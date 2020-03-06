Coronavirus Spreads To Emerging Debt

Commodity producers have been among the worst hit in the coronavirus sell-off, but we expect oil and gas companies to be more resilient than industrial metal producers.

Markets began reacting to the potential economic impact of the coronavirus during the week of February 18, and we could see further volatility in the coming weeks - but we believe changes in emerging markets debt (NYSE:EMD) spreads present a clear buying opportunity. Below we discuss our outlook and likely investment implications.

Background

Having been previously insulated from the impact of the virus, spreads on sovereign EMD, as represented by the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified, widened by nearly 70 basis points (bps) to 373 bps from February 18 to 28.

At the same time, corporate EMD, represented by the JPMorgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index (CEMBI) Diversified, widened more than 60 bps to 297 bps versus U.S. Treasuries.

The driving forces behind the speed of the move were two-fold. During the first week of the sell-off, when commodities and equities were hit hard, there was only a gradual widening, with the spread widening by 6 bps for the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified and by 3 bps for the JPMorgan CEMBI Diversified.

Last week, however, fear took over, and we ended the week at levels not seen in the market since May 2019 for sovereigns and October 2019 for corporates.

To put this move in context, it was the largest weekly sell-off in spreads over the past 10 years, and has almost eradicated the spread compression of 2019, as illustrated below.

We have quickly shifted from an environment in which investors are seeking to buy dips to one where markets cannot find a bid - and in this environment investors are naturally wondering if EMD presents a buying opportunity.

Setting Expectations

Although it is extremely difficult to make accurate predictions about how long the coronavirus outbreak will last, how far it will spread, and its short-term impact on EMD and the economy, we can take some comfort from history.

Market reaction to previous epidemics has historically been short-lived. Using the S&P 500 Index as a barometer for risk appetite, both 6- and 12-month returns have ordinarily been positive following the first occurrence of previous global viruses.

In sovereign EMD, we observe that the recent bout of spread widening is already larger than it was in previous global epidemics such as SARS, Ebola, and H1NI (bird flu). While each virus had a different level of infectiousness, fatality rate, and endurance, the market response to each has tended to follow a very similar cycle of denial, fear, panic, and then recovery.

Outlook

Regarding coronavirus, since containment measures were successfully implemented in mainland China in early February, the number of confirmed cases has steadily fallen. This is encouraging.

Although it is frightening to read about cases outside of China escalating in more than 70 countries, we believe that in the coming weeks, global containment measures will likely have a similarly meaningful impact.

We should see a greater understanding of the illness and a more draconian set of lockdown measures. This should help ensure a gradual slowdown in the number of reported cases and very little structural, permanent damage to the global economy, as with previous epidemics.

If the impact of the coronavirus outbreak lasts longer than anticipated, we will likely see a policy response consisting of a combination of more accommodative monetary policy, bank support, fiscal expansion, and financial assistance from international financial institutions.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already said it is ready to offer grants and debt relief to poorer countries affected by the virus. World central banks have spoken about a collective response to lower rates and improve global liquidity conditions, and the U.S. Federal Reserve has already cut interest rates by 50 bps.

We do not, however, rule out further market volatility in the coming weeks. A series of negative headlines regarding the spread of the disease and its short-term effects on the economy seems inevitable. Meanwhile, it is human nature to seek profit in buoyant markets. That is why we say we believe changes in spreads present a buying opportunity for investors with a medium-term outlook.

Investment Implications-Sovereign EMD

The sell-off in high-yield, commodity-sensitive markets has been particularly pronounced over the past week on both an absolute and relative basis, and the disconnect in valuations between high-yield and investment-grade markets is notable.

Additionally, indiscriminate selling in very thin liquidity may offer some excellent entry points in specific names that we believe now offer value on a medium-term basis, so we believe selectively adding risk now makes sense.

In the CEEMEA region (which includes Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), we like oil-levered economies in key Middle Eastern nations. Bahrain has been improving fiscally and has strong regional support; it looks particularly attractive if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) supports oil prices. Oman is now trading with significant rating downgrades and could be an improving fiscal story if the new Sultan delivers on his early rhetoric to decentralize power. And Uzbekistan is a relatively illiquid market with a strong reform story and attractive spreads.

We also like markets where negative domestic news has coincided with changes in global risk sentiment to create a toxic selling environment unwarranted by facts. Turkey fits here, as we believe the situation with Russia and Syria is unlikely to escalate to the point the market is currently pricing. Similarly, in spite of the recent sell-off in Ukraine's debt, we believe that the positives around Ukraine are still in place.

In Latin America, vulnerable oil credits such as Mexico and Ecuador were hit disproportionately hard on fears that lower global growth will lead to lower commodity prices. But primary products remain an important driver of dollar revenues for the region.

In Asia, while we recognize Mongolia's dependence on the Chinese economy, we see increased value after the recent sell-off given its relatively strong fiscal position and light investor positioning.

Investment Implications-Corporate EMD

While changes in corporate spreads have been less dramatic, we also see opportunities here.

For instance, Brazilian banks' senior bonds have underperformed the JPMorgan CEMBI Diversified, but we like the fundamentals of the Brazilian banking sector and believe it should remain resilient even if external weakness weighs on domestic activity, thanks to its healthy capitalization, limited foreign currency exposure, and manageable commodity exposure.

Also in Brazil, the protein sector seems unduly punished. African swine fever, reduced cattle availability, and Australian weather conditions support pricing, as does long-term demand. While the sector has de-levered, we see these trends continuing.

Commodity producers have been among the worst hit in the coronavirus sell-off, but we expect oil and gas companies to be more resilient than industrial metal producers. In metals, weak demand and uninterrupted supply have led to inventory buildups, and current prices anticipate Chinese stimulus. We see stronger likelihood of a quick rebound in oil pricing and thus spread, given supply disruptions and expectations of accelerated cuts from OPEC and its allies.

Why Our Outlook Is Positive

There are many reasons - in addition to the historically short-term effect of previous viral epidemics on EMD - that we believe now may be a good entry point for investors with a medium-term outlook.

Valuations are attractive. The current spread of 370 bps for the JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified has not been seen since August of 2019 and is more than 40 bps greater than the average 10-year spread.

Technicals are strong and flows remain positive. The asset class oversold on thin liquidity, which lowered prices - a temporary phenomenon that has occurred periodically over the past 20 years. Additionally, sovereign EMD has attracted more than $11 billion of inflows this year, and EMD buyers tend to be sticky.

Global liquidity conditions should continue to drive asset prices. Global central banks have provided a positive tailwind to EMD, and support is likely to widen rather than narrow.

Fundamentals remain supportive. Aside from a handful of poorly managed countries that are already priced for default, the potential for further restructuring is limited. Sensitivity to U.S. Treasury yields also supports EMD, and any real or perceived economic disruption caused by coronavirus could lead to further repricing of risk-free assets, which benefits the investment-grade portion of the benchmark (which an experienced manager can exploit to generate alpha in the medium term).

