Industrial REITs: Not Immune From Contagion

REIT Rankings: Industrial

In our Real Estate Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We focus on sector-level fundamentals, analyzing supply and demand conditions and macroeconomic factors driving underlying performance. We update these reports quarterly with a breakdown and analysis of the most recent earnings results.

Industrial REIT Sector Overview

In the Hoya Capital Industrial REIT Index, we track the 14 largest industrial REITs, which account for roughly $100 billion in market value: Prologis (PLD), Duke (DRE), Americold (COLD), Rexford (REXR), First Industrial (FR), EastGroup (EGP), STAG Industrial (STAG), PS Business Parks (PSB), Terreno (TRNO), Lexington (LXP), Innovative Industrial (IIPR), Monmouth (MNR), Industrial Logistics (ILPT), and Plymouth (PLYM).

Riding the e-commerce wave, industrial REIT performance has been relentless over the past half-decade as retailers and logistics providers have invested heavily in supply chain densification and physical distribution networks in a relentless "need for speed" arms race. Up from a weighting of 5% at the start of the last decade, Industrial REITs now comprise 8-15% of the broad-based Core REIT ETFs. Investors looking to invest in the sector through a pure-play ETF can do so through the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS) which holds the aforementioned 14 REITs as well as self-storage REIT Life Storage (LSI) and small-cap diversified REIT One Liberty Properties (OLP).

Industrial REITs didn't skip a beat from the trade war, but CV-19 poses a different kind of threat. As we analyzed last year amid investor concern over the impact of the trade war on industrial REITs, these REITs have become increasingly more levered to U.S. consumer spending than international trade. Once reliant on growth in the manufacturing and industrial sectors of the economy, nearly 80% of industrial space usage now comes from consumer-oriented tenants. For that reason, the logistics-oriented nature of the highest-value industrial assets has made the sector less exposed to global economic growth but more closely linked with U.S. consumer spending and retail sales.

Additionally, as one of the more economically-sensitive sectors, industrial REITs will see a relatively more muted benefit from lower interest rates compared with other more defensive real estate sectors. While the global economic impact of the CV-19 outbreak remains uncertain, it is clear that the U.S. consumer - which has been a consistent ray of light over the past three years - is likely to be asked to shoulder even more of the burden in the early stages of 2020 to keep the wheels of the global economy turning. Demand for warehouse space has historically shown a high correlation with several consumer-sensitive economic indicators reflected in the Prologis IBI Activity Index - PMI, retail sales, job growth, and inventories - which will be key indicators to watch as a predictor of leasing demand for industrial space.

The good news is that industrial REITs enter 2020 with stellar fundamentals. Perhaps only overshadowed by the residential REIT sector, industrial REITs continue to enjoy some of the strongest property-level fundamentals across the real estate sector, highlighted by average same-store NOI growth near 5% per year since 2015. Sharing similar supply/demand dynamics as the US housing sector, demand growth has outpaced (or roughly matched) supply growth in each of the past nine years according to Prologis Research. While development has indeed increased significantly over the past five years, it hasn't been nearly enough to relieve upward pressure on rents, which have roughly doubled since 2015 and rose another 8% in 2019.

It's not just Amazon (AMZN) that is making heavy investments in its e-commerce business. The traditional brick-and-mortar powerhouses have honed the omni-channel approach with significant success, as Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), and Costco (COST) have been among the biggest investors in e-commerce distribution over the last several years. While we have raised concerns about the looming long-term competitive threat from Amazon's growing influence on the industrial real estate market, for now, the tenant roster of industrial REITs is quite diversified and includes many of the largest retailers as well as the major logistics providers including FedEx (FDX), UPS (UPS), and XPO (XPO).

E-commerce sales still represent just a small fraction of total retail sales, but roughly half of the incremental growth in retail sales over the past three years has come from e-commerce. Importantly, e-commerce is far less efficient than traditional brick and mortar from an industrial space usage perspective as brick and mortar shelf space is effectively "replaced" by back-end logistics space. Each dollar spent on e-commerce requires roughly three times more logistics space than the equivalent brick and mortar dollar, according to estimates from Prologis. Outside of Amazon, we think that industrial REITs are perhaps best positioned to capitalize on the continued growth of e-commerce, enjoying better competitive dynamics than third-party logistics providers like that face a higher potential disintermediation risk from Amazon itself.

Investors shouldn't forget, however, that while Amazon is a massive player, the majority of this e-commerce spending (and logistics demand) comes from brick-and-mortar based retailers who will need to remain healthy for industrial demand to continue at this frenzied pace and a healthy consumer is certainly a critical driver of not only e-commerce sales but also business investment into e-commerce supply chains. For now, capital investments into e-commerce logistics remain a high-priority for the majority of these major retailers and we believe that the significant long-term secular tailwinds of supply chain densification may still be in the relatively early innings.

Prologis segments industrial real estate assets into four major segments: Gateway Distribution, Multi-Market Distribution, City Distribution, and Last-Touch Centers. Industrial REITs own roughly 5-10% of total industrial real estate assets in the United States but own a higher relative percentage of higher-value distribution-focused assets with building sizes averaging around 200,000 square feet, which have seen significant rent growth and more favorable supply/demand conditions due to tangible constraints on land availability. Industrial REITs are quintessential "Growth REITs" with the majority of their total returns coming through FFO growth.

Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Once viewed as a chronically underperforming sector with limited barriers to entry and unclear competitive advantages gained under the REIT structure, industrial REITs have been on fire for the last half-decade, outperforming the broader REIT index for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. As discussed in our REIT Decade in Review, three themes dominated the 2010s: 1) The Housing Shortage, 2) The Retail Apocalypse, and 3) The Internet Revolution. Industrial REITs were active participants and beneficiaries in the latter two trends, producing compound annual returns of 16.3% over the decade.

Despite the trade-war-related slowdown in the industrial and manufacturing sector last year, the Hoya Capital Industrial REIT Index jumped more than 48% in 2019 and has continued the momentum in 2020 despite a looming new threat, the CV-19 virus, the flu-like illness which has slowly spread into the United States after hitting China relatively hard earlier this year. Industrial REITs are higher by 4.2% this year compared to the 1.9% gains from the broad-based Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 2.8% declines from the benchmark S&P 500 ETF (SPY). The REIT sector patterns of 2019 have repeated themselves into early 2020 with the residential, technology, and industrial sectors continuing to lead while the retail REITs continue to lag.

Consistent with the trends seen over the last three years, the higher-valued and lower-yielding logistics-focused REITs including Prologis, Terreno, and Rexford, and Prologis delivered the strongest performance in 2019 with gains of over 50% and has been among the top-performers so far in 2020. The "highest flyer" of 2019, however, was the cannabis-focused Innovative Industrial Properties, which we discussed in our recent report: A High-Flying Cannabis REIT, which gained more than 70% last year and is off to a hot start in 2020 as well. The REITs utilizing more of the net lease structure were generally underperformers in 2019 with Monmouth and Industrial Logistics producing total returns below the industrial sector average.

Industrial REIT Fundamentals

Stellar fundamentals continued in 4Q19 as the majority of the 14 industrial REITs delivered another "beat-and-raise" quarter. Citing "persistently strong demand" coupled with "land scarcity and rising replacement costs," Prologis Research highlighted that rent growth in North America rose another 8% in 2019 while global rent growth averaged 6%. While same-store NOI growth and occupancy retreated a bit from last quarter in our coverage of the nine largest REITs in the sector, re-leasing spreads actually accelerated to the strongest rate in more than a decade at 26.6% on a weighted average basis, indicative of a substantial and mounting shortage of industrial real estate space and substantial pricing power.

Industrial REITs weren't always the "cool kids on the block" and, in fact, were almost a sure bet to underperform before the huge tailwinds from e-commerce and the "need for speed" began to emerge early in this decade. Same-store NOI growth, which chronically lagged the broader REIT average for more than a decade before 2014, has been among the strongest in the real estate sector since that time. In 2019, industrial REITs delivered same-store NOI growth averaging 4.6%, a slight moderation from the 5.8% rate last year, but still towards the top of the REIT sector average. Since the start of 2015, industrial REITs are tied with residential REITs for the strongest average annual same-store NOI growth at 4.8% per year.

More encouraging than the 4Q19 results themselves were the outlook for full-year 2020 and the commentary around 2020 and beyond. It should be noted, however, that this guidance and commentary came before the recent panic over the spread of the virus into the United States. These REITs provided initial 2020 guidance calling for 4.5% same-store NOI growth, well above the initial 2019 guidance provided last year of below 4.0% which steadily raised throughout the year. These REITs see occupancy averaging 97% in 2020 and forecast 14 billion in net acquisitions this year, inflated by Prologis' Liberty Property acquisition for $12.6B which closed in February.

In addition to robust organic growth, industrial REITs continue to benefit from the added tailwind of external growth. After years of relying on ground-up development to fuel external growth, elevated equity valuations have allowed industrial REITs to go on a buying spree and get back to doing what REITs do best: using their equity as "currency" to fund accretive acquisitions. Doing just that, driven by the widening NAV premium, accretive acquisition opportunities have emerged over the past several months that did not exist at this time last year, highlighted perfectly by Prologis' two major acquisitions last year; the $4B acquisition for non-traded REIT Industrial Properties Trust and Prologis' acquisition of Liberty Property Trust.

While the acquisition channel has only recently opened back up, these REITs continue to see significant value-add opportunities in ground-up development as well with development yields averaging 6-8% compared to cap rates between 4% and 6%. While industrial supply growth is averaging roughly 2-3% per year, this is still shy of the mid-single-digit supply growth rates seen in the self-storage and data center sectors in response to a period of strong rental growth. Trends over the past three years lead us to believe there are mounting barriers to entry and supply constraints, but industrial REITs have built up a sizable land bank over the last decade and are now responsible for a significant percentage of total industrial real estate development.

The combination of strong organic (same-store) growth and robust external growth resulted in FFO growth of 7.7%, second only to the manufactured housing REIT sector which recorded 8% growth last year. 2020 looks to be even better as guidance calls for an average of 9.4% FFO growth this year, although the uncertain CV-19 impacts have not yet been factored in. In Prologis' REITworld presentation, the firm forecasted 10.5-11.5% annual "total returns" through 2022 composed of 8-9% FFO growth and 2.5% dividend growth. Prologis expects the FFO growth to come from a combination of roughly 4% organic same-store growth and 4-5% coming from a mix of external growth and efficiency improvements. The midpoint of Prologis' 2020 guidance - projections which have proved to be conservative over the last half-decade - calls for Core FFO growth of 12.1% in 2020, which would be the strongest since 2016.

Industrial REIT Valuations

As they have for most of the past five years, industrial REITs continue to trade at sizable free cash flow (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) premiums to the REIT averages according to our estimates. When we factor in medium-term growth expectations in our FCF/G metric, however, the sector appears more attractively valued. Industrial REITs currently trade at a roughly 20% premium to consensus Net Asset Value, which should keep the acquisition channel open, helping to fuel external growth in 2020.

Industrial REIT Dividend Yields

Industrial REITs pay an average dividend yield of 2.6%, which is below the REIT average of roughly 3.5%. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap", we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns on average than their higher-yielding counterparts. Industrial REITs pay out roughly 50% of their available free cash flow, leaving an ample cushion for development-fueled growth and future dividend increases.

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the 14 industrial REITs. While 10 of the 14 REITs in the sector pay dividend yields below 3%, there are a handful of industrial REITs that are suitable for yield-oriented investors including Plymouth, Industrial Logistics, STAG, and Monmouth, all of which pay yields above 4.5%. While these names pay the highest yields, it should be noted that they do so by allocating a higher share of free cash flow towards dividend payments and generally have exhibited more limited growth potential than the lower-yielding names.

The Bull & Bear Case For Industrial REITs

Even with many of these industrial REITs "priced for perfection," investors still have reasons to be bullish on the industrial real estate sector. In addition to our outlook that organic growth metrics should remain near the top of the REIT sector given the strong demand outlook and constraints on supply growth, strong share price performance across the industrial sector over the past 12 months has also restored a sizable NAV premium for industrial REITs, giving these companies a cost of capital advantage relative to fuel accretive acquisition-fueled external growth. Below we outline the five primary reasons that investors are bullish on the industrial REIT sector.

There are reasons for caution, as well. Besides the obvious CV-19 uncertainty discussed above, the more worrying trends for industrial REITs are related to a Retail Apocalypse 2.0, as store closings unexpectedly surged in 2019 as the combination of higher minimum wages, tariff-related cost pressures, and heavy discounting have pressured margins at softline and specialty retailers. Many of these troubled retail categories including clothing and general retail (which includes department stores) rank among the most significant industry exposures for the sector according to Prologis.

As noted above, industrial REITs remain sensitive to economic activity and exposed to any potential slowdown in consumer spending. Given the relatively large supply pipeline, the sector remains more exposed than most to an unexpected economic downturn. As we discussed in our last report, considering the massive presence of Amazon, there's also risk to industrial REITs that large tenants like Amazon could increasingly dictate the terms of the relationship, which could weaken pricing power. Additionally, warehouse users are increasingly focusing on technologies to improve the efficiency and utilization of existing space, which could incrementally reduce the need for physical logistics space. Below we outline the five reasons that investors are bearish on the sector.

Key Takeaways: Strong Fundamentals, But Not Immune

Industrial REITs have delivered relentless outperformance over the past half-decade, powered by the "need for speed" in consumer goods delivery, surging another 48% in 2019. Riding the e-commerce wave, demand for well-located logistics assets has far-outpaced supply during the past decade. Rents have roughly doubled since 2015, rising another 8% in 2019. Industrial REITs didn't skip a beat from the trade war, but CV-19 poses a different kind of threat. These REITs have become increasingly more levered to U.S. consumer spending than international trade. As one of the more economically-sensitive sectors, industrial REITs will see a relatively more muted benefit from lower interest rates compared with other more defensive real estate sectors.

The sector's stellar fundamentals will be put to the test in early 2020. The long-term secular tailwinds, driven by domestic e-commerce demand, should resume following a potential near-term slowdown in leasing activity. Similar to our favorable fundamental outlook on the residential real estate sectors, we see the trends of limited supply and robust demand continuing well into the next decade for the industrial real estate sector.

