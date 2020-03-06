KeyCorp's Earnings Outlook Appears Promising

KeyCorp’s (KEY) earnings are expected to be driven by investment banking business and consumer loan growth this year. In addition, the company’s cost-cutting program is expected to provide support for bottom-line growth. However, the recent 50bps rate cut by the Fed is expected to squeeze margin further, thereby limiting the increase in net income. The estimated target price suggests double-digit price upside, hence justifying a ‘bullish’ rating. However, investors should be aware that like other banking sector stocks, KEY currently carries high risk due to the threat of COVID-19. Therefore, any investment decision on the stock should be taken after careful consideration of one’s own risk tolerance.

Investment Banking Income to Drive Earnings Growth

One of the biggest drivers of net income this year is expected to be growth in non-interest income. Part of that expected growth is attributable to a low base effect. KEY’s non-interest income had actually declined in 2019 on year over year basis due to the government shutdown in the beginning of that year. As no shutdown is expected this year, non-interest income is expected to be higher compared to last year. In addition, certain investment banking transactions had gotten postponed to 2020 in 2019, as mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call. Partly due to these transactions, the management expects fees from investment banking to be higher in 2020 compared to last year. Overall, the management mentioned in the fourth quarter investor presentation that they expect non-interest income to grow in a mid-single digit range. I’m expecting slightly lower growth due to headwinds from COVID-19 that might further postpone some investment banking transactions. Consequently, I’m expecting KEY’s non-interest income to grow by 3% year over year in 2020.

Cost-cutting Measures to Continue to Constrain Expenses

The cost-cutting measures that KEY started in 2019 are expected to continue to pay off in 2020. The company reduced its headcount in 2019 that will lead to lower salary expense in 2020. The planned branch consolidation and further rightsizing are also expected to reduce non-interest expense this year compared to last year. Moreover, there were certain one-time items booked in 2019 that I’m not expecting to recur in 2020. These include an $18 million pension settlement charge and $4 million of professional fees associated with the fraud loss incurred earlier last year. Overall, I’m expecting KEY’s non-interest expense to decline by 1.8% year over year in 2020, leading to an efficiency ratio of 59.4% as opposed to a ratio of 61.3% for 2019. The expected efficiency ratio is still higher than management’s target of 54% - 56%.

Laurel Road to Contribute to Earnings Growth

The Federal Reserve has recently cut the Fed funds rate by 50bps to counter the threat of COVID-19 to the economy. This rate cut is expected to lift demand for credit this year. Moreover, KEY’s acquisition of Laurel Road in the second quarter of last year is expected to continue to drive total loan growth in 2020. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects decent growth in Laurel Road’s target market of consumer loans as that segment of the economy is showing the most strength. Despite overall economic growth slowdown in the country (GDP nowcast for first quarter at 2.1%, versus 2.3% for 2019), unemployment continues to remain at record lows, which bodes well for consumer credit demand. Moreover, while the upcoming presidential elections can dampen appetite for commercial and industrial loans, the political uncertainty is unlikely to affect demand for consumer loans.

The outlook on commercial and industrial loans, C&I, is not as bright as the prospects for consumer credit. Apart from the political uncertainty mentioned above, C&I loan growth is also likely to take a hit from the COVID-19 outbreak in the first quarter.

The management expects loans to grow in the mid-single digit range in 2020, as mentioned in the investor presentation. Considering the drivers and headwinds, I’m assuming a loan growth that is at the lower end of management’s guided range. I’m expecting net loans to grow at a rate of 4.1% in 2020 as shown below. The table also shows estimates for other key balance sheet items, which I’m expecting to grow more or less in line with loans.

Fed Rate Cut to Constrain the Bottom-line

The recent 50bps cut in the Fed funds rate is expected to squeeze margins this year as the fall in yields will outpace the reduction in funding cost. Last year, the response of net interest margin, NIM, to the three rate cut shows that while KEY’s balance sheet is asset sensitive, the beta is not very high. For a cumulative of 75bps rate cut, KEY’s average NIM fell by only 11bps in 2019 compared to 2018. As the balance sheet composition has not changed much, it is safe to assume that sensitivity of NIM to interest rates will be the same this time. As a result, I’m expecting average NIM in 2020 to be 9bps below the average for 2019. My estimates are shown in the following table.

Expecting Earnings to Grow by 3%

Based on the expectations of loan growth, increase in non-interest income, and decline in non-interest expense, I’m expecting KEY’s earnings to continue to grow in 2020. However, some pressure is expected from NIM, as noted above. In addition, pressure is expected from provisions expense due to the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects CECL to lead to higher provisions charge this year. Another reason for the expected increase in provisions is the rise in loan portfolio size. While I’m not expecting the credit quality to deteriorate, the higher amount of loans will need higher provisioning. Overall, I’m expecting KEY’s net income to increase by 3% and earnings per share to increase by 8% to $1.75. The per share growth estimate is greater than the total net income growth estimate because I’m expecting shares outstanding to decrease by 32 million shares due to repurchases. My share count expectation is loosely based on management’s guidance given in the conference call. The following table presents my earnings estimates.

Target Price Estimate Suggests a Double-Digit Upside

KEY has traded at an average price-to-book value ratio, or P/B, of 1.15 in 2019. Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $16.2 gives a target price of $18.7 for December 2020. The price target implies a 15.2% upside from KEY's March 3 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Based on the double-digit upside I’m adopting a ‘bullish’ rating on KEY. Investors should consider their own risk profiles and risk tolerance levels before investing in the stock. Similar to most banking sector equities, KEY’s riskiness is currently high due to the threat posed by COVID-19 to economic growth, and consequently to interest rates. In case the Fed decides to cut rates further than KEY’s actual earnings might miss my estimates as I am not expecting additional cuts. Other risks, like regulatory risk, currency risk, and credit risk, are currently quite low for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.