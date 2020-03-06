Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
Mar. 06, 2020 8:23 AM ETAspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (APNHF), APNHY
The following slide deck was published by Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited in conjunction with their 2020 Q2 earnings call.
139
This article was written by
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team