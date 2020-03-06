The Magic Formula Is Back: A Fresh Batch Of 30 Stocks To Watch

There is also a brief analysis of each stock or subsector on the list.

The Magic Formula by Joel Greenblatt has been a subject of my writing in the past. What used to bug me is that the screen included many microcaps and odd stocks such as royalty trusts. Therefore, I decided to set the minimum market cap at $2.5bn. Overall, I am pleased with the new result because the choice for larger companies delivered a diverse set of quality value stocks.

For those unfamiliar with the Magic Formula: its mechanics and merits were well explained in The Little Book That Beats the Market by Joel Greenblatt. The basis is ranking stocks according to earnings yield (EBIT/EV) and return on tangible capital. Greenblatt has a website that does this for free and can provide a daily updated list of up to 50 (statistically) undervalued companies. This method of stock picking has been highly successful according to Greenblatt who says that simply buying and holding each stock on the list for a year achieved annual returns of 30% up to 2008.

The list of March 2020

The chart below depicts sectors, industries, and tickers of the 30 names from my latest screen. The first thing one will notice when looking at the pie is that just four sectors make up a huge part of it.

Thirty 2.5bn+ market cap Magic Formula stocks sorted by sector. In the inner ring are the GICS Sectors, the next rings are GICS Industries and tickers, respectively. Source: compiled by author.

Though it looks like Health Care and Information Technology are overly dominant, their 50% combined weight is surprisingly not too far from the S&P 500's (SPY) 38%. We must also take into account that Financials are excluded by the formula, which increases the weight of the other sectors. To provide a bit more color on the normal sector split, the chart below was added to show the sector weights in the S&P 500 under the same sector classification method.

Source: S&P Dow Jones indices.

Two sectors still stand out in the magic formula pie as overweight: Health Care and Industrials. Other than that, I am a bit surprised that Energy didn't get one name on the list because this sector was hit hard YTD while last year's numbers (which is what the formula uses) are unaffected by the fall of crude in 2020.

The fact that so many Biotechnology companies made it to the list could be partly explained by the fact that the screen excludes goodwill and intangibles from capital in return calculations. This logically makes companies that are R&D heavy look capital light. I haven't been able to efficiently replicate the return on capital calculations that the Magic Formula uses and went for return on total capital instead, which divides EBIT by the total of gross debt and book value of equity. On the bright side, I have come up with a reliable earnings yield that is consistent with the Magic Formula (EBIT/EV).

The list below should give some insight into why some names made it to the list. Each name has a reasonably good earnings yield and a reasonably good return on (tangible) capital, but clearly, some stocks rely much more on one versus the other to earn their spot on the list. For your convenience, I sorted the list according to earnings yield.

All used figures are USD. Source: Market Cap, EBIT, EV, and return on total capital were directly sourced from Seeking Alpha and as of March 3.

It is noticeable that Health Case stocks form the bottom of the list, while Industrials are mostly found in the upper part. This tells us that Health Care stocks are mainly there because of their high return on tangible capital while the cheaper part of the list is more geared towards Industrials. An anomaly is United Therapeutics (UTHR) which had a negative EBIT over the past twelve months according to SA data. However, it looks to be a one-off and the sell-side expects a high EPS in 2020.

Another notable fact is that though many small-caps were excluded this time, the bulk of the list remains in the mid-cap range. The median market cap is just $7.6bn, which means that at least half of the companies on the list don't meet the $8.2bn market capitalization required to be included in the S&P 500.

Let's have a look at the individual sectors and what got the stocks where they are.

Health Care

The table below is again sorted according to Greenblatt's definition of earnings yield. But instead of listing that yield, I included trailing and forward P/E to show the near-term development of the company's profit and net debt divided by equity market value to put the P/E into perspective.

A thing that isn't shown in the table is that this Health Care has the highest average market cap ($40bn) and lowest average 3-year total return (-6.2%) among the sector groups of this Magic Formula edition.

Company P/E ttm P/E fwd ND/MV Industry name Biogen (BIIB) 10.4 9.7 4% Biotechnology Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) 9.0 8.5 0% Biotechnology Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) 13.8 8.7 11% Pharmaceuticals AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 28.2 11.2 9% Health Care Providers & Services AbbVie (ABBV) 16.8 8.9 21% Biotechnology Exelixis (EXEL) 18.9 43.9 -14% Biotechnology CVS Health (CVS) 12.6 8.7 100% Health Care Providers & Services United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) NM 8.6 -14% Biotechnology

Data source: Seeking Alpha, author's own calculations. ND/MV is net debt as a percentage of market cap.

AmerisourceBergen and CVS Health are both pharmacies. One problem they are facing is lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. Another risk is political. Health care costs in the US are high and the oligopolistic nature of the pharmacy market has created high returns on capital these companies which may be the opportunity for a new U.S. president to cut health care costs. This is a typical MF case: overall good performance in the past but an uncertain medium-term future. I think that cases like these usually work out, but there are more interesting opportunities in my view.

It appears as if the biotech stocks are trading at a discount to the slow-growing but not too expensive pharma majors. Hereby it must be said that Jazz has also been described as Biotech by several market commentators.

Several of the Biotech stocks on this list, like Exelixis and Alexion, have only become significantly profitable in recent years. It also looks like most of these companies invest in researching new products rather than rewarding shareholders. But the overarching issue is that these Biotechnology stocks face uncertainty around the development of their drugs, which is something investors also don't tend to like as a new pipeline is vital to compensate for the loss of exclusivity on their old drugs over time. Then there is also the threat of an adverse presidential election outcome that looms over this sector which has become accustomed to high returns its investments.

Nevertheless, I did not find anything too worrisome about this sector and am actually surprised by how cheap it is. It is not for everyone, though. It takes a bit of effort to figure out the value of the current drugs and the pipeline of each company.

Information Technology

The next biggest sector on the list is Information Technology, or IT. Given the buzz about tech stocks, it is not too surprising that this sector on the MF list had the highest average 3-year return (+4.1%). This still lags the S&P's return of around 40% though.

Company P/E ttm P/E fwd ND/MV Industry HP Inc. (HPQ) 10.8 8.6 1% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Xerox Holdings (XRX) 12.1 8.7 31% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals NetApp (NTAP) 11.2 11.0 -10% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Cisco Systems (CSCO) 16.1 12.3 -6% Communications Equipment Cognizant Technology (CTSH) 18.6 14.6 -5% IT Services NCR Corporation (NCR) 7.0 8.9 123% Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals F5 Networks (FFIV) 18.4 12.1 -11% Communications Equipment

Data source: Seeking Alpha, author's own calculations. ND/MV is net debt as a percentage of market cap.

To magic formula enthusiasts, it may be no surprise to find HP on the list again. Despite its high return on capital and low P/E it keeps coming back. There is a reason why investors hate it so much and that is because its financial performance over the past 10 years has been abysmal. Revenue, EBIT, and other profitability measures are all down massively over that time period. Xerox faces similar issues as HP. HP is suffering from the declining market for printers and PC's as people go for smartphones and offices go paperless. I see why investors see the challenge for HP there.

Ironically, Xerox launched a takeover attempt on HP and offers $24 per share but it's not a done deal as HP management rejects the offer. I can imagine why, as HP still screens cheaper than Xerox after the offer.

The other two Technology Hardware names on the list suffer from more recent revenue growth setbacks.

As IT companies that appear on the MF list, I don't think it is a coincidence that Cisco and F5 Networks have a hardware component to them. This is often more volatile and competitive than software and lends itself to value. Cisco, for example, is clearly suffering from competition. It has been the market leader in routers and switches but faces pressure from Huawei. Cisco has been able to make excellent gross margins off its products but it is questionable for how long they will still be able to. It takes a hard look at the competitive position of Cisco to figure this one out. With F5, I didn't find anything wrong in particular, but it is also the least cheap name on the IT list according to Greenblatt's earnings yield.

Cognizant is the only IT Services name on the list and it provides software and services for targeted industries. Its problem is that profitability has recently fallen back and is expected (by the sell-side) to take a few years to recover.

NCR Corporation is the global market leader with ATMs, which is a segment that is likely to suffer as more people switch to digital payment methods. So, we have an interesting niche, but bleak prospects: a typical Magic Formula stock.

As mentioned, most IT names on the list have a significant hardware component to them. It is unfortunate that the IT sector is that skewed; hunting for value comes at a cost so it seems.

Industrials

Industrials are perhaps the most diverse in this edition of the Magic Formula. What stands out to me is that 5 out of 6 names have a market capitalization between $4bn and $6bn, making Industrials the lowest average market cap sector in this edition. Arguably, the sector also has the strongest value profile of today's list.

Company P/E ttm P/E fwd ND/MV Industry ManpowerGroup (MAN) 9.9 9.6 12% Professional Services Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) 8.5 7.6 50% Machinery Robert Half International (RHI) 13.1 11.7 0% Professional Services Acuity Brands (AYI) 13.2 10.5 4% Electrical Equipment EMCOR Group (EME) 13.8 13.1 5% Construction & Engineering Raytheon Company (RTN) 16.2 15.2 3% Aerospace & Defense

Data source: Seeking Alpha, author's own calculations. ND/MV is net debt as a percentage of market cap.

A name that stood out to me is Raytheon, the only large cap in the group. I think it is a very interesting stock, given the strong position it has in the defense industry and the stable long-term prospects for that industry. Furthermore, I think that at this moment many (European) nations are underspending on defense and I believe that equipment spending can improve remarkably over the next couple of years if we don't see a heavy recession in that region. Overall, it seems to be for a good reason that this is the most expensive stock among the magic Industrials. There last, but important item to take into account: Raytheon is going to merge with United Technologies (UTX) which has a slightly different profile than Raytheon. However, UTX will spin-off its non-Aerospace & Defense business units, which will probably create interesting opportunities there as well.

Allison Transmission Holdings is also an interesting stock. It provides transmission systems for medium to heavy vehicles including army vehicles (defense is <15% of revenue). The obvious future problem with the company is the continuing shift to electric vehicles. EVs don't need transmission systems, but I doubt if that many buses and trucks will go electric. Another issue is that this industry is very cyclical. We'll see where this stock is in a year from now but at least it's cheap and it is a strong player in an interesting niche.

EMCOR Group is a construction company in some interesting niches such as power lines and mechanical construction for factories and other processing plants. Overall, the company has shown nice revenue growth over the past years and also makes great returns on capital with modest EBITDA margins. Perhaps the valuation is justified for a cyclical company like this, but due to its niche, it is still a worthy MF stock.

Acuity Brands makes lighting controls and related products, a niche they have a strong position in. The problem with this one is that it faces legal issues for patent infringement. This is maybe not too surprising as they underspend their competitors on R&D while building a strong position in a relatively short period of time. I think that this article represents the bear case fairly but the stock may have hit its bottom by now.

Staffers Manpower and Robert Half International are cyclical and have obvious cyclical headwinds coming up, partly due to the coronavirus. Personally, I'm not the biggest fan of their business model that has a relatively thin competitive moat and plenty of cyclicality.

The Industrials are well represented on the MF list and this has yielded a diverse bunch of stocks to pick from. I find RTN, ALSN, and EME worthy of further investigation.

Consumer Discretionary/Staples

For this segment, I added the one Consumer Staples stock to the Consumer Discretionary bunch. Industry-wise, the list below is somewhat diverse but with a retail element. On average, stocks in this group have booked total return of -4.6% over the past 3 years.

Company P/E ttm P/E fwd ND/MV Industry Qurate Retail (QRTEA) NM 3.2 302% Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Foot Locker (FL) 7.4 6.3 73% Specialty Retail H&R Block (HRB) 10.1 8.7 46% Diversified Consumer Services Best Buy (BBY) 13.9 12.2 9% Specialty Retail Tapestry (TPR) 11.6 10.6 41% Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods Booking Holdings (BKNG) 15.5 16.8 3% Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Altria Group (MO) NM 9.5 33% Tobacco

Data source: Seeking Alpha, author's own calculations. ND/MV is net debt as a percentage of market cap.

Foot Locker and Best Buy are both retailers that are facing competition from Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers as well as direct to consumer sales by brands. Of the two companies, I'm most bearish about Best Buy. For shoes - even sports shoes - the right fit is important and physically trying them on before buying is the only way to tell if they are a good purchase. Apparel webstores face costly returns. Electronics are an easier target for online stores and most people can tell if a TV will work for them without trying it first. To me as an investor who has limited prior knowledge about the two companies, it is very surprising that FL is the cheapest of the two. It is definitely worthy of further investigation.

A related stock to the two above is Tapestry, a luxury accessories company formerly known as Coach. This stock has been on the magic formula list before. Organic growth and profitability have been moving sideways (at best) over the past 5 to 10 years.

Booking Holdings is a quality stock that I would not expect to appear on the list if I hadn't owned it already. The company achieves stellar returns on capital and is a clear global online travel agency market leader with growth ahead. Though the coronavirus outbreak is certainly worrisome and will hit BKNG harder than the -10% it guided for Q1, there is long-term potential in this stock. Furthermore, BKNG also screened as a MF stock before the coronavirus outbreak. A structural issue with BKNG is the potential competition from Google (GOOG) which I don't really worry about. I happened to have written an article about BKNG in November.

H&R Block is a repeater on the list and its business model is questioned by the market. As a European, it is difficult for me to get a clear view on the merits of the tax preparation tools of the company but it seems that its revenue has been quite stable over the past couple of years. What I think the company could do is to keep returning cash to shareholders through buy backs and dividends and this will eventually support the stock.

Altria Group is a familiar story to many and I expect it to remain a MF stock for some time. One the one hand we have a structurally low valuation because growth is going nowhere, while MOs return on capital will remain high due to its strong competitive position in the shrinking tobacco market.

Last but least, Qurate Retail seems to have a lot of debt and an e-commerce business that is slowly rolling downhill. The stock is just too dicey for me.

I think that FL and BBY mark the contrast with some previous editions of the MF list where GameStop (GME) was also present, which I found a very obvious value trap at the time. It is nice to see some higher quality retailers trading at value prices. In that respect, BKNG is also an asset to the Magic Formula.

Communication Services

The last sector is Communication Services and its only two contributions are advertising companies.

Company P/E ttm P/E fwd ND/MV Industry Omnicom Group (OMC) 11.6 10.9 22% Media The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) 13.0 10.7 49% Media

Data source: Seeking Alpha, author's own calculations. ND/MV is net debt as a percentage of market cap.

The troubles behind these traditional advertising companies are the same and straight forward: the internet & social media. Unsurprisingly, both Omnicom and IPG have been stuck with mediocre organic revenue growth for the past 5 years. That is not a good record during an economic boom. There is no shortage of companies that face structural challenges due to the changing market and in my experience, it takes a very sound thesis to refute the broad narrative. The P/E ratios for the stocks have been either stable or trending down for a couple of years, offsetting any EPS growth.

Conclusion

This edition of the Magic Formula has provided a fresh set of names. I am pleased to see some more companies that could do well in the future rather than some of the value traps that were on the (lower market cap) lists I reviewed before. Especially the Industrials and Consumer sectors offer some good potential buys and my followers should expect in-depth follow-up articles on selected names.

Of course, stock picking is not mandatory and it is perfectly fine to just buy all 30 stocks and sell them after one year. I'll be very curious about what the result will be. Hopefully, Greenblatt's formula will regain its magic after several lacklustre years.

