locking them in' by turning them into an income stream for life.

Lifetime income annuities are not for everyone. Most people are not okay giving up the capital. But strangely, many of those same people like Social Security or defined benefit pensions which required them to pay into those programs slowly over time. The more risk-averse a retiree or soon-to-be retiree is, the more likely they should consider an income annuity.

I also think those individuals that have higher withdrawal rates (percentage they take out of the investments each year to live) should consider annuities more. Creating a higher retirement income floor (a greater level of guaranteed income for life) should improve the success rate of not outliving your assets.

Lastly, pairing a lifetime income annuity with a portfolio of CEFs is a great way to structure a portfolio. Think of traditional fixed income (bond mutual funds or individual bond portfolios) sitting in between those two other pieces. In other words, an annuity is extremely safe with little or no variability in income payments and no exposure to the markets. While CEFs are obviously more risky compared to traditional fixed income, pairing income annuities and CEFs will result in a level of risk that is similar to traditional fixed income but a higher distribution yield.

