Exxon Finally Slowing Down In The Permian

Exxon (XOM) is finally slowing down their activity in the Permian basin in west Texas and SE New Mexico. This time last year, I identified problems with Exxon's Permian program, specifically higher spending and lower well productivity, and predicted that these problems might "drag down the stock". Incidentally at the time, that analysis got dozens of negative comments and other feedback. Here is Exxon's share price performance since then, under-performing the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the S&P energy index (XLE):

Exxon announced: "We anticipate reducing the number of rigs in 2020 by more than 20% this year versus where we are today" - citing a lower oil price. However, with a history of poor well productivity and a host of other corporate issues like numerous refinery and chemical plant fires and trading losses, perhaps Exxon should be cutting its rig count even more aggressively.

As Barron's explains: "the company is otherwise investing more heavily than are its rivals on future production - a decision that Wall Street hasn't endorsed." Exxon's CEO claims "the rest of the industry appears to be falling behind," but did not recognize the cost and productivity challenges it faced in the Permian driving internal challenges to Exxon.

It is remarkable how little energy executives seem to appreciate the challenges their companies are facing - even a company as large and as integrated as Exxon Mobil. In the face of a glut, producers have ignored market signals and continued to grow production, in many cases uneconomically. While Exxon cutting its Permian rig count 20% is a start, it may not be enough.

Exxon should perhaps review the performance of producers highlighted in my article last year on company executives misreading market signals by growing and not returning capital: Concho (CXO), Diamondback (FANG), SM Energy (SM) and Ovintiv (OVV). Their performance in the face of ignoring the market imperative to reshape their capital programs is concerning and could be a prelude to further underperformance by Exxon as it continues with the bulk of its growth push:

To quote the end of that previous article: "The market's message, at least recently? Return capital rather than putting it in the ground. Complete accretive acquisitions. Divest non-core assets, preferably at high multiples. And, don't borrow to grow to cash flow neutrality at some point in the future." And in Exxon's case, don't increase net debt while funding a dividend.

