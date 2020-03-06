Doubleline's Jeff Gundlach: Coronavirus And Its Impact On Gold, Bank Stocks, And The Markets (Video)
by: SA News Team
Summary
CNBC's long-form interview with Jeff Gundlach is well worth watching.
It's "almost a certainty" gold is going to go to an all-time high, he says.
"I think you're just better off staying in cash really than owning a ten-year Treasury."
Always insightful, Doubleline's Jeff Gundlach spoke about the Fed, the yield curve, bank stocks, gold, and many other topics on CNBC's Halftime Report.