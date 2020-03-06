Boeing 737 MAX: Marginal Benefit In China

On Tuesday, the financial markets tanked after having one of its best days in years the day before. The decline followed after the Fed cut rates by half a percent. Investors are normally loving these cuts, not this time though as the cut was considered a confirmation that COVID-19 could have an impact on the economic prospects which itself is not unrealistic. We saw that good news, the rate cut, was considered bad news and share prices tanked. In previous years, we saw a bit of the opposite happening when share prices would tank on strong economic data as investors feared the rates would be increased again. But once again, good news was bad news.

Source: Flickr

In a previous report, I discussed how Boeing’s (BA) share price could be benefiting from easing concerns about the impact of COVID-19, though an investment wouldn’t be without risk and also wouldn’t be straightforward. With the rate cut possibly signaling a tougher economic environment that opportunity still exists but a whole lot less convincing. Boeing can still go up with the market, but without doubt the fundamental and technical pictures for Boeing are not looking good at all. I considered there to be an opportunity for Boeing to use the momentum and support the market recovery, but at the time of writing, Apple (AAPL) is contributing roughly 70 points to the 960-point rise of the Dow Jones 30, while UnitedHealth (UNH) contributes 200 points. All while Boeing’s share prices remain unchanged.

Time will tell if the opportunity ever existed, for now, it does seem that investors are not considering this an entry point which is understandable. It also means that investors, after a year, are finally prepared to price in the cost of the MAX crisis. I could be wrong with my opportunity call, but it is not a bad time to be wrong as depressed trading levels would mean that investors have finally started to price in some of the MAX costs (it’s too early to realistically price in COVID-19 consequences) reducing the divergence between fundamentals and share prices. That itself, in the future, could provide the base for a more viable entry point.

While the opportunity seems to be much less strong than I expected and the overall picture for Boeing remaining negative, I considered COVID-19 to have one positive for Boeing. When I started to research this, I did not expect it to be a big positive that will send shares up significantly but it is something that, if Boeing plays it well, could result in lower future Boeing 737 MAX liabilities. So bad news could be good news or bad news could turn less bad for Boeing. In this first analysis, we have a look at how capacity reductions affect the China-related Boeing 737 MAX liabilities for Boeing and in a future piece, we will discuss how this would affect customers internationally in the case significant cuts are made.

Boeing 737 MAX liabilities

As airlines as well as lessors had to ground the Boeing 737 MAX for almost a year now and have seen future deliveries being blocked and stretched out, they have started to demand compensation from Boeing. This compensation is running in the billions, which will primarily render in 2020. Earlier this year, Boeing “surprised positively” with a liabilities update which was around $2B lower than we anticipated. Boeing had already paid some $1.4B in compensations by the end of 2019.

With the current COVID-19 problems, some 80% of flights to and from China have been canceled. Within China, 2 out of every 3 flights have been canceled. This could mean Boeing has a stronger hand in negotiations with airline customers. Certainly not with all airline customers. In fact, at this stage, Boeing likely could only reduce customer compensation with Chinese airlines as their Boeing 737 MAX fleet and growth projections will be hit most.

The reason why Boeing could have a slightly stronger hand is because Chinese airlines currently simply don’t need the aircraft that they were once promised. If Boeing would deliver them now, they would end up in storage in China next to other aircraft parked due to COVID-19. In the same way, Boeing 737 MAX aircraft already delivered to Chinese carriers would either be grounded due to COVID-19 or flying with significantly lower revenues.

It’s known that within China, flights that haven’t been canceled have airfares as low as $4. These are extremely low fares, partially made possible because of Chinese subsidies on some connections and lower break-even on Chinese domestic flights. The bottom line, however, is that the profit potential has reduced. In fact, it is even likely that some flights are still operated to break-even rather than losing money. With that in mind, Boeing could have a tougher stance in customer negotiations.

Boeing 737 MAX in China

Source: Zakenreisnieuws

We had a look at how many Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been delivered to Chinese operators. What we found is that 80 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have been delivered to the major airlines and airline groups in China and another 17 aircraft to the smaller airlines in China. So, 97 aircraft have been delivered in China. Important to note is that with a reduction over two thirds, it doesn’t mean that two thirds of the aircraft have been grounded.

Many aircraft still fly, but they fly less than usual. Let’s say with two-third less flights, also two-thirds less compensation is required. It wouldn’t move the needle a lot I’d say. From the ~400 aircraft delivered, China accounts for 25% of the aircraft. Broadly speaking, it would also account for 25% of the compensation. With two thirds of the flights cut, it would account for 17% of the compensation per month on the grounded fleet. It’s still significant but if you put the 1 month of less flying now in the context of a grounding that is going to last 18 months. You’d be looking at a 1.5% trim in liabilities for a 1-month COVID-19-related reduction in flight activities. In total, I’d think that it could take 6-7 months for Chinese airlines to restore the domestic operations (they already started to increase their weekly flights) and margins. I’d estimate the positive impact on this part of the liabilities to be $40 million.

An added part to the equation is that there still are the aircraft that were expected to be delivered but were never delivered. There is two ways to look at this:

Over the past 12 months, some 190 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were not delivered to Chinese customers from their orders directly with Boeing. As Chinese airlines coped with the COVID-19 impact, they wouldn’t be able to deploy these aircraft. So we can remove these missed profits at a rate of roughly $30 million per month for a total reduction of $212 million. Some future deliveries that China was counting on, they don’t need it in the time that domestic carriers revive their route network. If that takes 6 to 12 months, it would provide a relief on the liabilities of $30 million to $100 million for 6 months and $140 to $425 million for 12 months. This is not a linear relation but accounts for the compounding nature of missed profits.

If we add it all up for 6 months, we would get to $280 million to $350 million for the Chinese domestic market alone (Note: This only is the effect on the Boeing 737 MAX, not the full fleet as that is not relevant to this analysis). For 12 months, this would be $400 to $700 million. Important to note here is that the $1.1B seems to be big but it covers some $400 million of relief that is not part of Boeing's current timeline considerations. For now, I'd estimate the reduction at approximately 3%-4% just for the cash and other in-kind considerations in China.

Conclusion

At first, with China being a big customer of the Boeing 737 MAX, I thought that there are possibilities to significantly reduce the $8.6B total liabilities. I was thinking about a figure of a billion dollars or more. However, after a closer look, it seems to be much lower than that. It is estimated around $280 million to $350 million for now. That might sound like a lot, but it is equivalent to the price of 5-7 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Part of the reason for the expected COVID-19-related reductions on the liabilities being low is that many of the costs from the liabilities balance were missed profits from already delivered jets and unproduced jets over the past 12 months. Those profits have already been missed out on. The COVID-19 impact is much smaller than the profits that are already missed. This, however, is under the assumption that there will be a shift in China’s delivery requirement rather than a full cancellation from the books.

In case COVID-19 proves to be quite a bit bigger than something with a 12-month impact and is impacting airlines outside of Mainland China significantly, then liabilities for Boeing could be much lower. That is a scenario that we will outline as well. Currently, the impact is not quite known, but while writing this analysis, the news broke that United Airlines (UAL), a customer for the Boeing 737 MAX, will be reducing its domestic and flights to Canada by 20%. While we primarily focused on China in this report, a 3-month capacity reduction from United Airlines could reduce the liabilities by some $20 million to $80 million compared to previous projections.

The way in which COVID-19 could play a positive role for Boeing is not so much to lower the existing liabilities, but Boeing should carefully study the impact going forward. The US jet maker could get a stronger position at the negotiation table but what still holds is that while COVID-19 might have a positive impact on Boeing 737 MAX liabilities, estimated at 5% for the moment for Chinese airlines, not being able to contain COVID-19 will hurt Boeing, but also Airbus and other companies as well as economies and financial markets.

So the 5%, even when it can grow in the future… it hardly is something to cheer about. For Boeing, it will be a good thing that the future liabilities come down and as more airlines cut their capacities, the liabilities reduction also grows. What this simultaneously means is that the airline industry is weakening at an increased rate. So, at some point, it could happen while the Boeing 737 MAX is ready for delivery... airlines no longer are. In that case, the deferral of deliveries outweigh the billions in benefits of COVID-19-related reductions to the liabilities. So, it's important to realize that while Boeing can taper the future compensations significantly, continued spread of COVID-19 will erode the health of the entire airline industry while shaving off billions in liabilities which would be equivalent to gaining a bit while losing more.

Note: Above calculations hold for China-based and use several assumptions. If these assumptions materially differ from reality, outcomes will be different. In a future piece, we will be focusing on what we believe might be the impact on the global Boeing 737 MAX liabilities tally.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.