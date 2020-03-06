Berkshire Hathaway: Intrinsic Value Approximates $289 Per B Share

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B), (BRK.A) intrinsic value approximates $289 per class B share. To arrive at this valuation I simply take Buffett's observation presented in the 2018 Shareholder Letter: "I believe Berkshire's intrinsic value can be approximated by summing the values of our four asset-laden groves and then subtracting an appropriate amount for taxes eventually payable on the sale of marketable securities" and apply it to my analysis of the financial statements and future estimates. Three of these "groves" - cash and fixed maturity securities, equities net of deferred taxes, and partially owned business are straightforward as they are either cash or have readily observable market inputs. The other grove, non-insurance operating businesses, requires a bit more discretion. Below, I will detail each of these groves and discuss it in context of the current valuation.

Cash and Fixed Maturities

This is an easy one. I estimate that Berkshire will hold $135 billion in cash by the end of the 1st quarter, up from $128 billion at year-end. This obviously, and probably incorrectly, assumes they don't make any share repurchases, equity purchases, or business acquisitions, etc. in the quarter. Additionally, Berkshire held $19 billion of fixed maturity securities at year-end. From this amount, I deduct $20 billion as a minimum liquidity requirement which Buffett has affirmed several times in various communications. The net result is a value of $134 billion, or $55 per class B share.

Equities

At the time of writing, the value of Berkshire's equity portfolio is down about $23 billion year-to-date, sitting at $219 billion. The value includes $10 billion in OXY preferred stock but excludes their KHC stake which is accounted for in a different manner. From this amount, I deduct $25 billion of deferred tax liabilities, my estimate of cash taxes from unrealized gains that would come due if the portfolio was liquidated. The net result is $193 billion, or $79 per class B Share.

Partially owned businesses

This includes their KHC position at fair market value of $8.6 billion, not the holding value of $13.8 billion currently recorded on the balance sheet. Also included in this bucket are businesses such as Pilot Flying J, Berkadia, and Electric Transmission Texas which earned $683 million in 2019. I apply a 16x multiple to these businesses for a total value of $11 billion. The combined value of these businesses is $20 billion, or $8 per share.

Non-Insurance Operating Business

This grove is the single largest source of value for Berkshire. On an after-tax basis, I estimate that Berkshire's railroad and utilities businesses will earn $9 billion and manufacturing, service and retailing businesses will be earning $10 billion in 2020. From this amount, I deduct $280 million to account for interest on debt held at the holding company level.

The question then becomes, what is the right multiple to assign to these earnings streams? On one hand, you have extremely high-quality businesses like Berkshire's regulated utilities which would trade at multiples well above the market average as independent businesses. On the other hand, you have industrial cyclicals such as Precision Castparts and Marmon, that would likely garner lower multiples. Most recent S&P forecasts, attempting to account for the Coronavirus, have 2020 S&P 500 earnings in the low $160's, which translates to a ~19x multiple at current levels. Given the 10-year Treasury yield is now below 1%, I do not believe this is an unrealistic multiple to assign to Berkshire's vast swath of businesses. This works out to $356 billion, or $146 per share. As a point of reference, every 1+/- to the multiple changes the intrinsic value calculation by $8 per share.

Insurance, or lack thereof

I deduct neither insurance float as a liability nor capitalize underwriting income as an asset in my assessment of intrinsic value. I view float as a perpetual interest-free revolving credit facility, as such, its net present value as a liability approximates $0. Regarding underwriting profits, Berkshire has enjoyed profits in 16 of the last 17 years, however, I would prefer to be conservative in my assessment given the inherent tail risk from a major insurable event.

Putting it together

I derive an intrinsic value estimate of $289 per class B share from the above analysis.

It goes without saying that Berkshire is not trading at $289 per share. Given that we can assign "hard" values to Berkshire's cash position and equity portfolio, it would appear that the market disagrees with my assessment of i) the appropriate multiple for the non-insurance operating businesses ii) how to treat float as a liability iii) assigns a "conglomerate discount" to the disparate businesses, or some combination thereof.

It is impossible for me to say exactly what other investors' inputs are but believe it is worth mentioning that the difference between my intrinsic value estimate of $289 and the current market price of $209 works out to $194 billion difference in implied market capitalization. If you felt so inclined, this means you could subtract Berkshire's entire float balance of $129 billion, and Berkshire would still be undervalued by $65 billion. Of course, this doesn't make any sense as Buffett would never pay cash on a 1:1 basis for a commensurate reduction in float liability. That would completely disregard the basic concept of time value of money and the fact that Berkshire's float consistently generates profits.

Alternatively, an investor could say that a 19x multiple is too high for Berkshire's businesses. My response would be that nearly half of Berkshire's estimated earnings come from regulated utilities and railroads, both of which trade at premium multiples on a standalone basis, such that an average market multiple for the combined businesses is likely appropriate. However, as $142 in value out of the current $209 price comes from cash and equities at fair market value, to reconcile my intrinsic value to the current price, you would need to assign an 8.67 multiple to Berkshire's non-insurance businesses, or $67 per share. I do not believe that is logical in the context of a 10-year treasury environment of less than 1% and the broader market trading at 19x earnings.

Then there is the nebulous concept of a conglomerate discount. If Berkshire had a long track record of disastrous deals, bloated corporate overhead, or an inefficient tax structure, that would make sense. However, coming off a year with record GAAP profits and having built up the largest shareholders' equity of any US corporation, that obviously has not been the track record.

Turning to the current environment, although Berkshire's equity portfolio has decreased by $23 billion year-to-date, Berkshire's market capitalization has decreased by roughly $50 billion. This move seems outsized considering Berkshire has over $100 billion of excess cash, increasing investment opportunities to deploy that cash, and record low yields as an opportunity cost to measure against.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.