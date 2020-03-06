Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro (RSHYY) Management on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro (OTCQX:RSHYY) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Timur Akhmedzhanov - Head, Investor Relations

Andrey Kazachenkov - Member of the Management Board, First Deputy Director General

Conference Call Participants

Sergey Garamita - Raiffeisenbank

Igor Goncharov - Gazprombank

Sergey Beiden - Renaissance Capital

Roman Filkin - Prosperity Capital Management

Vladimir Sklyar - VTB Capital

Operator

Timur Akhmedzhanov

Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on this call following the release of the consolidated financial results for RusHydro Group for the full year 2019 most recent developments and the outlook through 2020. So, participating in the call today is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board, Andrey Kazachenkov as well as line managers from sales, business planning and operations.

The report and the presentation are available in our website in IR section and in Bloomberg terminal. Please note that some of the information announced during the call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of RusHydro.

Please refer to the beginning of the presentation for our full disclaimer.

Now I will give the floor to our speaker Andrey Kazachenkov.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for your participation in our conference call. Many of you have already seen the numbers and went through our presentation and financial numbers on our website. So I will try to cover only briefly the numbers and focus more on the important highlights and outlook for the group.

In 2019 we reinforced our leadership position in that Russian power spectrum, long term focus on development in our European and far eastern segment and showed stable operations of our generation grid power supply business and maintain strong balance sheet. Our total installed capacity including Bureyskaya hydropower plant has almost reached 40 GW, so this is a good milestone for the group and we will keep on working, improving our generation fleet.

In terms of our output, we managed to stay close to production maximum of 2018 and as you know this was an exceptional performance in 2018 and we see a room for upside going forward as we expect a sizable contribution to our production and earnings from the newly launched products both in the European part of the Russian and the Russian Far East.

We think that 2020 could be a year of change for the group. The year when we see more tangible results from over the capital expenditures we have done, when our Far Eastern business could become more self sustaining due to introduction of long term regulation and when our earnings start to pickup after significant impairments of 2019. I will talk more on the outlook at the end of the presentation. Now let's go and take a look at results it will be a brief look. You will have lot of numbers in the presentations in the financial statement. So I will try to focus on the main issues.

Slide 4 of the presentation please. Overall 2019 was a good year. It was a eventful year. So we achieved most of our plans according to our business plan. We have finally launched a number of important projects and laid the foundation for future development and long term transformation of the far eastern business while maintaining our core business stable, safe and in a good shape. So just to name a few highlights of the year. We have [indiscernible] a total of 504 megawatts of capacity both in new project construction and modernization of our legacy capacity.

We have also decommissioned about 200 megawatt of both outdated capacity following launch of modern facility in the Far East. We continue our work with non-core assets. Total proceeds from sales of this asset last year amounted about 1.8 billion rubles. We have further simplified our organizational structure primarily streamlining our far eastern operations for example in Kamchatka we did have six companies as of 2014, now we have two. So we did some mergers and some streamlining of durations when we cut cost at the same time. So this is a small example of our simplification of our organizational structure. So we will keep on working in this direction and there are some kind results in this respect.

Despite many challenges, we continue to pay dividend. In 2019 we paid almost 16 billion rubles or 50% of our IFRS process. And introduced a new dividend policy which guarantees stable dividend for shareholders in case net income is significantly affected by impairments and other items as you see it in this year. So we approved this documents before the results of the year. We prepared the mechanisms of long term stable dividend payment for our shareholders and as you will see, we will apply to the government to pay the amount according to our dividend policy which is in line with volume we paid in 2019. So this will not affect in our new dividend payment. We will do our best to perform at this level.

In July, the government of Russian Federation approved four projects submitted by RusHydro for construction and modernization of thermo power plants in the Far East in the framework of guaranteed return of investment mechanism. So we will launch four new projects in the Far East but at this time they will be value creative. They will bring guaranteed return on investment and they will bring value to our shareholders.

The situation on electric spot market is shown on the slide 7, as you know a significant part of our business has exposure to unregulated electricity market despite some volatility in the spot market I will like to remind that RusHydro has depend on power consumption dynamics and spot prices the most power generation companies due to geographic diversification of our fleet and [indiscernible] power system. As a result the affect of price is usually counterbalanced with production volume. So we usually don't have volume risk. We have a good diversification of our assets across the country. We have stable prices and you see it on the slide.

So with more or less water inflows we can perform with the stable results, with the stable revenues, that will result in the stable cash flow that will allow us to pay dividends in the long term.

RusHydro’s average achieved [indiscernible] price in the first price zone was a bit higher than 2018. So the price of a stable due to moderate growth and power demand has increased hydropower production in the second half of the year. In Siberia increased water inflow and hydropower production were key reasons for slightly weaker spot market.

Overall, we see current pricing environment is supportive for our hydropower business and given the counterbalance in mechanisms this is a stable cash flow machine that will run in the future.

I think slide 8 is self-explanatory as you can see our tariffs rise in line with inflation or higher providing stability to our regulated business as we have communicated earlier regulated tariff outlook starts to change this year with introduction of long term regulation in the Far East. We could see first results in the second half of the year as this regulation becomes effective in the unified energy system of the Far East. What does it mean? So that does not mean that we will become extra profitable in the Far East but the situation will be easier and the results will be better. So we will see how the situation will progress.

Let's now go to slide 10 and 11 with our financial results for the full year. Despite the fact that full-year bottom line was significantly distorted by non-cash impairments, we think overall results are quite solid given stronger than expected operating results, stable pricing and management's efforts to stabilize manageable costs. So we fulfilled our major business plan goals, so and we are in line with the our KPIs for this year. Overall revenue in 2019 increased by almost 2% on higher capacity sales and grid connection revenue in the Far East. The overall cost dynamics remained moderate, printing less than 4% growth in manageable expenses excluding fuel cost and third parties services.

Full picture on operating expenses is presented on slide 12, expectedly full-year EBITDA came in lowest production from hydropower was lower year-on-year and margins were somewhat squeezed by all unregulated power prices and higher costs. We have earlier guided that 2019 will be the year when we could see largest impairments from legacy projects and the Far East not supported by guaranteed return on investment. This has fully realized but the fact doesn't significantly impact our financial position at all nor our willingness to continue to pay dividend as discharges and on cash and our dividends are protected by new dividend policy.

Adjusted net profit year-on-year was lower due to hydro production dynamics and lack of other nonrecurring income booked in 2018.

Now let's keep segmental analysis and focus on slide 12 for RusHydro financial position. So the financial position is solid. So we will keep on optimizing our debt portfolio given the rate by the Bank of Russia are declining. So we will optimize our debt portfolio this year. We plan to keep this trend while at the same time working on refinancing of our debt portfolio with instruments during better terms and longer maturities.

On slide 21, we present an overview of the hydrological situation. Electricity production picked up in the second half of 2019 on the back of warm climate conditions and increased rainfall flowed and allowing us to stay close to 2018 all-time high. Favorable conditions carried over to the beginning of 2020 with water inflows to Volga-Kama cascade two times the normal level and in Siberia and the Far East above the normal level.

First quarter of 2020 electricity production is expected to be above the same period of last year. Currently the reservoirs have sufficient available reserves to enable safe performance and stable output in the first half of the year.

Finally, let us look at slide 22. We see a lot of positive factors that will drive over our financial performance in 2020 and improve the long-term output for our business primarily in the Far East. First we maintain solid operational outlook through this year on the back of strong operational results of the first quarter new capacity commission. As you know, in late 2019 we have completed construction of the Zaramagaskaya hydropower plant 1, DPM project that will contribute up to 10 billion rubles of our EBITDA annually.

Recently we commissions Nizhne-Bureyskaya hydropower plant in Sakhalinskaya they will also contribute to electricity production growth and lower fuel consumption and push our total electricity production in the range of about 140 to 142 plus terawatt-hours in 2020.

In 2020 we are aimed to increase installed capacity by [162] megawatts throughout commission of 126 megawatt thermal power plant in Sovetskaya Gavan 3 small hydropower plants in the North Caucasus with combined capacity of 21 megawatts and additional 15 megawatts through modernization. We surpassed our peak impairments in 2019 and 2020 we will see significant reduction in impairments as we have only one project left to be commissioned through 2020. The company is committed to pay minimum dividend level of about 15 billion rubles in accordance with the new dividend policy. We will apply to the state with these numbers. Dividend distribution could increase going forward after a low point in 2019 in our net income. However, all the decisions regarding dividend are subject to primarily government directives and approval of the board of directors.

We also expect long term tariff regulation to come into effect in the second half of the year which will benefit the power sector related and non price zones of the Russian Far East and provide for compensation of prior tariff losses which could be transformative for our Far Eastern business in the long term.

So to sum up at all up our business remains well diversified, sustainable and well equipped to withstand any temporary economic challenges. We expect earning potential of our business starting to unfold as of this year which should spill over into better returns of shareholders and stronger balance sheet. Our leverage compared to other Russian state-owned companies remains comparatively low and we in the low rate environment plan to use the opportunity to improve further our debt portfolio.

We are committed to transparency and good corporate governance and to business optimization, cost reduction and we will keep you updated on these and other developments at our conference calls and meetings. On this I would like to conclude my presentations and move on to your question. Thank you very much for your attention.

Thank you. We will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We've received the first question from Vladimir Sklyar. Your line is now open.

Vladimir Sklyar

Yes, hello and thank you for the opportunity to ask questions. I have a few. First one you mentioned your concentration on cost reduction. I'm looking at the reported financials and see that your overall costs are up 7%. I understand uncontrollable expenses like fuel but for example third-party services are up 17%, your wages and salaries are up 6 % while CPI was 3. Can you maybe explain what's the driver behind such an aggressive cost grow? That's number one. Number two, on page 38 of your financials, when you talk about the write off you mentioned that there are write off [indiscernible] I guess which is a DPM project. Can you please clarify how can you have write off on DPM project which has a guaranteed return on the investment and does that also mean that when you are planning the GPM projects in the Far East negotiation which are going on right now there will be even more write off associated with that as well?

And my last question is a bit more theoretical. So I am looking at the track record of RusHydro. You started back in 2016 with [14 billion] rubles profits and today we are seeing zero profits. Right. And I mean can you maybe explain what went wrong? When the management took that decision that profits will be going down each year? Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Thank you very much for your energetic positive questions. So let's discuss them maybe starting from the last one. So you just took out a couple of points in time and you compared zero profit now and one point with 14 billion rubles in the past. If you compare the fundamentals of this year they are not worse. So our impairment is non-cash. So the cash flow of the company is the same. We just commissioned several investment projects that you are particularly fully aware of and you are aware of the economics of this projects. So it's not a surprise. So I am a little bit surprised by your question. If you don’t know we can discuss in more detail. So we commission them. You know [indiscernible] rules. We booked this impairment, so technically their profit is zero. If you take our Russian accounts profits it's like those [14 billion] rubles if I am not mistaken are around so just you know the economics you know each and you know the economics of the company. Nothing has changed and when you compare 14 and zero you know that. So please don't take the point and compare them. I think you understand what I mean. About other questions. So I will ask our accounting guys to find this page 36, right.

Vladimir Sklyar

38 on write offs of [indiscernible].

Andrey Kazachenkov

Yes, 38. So they will find it and give the answer. Okay. Vladimir about your question, about write off on [Zaramag HS] open please page 38, I can connect you to our accounting guys and it's not a write off. It's the reversal. So this is the positive asset on the balance sheet. So your question on Far East projects is not related with this issue at all. So it's not write off. It's the reversal. It's technical alternations and it has a positive impact. We can discuss it in more detail and I can connect to our audit and accounting guys.

And the first question is about cost reductions. So [indiscernible] this is the issue. As of now the issue is going to be reversed as well due to economic trends in Asia and overall in the world but as you know last several years there are 100% dual years in most of the commodity market including coal. So we are the hostages of the coal demand in the world. So most of the coal producers in the Far East export coal and try to sell coal at export prices. We run tenders, open tenders to buy coal. At the same time when most of the coal that is burnt in our power plant can be exported to Korea, China and other countries in the Far Eastern region when we have a boom market the situation is strange.

So given these dynamics we had some negative consequences on cost side with coal. I hope that with time and given the situation now, the situation will be the price situation will be reversed and we will have better results in 2020. And I mentioned this in my speech.

Salary and third party numbers. So we put a lot of attention to the safety of our assets in the Far East. You also know the real terms and the real status of some of our production assets in the Far East. It's not a secret. It's true, you can find the age of the equipment. You can find other details on the performance of the equipment. We have to invest to renovate, to modernize, to repair. It's not 100% predictable each year. But we try to have these numbers under control and if you have the dynamics for several years you see the more relevant results but in 2019 we actually did have to spend some more money to maintain safe operations and to repair our equipment in the Far East. We have to invest and that's why we are building some more projects in the Far East. I'm talking about this new fourth project and they will be with guaranteed return on investment as I mentioned to replace older assets with higher operating expenses which get older and require some more investment. So we'll do our best. We understand your concern and we will invest our time and resources in both safety and cost side.

Sergey Garamita

Yes. Thank you for the presentation. Actually I have multiple questions. So I'll probably start one by one. So the first one is quite related to the one you already answered. So it's concerning this third party services cost increase. So could you explain what are these cost because I know part of them is repairs and maintenance but there's a large part of so-called other third party services which is not described in your report. What are these and the main question is that is this a one-off effect on 2019 year only, or do we just see this effect translating to 2020 as well and so and so forth. So that's the first question.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Should I answer one by one or you ask all the questions and then.

Sergey Garamita

I can ask all the questions.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Okay.

Sergey Garamita

Just whatever you like. Yes second question. So should I ask all of them at once?

Andrey Kazachenkov

Yes, please go ahead.

Sergey Garamita

Okay. Second question on payables. Could you be a bit elaborate because we could see in the cash flow statement in the working capital changes a huge effect on payables. Is this also a one of a -- what is it’s related to is just a general thing do we expect something that size, I mean in working capital changes this year for instance and so on? My third question concerns your CapEx. So in your presentation you stated 88 billion rubles for 2019 and cash flow statements and you stipulated it is static excluding the 80. So my question is this a mistake because in your cash flow statement CapEx is 74 billion which is pretty much the same as 88 if you divide by 1.2 so it could be 80. So is this a mistake or we could see a part of these CapEx in a cash flow statement for 2020 as well on top of 110 billion rubles including the 80 that you stated for this year? The next question is on actually these new modernization projects for the Far East. We do not have much details on the project. So basically the question is on the calculation side so, is this 170 billion rubles approximate CapEx for the project is this total CapEx overall or should we like in modernization options for the rest of Russia should we also include some indexation starting from like this year from this year to the year of commissioning of which project or not? So and probably I have a bit more but could you please start by these?

Unidentified Company Representative

That should be enough. Thank You. Sergey thanks for your question. I will start with a couple of last questions. So CapEx. CapEx of 2019 this is not a mistake. Please refer to segmental information of our IFRS accounts and you can see this figure. So it includes also capitalized interests and a number of other effects and it is more accurate figure to use near model I think. Regarding the CapEx projection of 2020 please bear in mind that this figure is very preliminary. It hasn't been yet approved by the Board of Directors and I think after it's approved we can give more details about what's included and what's planned for 2020.

Now regarding payables. So this is the same thing that you have seen in six months and nine month results. So it's the fact subsidy that we are now contesting with one of the local administrations but we are pretty certain that after all the proceedings because in legal proceedings we can get this sum in a major part or almost in full. So thanks and Andrey Kazachenkov will answer the rest of your questions.

Andrey Kazachenkov

And you also asked about third party services. I partially answered the question but another part of the answer and the substantial part of the answer is technical connection services. So we get revenues from technical connection services and for some project they were substantial in 2019.

For example, power of Siberia related projects in the Far East. So we connect new consumers to the grid. So we get revenue from this activity and with pay and we invest to connect the consumers to the grid. So given that these activities were substantial in 2019, third-party services were higher than usually and this is the second part of the answer to the question of Vladimir and yours.

So have a look at the details and you will find the confirmation. About CapEx and as you asked about indexation of this CapEx for four projects in the Far East. We are in the stage of the project works of these four projects. This work is not complete. To go through the regulation procedure to finally get there except for guaranteed return on investment and to have a green light to go ahead with this project we have to submit indicative costs.

If you did ever estimate particular prices for large generation power planes and power plants. So it's not easy to do it without projects works done. So when we have project work done a we will answer more clearly on your question. So now this number scientific if we believe in them but I wouldn't give you a 100% guarantee that they are final.

So you know construction process, regulation process, approval for construction is difficult. So at this point in time we don't even know like final land coordinates of this project. So we're working on this with land, with composition, with equipment. We're working with the project institutes on that. So as of now these numbers are representative but they can be finalized later after the project works are complete. And two technical questions about payables and CapEx [indiscernible] let's go ahead.

Sergey Garamita

Yes. Thank you. And also just probably a final question on these long term tariffs in the Far East. So my question is that should we expect like half of this fuel cost increase of 6 billion rubles in 2019 have reversed already this year because of this tariffs and should this tariffs also probably account for some of the repairs and maintenance you mentioned as part of third party services cost increases as well?

Andrey Kazachenkov

Yes. You're correct. They will compensate for some of fuel and repairs. So we submitted everything to compensate for 100% of the cost. So now we will see what Federal anti-monopoly service can decide on this. So we expect a good result but we'll see the details with time. In real world it's never 100% but we hope it will be okay at when the numbers that we hear from the discussions now are positive so in real terms the outcome will be good. We believe in this.

Sergey Garamita

Thank you.

Sergey Beiden

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you very much for presentation. I have actually two questions and kind of technical one. The first one would you hydrological situation is very good in first quarter and that we see on your picture but what do you expect for the rest of the year given that the snow level is extremely extremely poor here. Do you expect that that could affect for the for the hydro [indiscernible] second quarter and in the summer, so you won't see any you don't expect any significant influence of that. The first question. And probably the second question is you talked about the improvement in tariffs in the Far East and the second half of this year and my question you're going to commission [indiscernible] power plants this year and you're going to make an impairment test next year. So the question is when you're going to do impairment test next year are you going to use details which are coming from that kind of new projections and new methodology for the Far East and isolated zones or the auditor can basically apply what they think how it's going to develop. So what situations here? Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Okay. I think it's probably the most interesting question in general terms and intellectually about hydro situation, about snow and actually about global warming. So we would never expect to have that much of water in January, February and March as we experienced now. So they're extra ordinary high. Why? The answer to this question is not easy. It's not just a simplified answer that there is no snow that's why there is a lot of water. In a sense there a lot of snow for example in Siberia to check this buy a ticket let's go to Sayan [indiscernible] and spend a weekend there. And your assumption about no snow in Russia will be just devastated. So there is no in Russia and Siberia a lot of snow. In Moscow, in Central Park in all the region of course the situation is different.

Given that our diversification in terms of location is good and solid so we don't have a bad snow situation in real terms. So as we see water reservoirs for the first half of the year are sufficient to be in line with a very good production level even bigger than we forecast, even higher than we forecasted in the business plan but this is for the first half of the year.

For second half of the year what will happen then, there is no any question. So we analyze different reports about global warming in Canada, in other northern countries. So some research shows that global warming produces not only less snow for certain degree, it produces more rain. Less snow, more rain and the shift in seasons may be substantial.

So what we can see in summer, not just water because there was less snow in Volga but occasionally we can see much more rain, different temperatures in different parts of Russia.

As you remember there were several extra rain seasons in the past. So nobody knew why this happened. Some people explain this because global warming and this trends in weather changes will produce more water everywhere not only ocean level but rain level, less snow and more water in different forms.

So I wouldn't guarantee that this is the case but given the studies and the research we see it's not that simple straight forward picture of the snow a lot of snow and less snow. The situation became much more complex given global changes in weather and you see this not only in Russia. For example for January given [indiscernible] presented in January there was not snow at all or less snow in December and some general much much less snow. But water and production was up 20%. 20% with no snow. It's not just melted down. There was no snow but water went up by 20% and that allowed us to produce with 20% increase in production in January.

So the results were seen here are supportive for us. So our model showed that they are supportive but in the long term we will see probably different cycles of water surplus. They are partially concerned by last several years of RusHydro output. So if you see our water in flows and production during last several years they are all high, they are in line with the highest numbers last year, very high. So by definition there is lot of water in this cycle. In previous cycles we would never have so many years in row with high water situation. So I think that one of the Noble Prizes next decade will go to those people who will understand how climate change and change in weather in water circulation how they will affect electricity business in different industries and people. So this is about snow water. As we forecast this year half of the year I will repeat is 100% okay. The second half of the year is okay with less certainty but we have some optimism for this year. And your second question was about write off on Sovetskaya Gavan and the tariffs we used on that. So when we commissioned the plants the auditors take the cash flows of these plants for next like 10 or 20 years and around the DCF model and of course they take the forecast of the tariffs. They have at that particular point in time. So they will probably take new tariffs for Sovetskaya Gavan. And it will be in the second half of 2020.

I would elaborate a little bit on write offs because you asked lot of questions on them. So we went through several years of heavier write offs. You know the origins of them. You are professionals who understand the economics of these that's why I am a little bit surprised by your questions but if we look into the future this means that we went through most of the write offs of RusHydro. So we have Sovetskaya Gavan this year and next Far Eastern write off is in if I am not mistaken is in 2023. So it will be a significant I guess and [indiscernible] and agreed.

So this effect will go away from our balance sheet. It will be much less. Besides to make the situation more stable in terms of dividends as I mentioned we approved dividend policy. So this write off effect doesn't influence a lot our dividend payment. So it's of course it's the issue to discuss but it's not a critical issue that affects significantly our cash flow. If you focus on meaningful numbers, these are cash flow, dividends. They indicate the performance that is shared with shareholders. They are key and they in line in with our logic.

So this is about impairment. So I think the effect of them in the next coming years will be less and this is not a critical issue as it was before anymore because given the dividend policies working we have a counterbalancing mechanism. One more argument about investments. So on our slide we put the number around 110 billion rubles of CapEx for 2020. This is the plan. If you look at our plans during last several years you will see every year that the plan is 100 plus, the fact is ‘18, ‘19 or between.

As a plan we put the maximum number. It's linked to our KPIs. We cannot put lower. It's not because we maximize them but when you run construction works on different parts of the country some of them go ahead, some of them are delayed. You have to have some flexibility given the fact that you have KPIs and you have to fulfill them.

So this is the maximum number. But those analysts and investors who follow us in detail they put real numbers that they can forecast given our past performance. It's indicative. It's representative. You can run a regression on them if you want to. So 110, this is in the official plan what will happen in real terms we will see. I cannot guarantee as of beginning of the year I cannot say it will be 100% low because I have a plan. I am a manager in the company. I work on business plans and we fulfill them but given real dynamics of CapEx process the final outcome can be different.

My view is that the most stable CapEx would have the better for RusHydro. So we don't want to have a volatility on CapEx. We want to have the numbers you got used to that we can spend effectively and built our projects primarily on time. So this is the like maybe hidden advice for you about our CapEx dynamics. Okay. We can go to the other question.

Sergey Beiden

Thank you.

Vladimir Sklyar

Sorry. Yes. Few follow-up questions from me. First one is about Boguchany aluminum smelter in the IFRS report it says that the aluminum smelter first line is still in process of construction. Maybe you can guide us on when the aluminum smelter will be launched and why there are 14 billion rubles of financial reserves credited associated with investments into this aluminum smelter. Second one you mentioned that write offs do not affect the cash flows and we totally understand that but it's the investments which incur those write offs which do affect the cash flows. So the investments into something which doesn't generate any additional value are the reasons for those write offs and they clearly do affect the free cash flow of the company. So my question is do you expect in your write offs associated with the future Far East DPM projects which you're right now in negotiations with the government to undertake. Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Your last question, we don't expect write offs on the DPM two project for the Far East. This is to the best knowledge that we have now. So we don't expect. The CapEx related to this projects must be fully covered with guaranteed return on investment. In terms of Boguchany aluminum smelter, so my colleagues check in the numbers but as far as I understand that first part of the smelter is in that duration, so maybe technically they don't have maybe 100% of papers needed to have that in the balance sheet but in real terms half of the plant is working. They are expert in aluminum. So they are buying raw materials. So it's in iteration phase but we will check and if it's not clear we can come back to you with detailed answer.

Vladimir Sklyar

Yes. Well, it's clear. I will just help your colleagues it’s on page 42 which states that aluminum smelter is still in construction. And it's on the same page which we see the 14 billion rubles of [indiscernible] maybe you can explain what are those 14 billion rubles of financial reserves. Thank you.

Vladimir Sklyar

I’m not in queue.

Andrey Kazachenkov

You are still with us right? So this is inter group iteration within BEMA project when Boguchanskaya hydro plant donate some of the cash flow to Boguchany smelter to pay debt and interest on debt. So this is the inter group cash flow in BEMA, is it clear as I answered?

Vladimir Sklyar

Yes.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Thank you.

Igor Goncharov

Hello. This is from me. Igor Goncharov from Gazprombank. Just to return to CapEx -- can you hear me, I am sorry. My line is open?

Andrey Kazachenkov

Yes. Of course, we hear you.

Igor Goncharov

Okay. I wasn't sure. That was my line. On the CapEx and visibility of the CapEx going forward in the presentation for the second half, for the first half of the year, you have shown CapEx forecast until 2023, in particular it was shown in higher number for 2019 and lower number for 2020. 2020 to remind it was $76 billion rubles. But now you have including the [indiscernible] now you have [110]. I was wondering looking forward 2021, 2022, ‘23, which levels of CapEx excluding DPM too modernization project [indiscernible] covered in that schedule, which level of CapEx should we model, I guess? In other words, can we rely on the CapEx schedule that you presented in your first half of the year presentation? That's number one and number two once again on the third party services in the Far East which have raised so much. Can you explain what are those third parties, what are the major counter parties within this line and also again on the we clearly see a decline in the EBITDA, do you have in mind can sustainable level in EBITDA and we can expect from the Far East operations in the midterm to again modeling forecast. Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Okay. Thank you very much for your questions. So about third parties again, do you expect to ask to name the contractors or what? So they are different in different parts. If it's technical connection to the grid, it's the grid construction companies. So that the customer wants to be connected to the grid, we have a contract on technical connection. They pay money we have revenues. We pay to the contractors and they build the grid. So this is the third-party services.

For repairs, we repair our equipment in different parts of Far East so these are the generation equipment contractors who repair, replace the mechanisms whatever. We don't have like single party contractor there. They are different mostly regional or inter-regional in the Far East.

In terms of CapEx. If you want an official numbers, official answer to your questions I will have to open like business plan or investment program and state that it's like for example 110 billion rubles for 2020 and some related numbers for several years. This would be an official answer and it's correct. But given the real life you can take our three years, several years have a trend, see how much of CapEx each year we basically technically, economically can perform each year and you will get in my view, in my particular view a good benchmark. So this is how many investors and analyst perform this situation at least when they look at fixed income decisions about RusHydro. And this trend prove that it is okay. And you third question was? Can you repeat your third question?

Igor Goncharov

I think this is my lead, but this is recover is main question, still on the CapEx, I mean did I understand you correctly that if we take your business plan you actually have number similar to the one that you mentioned for 2020, apply for the further years. So numbers similar to 100 billion rubles, so even higher including the key, your business plan. Is that correct?

Andrey Kazachenkov

So this is an official answer. It can around this number 100 billion rubles but in reality actually for 2019 we also have plan of over 100 billion rubles but you see the result. In 2018 we had initial plan of 100 and more billion rubles and you see the actual results. So this is the real life answers to your questions. So choose whatever you think real for your business models and financial models. We all almost your third question –

Igor Goncharov

No, No. I didn't --

Andrey Kazachenkov

So if you remember it we invite you to RusHydro come to us [weekend] and answer your third question and other questions.

Igor Goncharov

I am sorry. Can you hear me? I am sorry can you hear me?

Andrey Kazachenkov

Yes.

Igor Goncharov

Can you hear me I am sorry.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Yes, we hear you.

Igor Goncharov

Yes. My third question was related to the sustainable EBITDA level to U.S. and Far East. I am sorry there is something wrong with lines and not able to hear me. What level of kind of EBITDA because it looks so volatile, what should we kind of be more than going forward taking into account that it's significant and the other just to comment on the CapEx, yes I see that your actual numbers on CapEx, for example this year came below your previous plans.

But we also see that if you take your plan in 2020, as of the kind of third quarter that you represented those plans now are significantly below your new plans. So it's not always reduction downwards as you can see. That's why I am trying to kind of get some clear guidance from you. But this is just comment. There is no need to follow-up on this question on sustainable EBITDA for the Far East.

Andrey Kazachenkov

You could actually invited you to RusHydro next week. So I will answer this question to you in person.

Operator

Roman Filkin

[Foreign Language].

Operator

Andrey Kazachenkov

In English please.

Roman Filkin

Okay. Thank you. It was a joke. But seriously I would like to join Igor if it's possible, as there are a lot of questions. But as I see not much time to address them. So I will ask just a few questions in this case. First one is the technical one about these CapEx once again. When you show this number of 110 billion as a guidance including [indiscernible] do you also include the capitalized interest to this number or it's clean from any capitalized interest. This is technical question and another question is about the cash position. So you are keeping like almost a 100 billion as a gross cash on the balance sheet versus 190 billion of the gross debt, so and if you look on the financials your interest on these cashes they were 6% while you are paying more than 8% on your gross debt. So the question is what are the reasons for keeping such a conservative cash management approach and do you think it is a good point to have 50% of gross cashes business your gross debt. Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Okay you are also welcome with Igor, so no problem. We are waiting next week to talk to Timur and we will organize that. About capitalized interests one second please. So in 110 billion there is some inter-group operations and some capitalized interest but this is to put it simply to answer it in more detail we need a bunch of auditors and very clever guys who are trying to educate me in two minutes about that but I cannot do in one minute. A lot of different specifics about accounting and audit.

And cash position. So this is a good question from one point of view. So we probably got used to last year when rates go down, when situation is stable, when sanctions are away, when ruble is appreciating. So we very quickly got used to this situation. We are not thinking about any other sanctions, about any other turmoils in the market. So if we live for a long time or forever in 100% stable environment without shocks, without crisis, maybe your logic is okay, the logic that is behind your question but have a look in the past and you will see a lot of periods in time and we as a corporate managers in different companies overcame these situations when the liquidity disappears in days, the ruble depreciate in weeks, when markets are closed for a long time.

So now the situation is not that easy and we see it with this health problem, with Corona virus with the situation in the market. Maybe it's only the beginning so we have to be conservative in financial terms. So we are not thinking about one week, one month, one quarter. So we have to be 100% sure that we can run a company for one year, for half of the year. We have to fulfill our obligations that investment other ones even if the situation went out of the control and given a lot of such situations in the past we have to be conservative and to be on the safe side.

This, of course, have some cost in that but this is the stability, the reliability, the financial reliability for the long term. We are part of the energy infrastructure and energy safety of the country and you also want to have power and light at any time despite any situation in the market, despite any sanctions or whatever happens in the financial markets and please be sure you will have that because we work on that even on the remote areas.

Roman Filkin

Okay. Thank you and may I have the last question please? So you have mentioned some few potential assets which could face a impairment charges in future but I would like to ask about the [indiscernible] do you think is it also, is it out of this risk of potential impairment charge?

Andrey Kazachenkov

So as of now we don't see this risk because we run a projects of putting up the part of the [indiscernible]. So it's like for certain degree it's a tested experiment. So we would like to lift it up and see that it's stable. All our tests and experiments showed that this is the viable. Work that can be done. We have started it, the Board of Directors approved that, technical specialists on all levels approve that. So we believe in success in this first step. We of course, cannot guarantee it because it's a real ground, very difficult construction object after accident but given the information we have we work on that and if it is okay as our contractor says and as our experiment show, after that we will try to build the station and get the DPM cash flow out of that. This is the goal but we act step by step. The first step with the lifting up the [indiscernible] is the proof we're on it. After it's complete we have to be 100% sure that the situation with the ground and with the equipment is stable and it can overcome hydro pressure, hydro actions after that and if it's okay we will keep on working but step by step. So as of now this is the road and we live in it.

Roman Filkin

Okay. Thank you very much.

Andrey Kazachenkov

So thank you very much for your questions. Some of your questions were challenging but all interesting. Thank you very much for your attention to RusHydro. This is our professional pleasure to work with you. So we will see some of you next week and we will see other colleagues, other guys in other weeks. So congratulations to our ladies, wives daughters, mothers and all ladies colleagues and ladies surround us with the March 8 holiday that is coming this weekend. So all the best to you and your families. Thank you very much.

