SPXU: The Best Defense Strategy Is To Attack

It has the potential for significant rises within short periods of time, especially during current market conditions but the risks must be understood before trading.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (SPY). In other words, it inversely trends the S&P 500 index and in case the latter falls by 5%, the SPXU will rise by 15%. Also, this means that if the S&P 500 rises by 5%, the SPXU will fall by 15%.

Also, as an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund), it allows investors to take quick advantage of market trends without the need to scrutinize all stocks within a sector. SPXU's holdings consist predominantly of swaps and some treasury bills.

During uncertain times like actually with the coronavirus, investors normally take cover in defensive stocks but during the recent rout on Feb 28, even the defensive ETFs were down. An alternative, instead of going completely into cash is to trade the SPXU to take advantage of the market momentum, propelled by negative sentiment. Also, as I elaborate on below, current market conditions based on specific risk factors have a large percentage of uncertainty. The technical indicators are also bearish but we are far from the doomsday scenario which many are predicting.

The recent market rout

The recent market rout shows that indexes including the defensive ones were down with the exception of the SPXU.

Figure 1: Price evolution of defensive ETFs Invesco Defensive Equity (DEF), iShares Russell 1000 Value (IWD), FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive (QDEF), SPDR S&P 500 and ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500.

While, all the other ETFs were down by more than 10%, only the SPXU was up and by a staggering 46%.

Figure 2: Percentage variation in indices

Other investors invest in Gold, but even the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was down by 2.5%.

The Goldilocks economy, characterized by sustained economic growth and low inflation has boosted the stock market as firms increased their efficiency, even amidst a rising dollar but, precious metals like gold historically do well when inflation is high.

Another alternative is to go to cash but with no certainty as to the period of holding the cash and with the latest interest rate decrease (50 basis points), savers earn less on their money.

Now, taking into consideration that during the 2019 rally, the SPY gained 31%, there is plenty of room for corrections, even a major one. This said, market sentiment is not on the same footing as only one month back, the reason being that a 50 basis point interest-rate cut by the Fed on March 3rd, 2020 has failed to stimulate the market to an upside.

In fact, investors seem more concerned about the risks.

High level Risk Occurrence scenario

The most important risk factor for the stock market is likely to come from the negative market sentiment generated by virus propagation news just like when there are natural disasters and acts of terrorism. However, here, an important countermeasure is the US leadership. The leadership including the President of the US and Director of the United States National Economic Council has been very supportive of the stock market and will continue to do so during the advent of the coronavirus. Also, they benefit from that element of trust which was lacking in China after the death of the doctor who signaled the coronavirus.

Figure 3: High level risk occurrence scenario

The Fed reducing those interest rates has up to now been positive for financial markets but the problem is far from being only from the demand side. Coronavirus is impacting businesses on the supply side as vendors do not have sufficient quantities of the required components to fulfill demand because the component factories are operating at considerably reduced output.

Additionally, companies will be impacted by component shortages/ manufacturing equipment from China. This is likely to accelerate if workers do not turn up at factories. Hence, there are some doubts as to the Fed actions and it can also take some time, up to one month for the results of the cut to impact stock prices. However, the overall impact on earnings in the US consumer-driven economy should not be significant.

Moreover, the National Disaster Medical System response is better prepared than in China through lessons learnt and in-advance knowledge of the epidemic. Also, the US has significant expertise in dealing with hurricanes where the local community is informed and protected. Significantly, the CDC has developed planning and response mechanism for influenza and flu. However, with a virus about 20 times as deadly as the seasonal flu, some concerns raised as whether hospitals have necessary equipment and healthcare insurance, there are some challenges but considered on an overall basis, the system should work and no there is no room for a doom scenario here.

Figure 4:

However, there are some uncertainties relating to the local community response. First, it's the families with both parents working 10 hours per day, 5 days a week who'll have their lives disrupted most in case of schools being closed.

Another reason for assigning an uncertainty score to the local community is because of the economic factor. Local communities dealing with closed factories (in the event the virus reaches higher risk level) may require more fiscal than monetary stimulus. It is still unclear if the US government will respond through fiscal measures (which have the merit of being more granular a measure compared to a monetary one) in case of the virus spreading.

Moreover, with the service sector accounting for roughly 80% of the U.S. economy compared to 50% for China and with new technologies like Slack (WORK), WEBEX from Cisco (CSCO) allowing remote working or work from home, it may be possible that the US is not affected in the same dramatic way as China.

Vaccine development news is likely to impact but not to a large extent till manufacturing capacity issue is addressed.

Hence, we are bound for a period of volatility as a result of news relating to the risk factors coming in with more investors switching to Risk-ON mode. I further confirm this with technical indicators.

The technical indicators

The McClellan Oscillator (NYMO) is a market breadth indicator that is based on the difference between the number of advancing and declining issues on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Figure 5: McClellan Oscillator

It can be used in different ways. I first use in conjunction with price action analysis for the S&P 500 large cap index (SPX). As can be seen (in blue), each variation of below 80 (-80) of the NYMO corresponds with a considerable drop of the S&P 500 including the one on Friday afternoon (Feb 28th 2020) where it went down to -136. This is also the case for the previous significant drop of the NYMO which occurred in August 8th of 2011. On that date, US and global stock markets crashed following the downgrade of the United States sovereign debt credit rating by Standard and Poor's.

Also, the fact that the oscillator is still below zero (currently at -88), means that market is still over-sold and as per previous occurrences of less than -80 values, namely on August 8 2021, has to rise. There has already been some fluctuations (rise and falls) but the important question is when there will be a sustained rise.

Figure 6: Comparing evolution of the NYSE Composite Index with the Oscillator

Plunging into the details, the oscillator is currently negative meaning that money is flowing out of the market. Also, the current sell-off is impacting both large and small cap stocks and this means that bears are currently in power.

Figure 7: SPDR S&P 500 Small Cap and S&P 500 large Cap indexes

The oscillator has to at least move up to zero for a Buy signal to be given and there also has to be a divergent higher low, meaning that the trend of the Oscillator should diverge from the NYSE composite and move higher from its current low position in a divergent (from the NYSE) fashion. However, this is not the case currently.

Moreover, learning from the August 8 2011 crash, it was not until October 3, 2011 that a divergent higher low trend was observed. From this point the indicator rose to and broke through the zero mark. It was only in the last week of October 2011 that the Oscillator was able to rise above the +200 mark and stay there for a while. That was a bullish sign indeed and this is far from being the case today.

I confirm this bearish stance by referring to the McClellan Summation index (NYSI), which provides a longer-term view of the market, and which enables traders and investors to identify the beginning or end of a bull market, it is currently at -42.89. Interestingly, while the NYSE Composite index did move higher (March 02) and lower (March 03), the NYSI continued its downward trend.

Figure 8: Comparing evolution of the NYSE Composite Index with the McClellan Summation index

There is a bearish signal. However, just like in 2011, it does not take much to turn the indicator back to bullish. For this to occur, a bullish divergence needs to occur. In this divergence, the oscillator rises while the index (and constituent stocks) decreases. As shown in figure 6, the trend of the oscillator (encircled in red) is not continuing its previous downward trend and while still moving downwards, it is doing so less steeply.

The drivers of the oscillator trend are ultimately investor sentiment and just two pieces of good news, one coming after another or both coming together can trigger a rally, but not necessarily back to the mid February levels. We can only expect such a rally in May 2020 as, with the advent of spring and summer, the coronavirus outbreak may dissipate.

Therefore, it is not looking like there will be a V shaped recovery but rather a U shaped recovery with many ups and downs because of those virus-induced uncertainties. Hence, this favors trading with some triple reverse-acceleration ETFs like the SPXU as those market moves are likely to be of short duration due to the good news followed by bad news or vice-versa. However, to avoid any over-expectation, I also show the risks of trading the SPXU.

The risks of trading the SPXU

First, there is the fact that leveraged ETFs are re-balanced on a daily basis. The SPXU has an expense ratio of 0.91%. Higher the volatility (index price variation) higher is the compounding effects of the daily returns on the index price. In other words, higher is the volatility, higher will the negative impact on the ETF price.

I give an illustration below by comparing two trades and considering the SPY as benchmark.

Figure 9: Two trades carried on the SPXU

The first one corresponds to a point of entry on July 29 at USD 25.66 and exit on September 5 at USD 26.13. Since the SPY decreased by -1.2%, the SPXU should have increased by about 3.6%. However, this is not the case and the upside is only of +1.8%. The reason for this is the significant volatility in the SPXU between the points of entry and exits. Also, the fact that the SPXU is relatively range-bound makes matters worse.

Figure 10: Trade 1

The second one corresponds to a point of entry on October 18 at USD 25.56 and exit on January 23 at USD 18.31. Now, the SPY increased by 11.3%, the SPXU should have decreased by about 33.6%. However, this is not the case and the downside is only of -28.4%. The reason for this is that despite this being a relatively longer time period, there has been a gradual uptrend in the SPY without much volatility.

Figure 11: Trade 2

Therefore, while the SPXU breeds on volatility, the latter is also its enemy. Also, the return of three times the inverse of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index is not completely true.

For these reasons, it is recommended not to hold the SPXU for more than a brief time period. Many traders only use it for day trading.

Interestingly, the SPXU has competitors as there are other leveraged ETFs which inversely follow the main indices and one I have considered seriously is the VelocityShares Daily 2X VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX). However, I have a preference for the SPXU as I find it relatively easier to trade (as even volatility is not so easy to trade!). My strategy when buying the SPXU is to observe the SPY. When the SMA-10 (10 days Simple Moving Average) line crosses under the SMA-50 (50 days Simple Moving average) line plus an episode where the SPY is being overbought (RSI > 65), it's a favorable time to buy the SPXU. I further validate my decision to buy through the depth of negative market news.

I have traded the SPXU three times, two times making a profit of 14% and 10% respectively and the third time having to exit with a stop loss (-5%). The key thing to remember here is to have an exit strategy with a stop loss as soon as entry position is made.

Key takeaways

With the current market conditions, there is likely to be considerable volatility due to the uncertainties created by the coronavirus.

There are more positives than negatives as the US gears up preparation to tackle this health issue but the proportion of uncertainties is high. Indicators are currently bearish but things could change rapidly. Hence, investors should not necessarily sell off their stocks or go into cash. Diversifying into gold can provide some buffer but during a market rout, precious commodities can also suffer downsides.

Short periods of volatility characterized by wild swings in the price of the SPY, is the perfect breeding ground for the SPXU. Equally important is the feeling of benefiting from a fall in the market while you are already suffering falls in the values of your stocks! It makes the pain more bearable but in order not to suffer additional pain, timing of the move and having a stop-loss strategy is paramount.

Finally, trading the SPXU as a leveraged ETF is more within the realms of risk-taking investors or traders and should be considered only for short-term trading, not for holding long term like stocks or other non-leveraged ETFs.

