Valaris: Likely To Continue To Struggle Despite A Few Bright Spots In Results

There are signs that the industry is recovering and will continue to do so, but dayrates are likely to remain suppressed for quite some time.

The company ended up having to scrap one of its older jack-up rigs and took a write-down for it. We will likely see further write-downs going forward.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, offshore drilling contracting giant Valaris plc (VAL) announced its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were rather disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues, but it did beat in terms of bottom-line earnings. With that said though, the company still reported a net loss. The market was clearly not impressed with these results as it pummeled the company's shares following the release, although some of this may simply have been the volatility that we have been seeing in the market for the past several days. A closer look at the actual earnings report does show that there were a few bright spots here, but overall the company does still continue to struggle.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Valaris plc's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings report:

Valaris brought in total operating revenues of $512.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.11% decline over the $551.3 million that the company brought in during the previous quarter.

Operating loss was $193.1 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $236.2 million operating loss in the third quarter.

Valaris's floating rig fleet saw its operational utilization increase to 97% compared to 94% in the previous quarter. Its jackup fleet saw operational utilization stay steady quarter-over-quarter at 99%.

The company took a non-cash impairment charge of $13 million in the quarter in relation to the JU-70 jackup rig. It is expected that this rig will be sold for scrap.

Net loss was $214.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares fairly unfavorably to the $197.5 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that every important measure of financial performance declined compared to the third quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the company sold off the VALARIS 5006 semisubmersible drilling rig. This rig was constructed in 1998, so it was one of the oldest rigs in the company's fleet, particularly following the merger last April. As such, there was not a whole lot of interest for it from customers in the current environment. However, the rig did have a contract and this generated revenues for the company in the third quarter. Naturally though, the rig would not be generating any revenues for Valaris following the sale. This contributed to the revenue decline that we saw and all else being equal, lower revenues mean that less money is available to make its way down the income statement.

As noted in the highlights, the company saw the operational utilization increase across its floater fleet. Ordinarily, this would be a sign that the company's rigs spent more time working and thus generating revenue for the company than they did in the previous quarter. However, this is somewhat misleading. This is because operational utilization does not include the part of the fleet that does not have contracts. There were four floating rigs that came off contract in the third or fourth quarters that did not have a new contract to work on. Therefore, these four floaters - VALARIS 5006, VALARIS DPS-1, VALARIS DS-15, and VALARIS DS-4 - spent fewer days working in the fourth quarter than they did in the third. The fewer number of working days resulted in these rigs generating lower revenues for the company than previously. This caused the floater portion of the company's fleet to only generate $216 million in revenue during the fourth quarter compared to $270 million in the third. Naturally, this had an impact on the company as a whole.

In past articles, I stated that the shallow-water drilling sub-sector has recovered from the struggles in the industry much more than the ultra-deepwater one. We see this reflected in Valaris's results. In the fourth quarter, the company's shallow-water fleet generated a total of $231 million in revenue compared to $218 million in the third quarter. This increase in revenue was caused by three rigs starting work on new contracts in Norway during the fourth quarter. As these rigs spent less days working in the third quarter, they naturally generated more revenue for the company in the current one. This was also the case for the VALARIS JU-107 and VALARIS JU-123, which started on their current contracts during the third quarter but spent the entire fourth quarter working. This increase in operating days was also good for top-line revenues. Unfortunately, the increase in revenues across the company's jack-up fleet was not enough to offset the decline across the floating fleet.

One major negative and drag on earnings that we saw here was the $13 million non-cash impairment charge that the company took with regards to the VALARIS JU-70 shallow-water rig. This rig was constructed in 1981 and is only capable of operating in a maximum of 250 feet of water. This rig compares rather poorly to modern rigs that are capable of operating in 400 feet of water or even more. As I have discussed in past articles, the energy companies that contract for offshore drilling rigs have been expressing a marked preference for modern highly-capable units and clearly the VALARIS JU-70 would not qualify here. The company has therefore decided that the rig is not worth keeping around and has stated that the rig will most likely be scrapped. Unfortunately though, the value of the rig as listed on the company's balance sheet is higher than what it could get for the rig as scrap. Accounting rules require the company to take a charge against its income and reduce the value of the rig on the balance sheet in such a situation. That is what the company has done here. It is important to note though that this was a non-cash charge and at no time did $13 million actually leave the company's bank account. Thus, we can safely remove this charge when evaluating the company's operational performance. If we do this, Valaris still would have recorded a loss in the quarter, but it would have been a smaller loss.

Management stated that the company will likely continue to struggle throughout 2020. In fact, even it is predicting that it will be cash flow negative over the period and if the coronavirus continues to slow down economic activity, then such a scenario is even more likely. I will admit that I do agree with this prediction. With that said though, there are some signs that the offshore drilling industry has begun to recover. As we can see here, there has been a marked improvement in both utilization and new contract issuance across the worldwide floater fleet over the past two years:

Source: IHS Markit RigPoint, Valaris plc

In total, new contracts for the use of floating rigs that have a total of 78 rig years were awarded in 2019. That represents a 17% increase year-over-year and the highest level of activity since 2014. Over the past few years, one of the biggest problems that these rigs have had is that the contracts that were being awarded had only very short terms and very low dayrates. This could be a sign that the energy companies that operate the fields and conduct exploration are less cautious than they once were.

We see similar trends in the market for shallow-water jackup rigs. In this case, however, the rebound has been much stronger. We can see that here:

Source: IHS Markit RigPoint, Valaris plc

In 2019, the total number of rig years that was awarded via new contracts was 340, a level that is both 50% than 2018 and higher than 2014 levels. Thus, energy companies have clearly become more aggressive about developing their shallow-water discoveries.

There are some signs that this will continue. As we can see here, in 2019 energy companies approved more offshore projects than in any year since 2013:

Source: Rystad Energy DemandCube, Valaris plc

This should result in an increased demand for drilling rigs to work on these projects. This is also expected to have a positive effect on the capital spending by exploration & production companies on offshore projects:

Source: Rystad Energy DemandCube, Valaris plc

As we can see here, current expectations are that capital expenditures on offshore projects will increase at a 5% compound annual growth rate between now and 2024. This may have a positive impact on dayrates depending on how much of the existing fleet gets scrapped. Unfortunately though, we can also see that spending will remain well below 2014 levels over the period. Thus, it seems likely that dayrates will not return to anything close to the dayrates that we saw during the drilling boom, which will continue to drag on the industry. Therefore, despite some positive signs here, it looks likely that the industry will continue to struggle going forward.

In conclusion, Valaris continues to look like a speculative play that is only suitable for rather adventurous investors. The results were on the whole rather disappointing, and while there may be a few positive signs here, there is every reason to believe that the company will continue to struggle over the next few years and we will likely see numerous more rig write-downs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.