Data I/O Runs Into Some More Headwinds, Just As Green Shoots Appeared

However, the company remains financially strong enough to weather almost any kind of downturn, and the shares are cheap with half the market cap in cash.

However, the coronavirus outbreak is putting this progress on hold, and in a cloud of fog through which little visibility emerges.

The company's fourth quarter results came in better than expected and seem to indicate the worst of the downturn might be behind the company.

Data I/O (DAIO) is the market leader in provisioning equipment, machines that program software instructions on chips. This is a cyclical business, and we concluded after Q2 last year that it was in a firm down-cycle. That wasn't too hard a conclusion:

However, after a (considerably) worse Q3 and a positive surprise in Q4 the question now becomes whether the worst is behind us. While one good quarter isn't enough to draw firm conclusions, the improvement was indeed quite substantial.

Here are the main data from Q4 (in millions US$ except gross margin, which is in percentage) in relation to previous quarters:

Q4 Q118 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q119 Q2 Q3 Q4 Sales 8.1 7.6 7.2 6.5 7.9 6.1 5.8 3.8 5.9 Bookings 7.6 6.2 7.2 7.0 6.5 6.2 5.1 4.3 6.9 Backlog 4.0 2.7 1.9 3.1 1.9 2.0 1.4 1.7 2.9 Gross Margin 58.5 57.9 59.0 63.0 58.2 60.8 61.4 52 55.9 Adj. EBITDA 1.4 0.57 1.3 1.0 1.2 0.5 0.73 -0.3 0.067

(Source: Company filings)

This certainly was a useful quarter with bookings particularly strong even if some of that was the result of some business pushing out from Q3 into Q4. This was indicating a recovery in demand, but as one can imagine, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is a spoiler in this improving picture, and it's unclear when this is going to subside.

Management argued this was "a shock to the system" and they see two areas of impact:

Supply-chain

Demand

Their Chinese based team was required to close for an additional week after the lunar new year holiday, but quite frankly, we think that could have been worse as they've been up and running since February 9. There are quite a number of other businesses which haven't been so lucky.

What's more, the company is dual sourced with facilities in both China and the US. There is of course now also some disruption in the US itself, although nothing on the scale of China, at least not yet. Their Redmond facility is located in Washington, one of the most affected areas from the Q4CC:

Situation is highly fluid and changeable but this time we believe our multi source supply chain will see minimal impact from business interruption in the short term with no known intermediate or longer-term implications. While others in our industry are dealing with the risks of a sole source manufacturing strategy we are dual sourced in the USA and China and this has benefits not only today for Corona virus but tomorrow could be a hurricane or an earthquake that place a single source supply chains at risk.

They might even take up some slack from competitors temporarily knocked out by relying on a single source supply.

On the other hand, there is also a demand effect with demand slowing down particularly in Asia. Demand hasn't stopped, and management noticed anecdotal evidence of things bottoming out in China, although they didn't specify what evidence.

And as we wrote recently, we have yet to see what happens if all of the workers return (two-thirds have yet to do so) from their extended new year holiday and the restrictions being lifted, whether that won't cause new outbreaks which we know from South Korea are quite easy.

The company actually produced a loss in 2019 ($1.2M or $0.14 per share), the first time in six years that this occurred, despite Q4 GAAP EPS coming in much better than expected at -$0.06, where -$0.13 was expected.

They have three main segments to sell into:

Programming centers

Automotive

IoT

Automotive is their biggest segment where over half of revenues come from. It's benefiting from the increasing electronic content of cars, and the increasing complexity of the chips that go into them, forces that compound to drive up demand for provisioning. In fact, this holds for more stuff, from a company presentation September 2017:

The security concern is especially relevant for the IoT, where security concerns are a major item that can hold back growth. This is why the company came up with the SentriX, which enables secure provisioning especially for the IoT market.

The SentriX is a main reason why we got the stock consistently wrong as demand for it has been much slower to materialize than we anticipated. While we were aware that the boom of 2018 was unlikely to continue and a down-cycle was likely, we assumed that:

Given the secular tailwinds set out above, the downturn would be mild

The greatly improved company financials would act as a sort of buffer

The SentriX would fill at least part of the void created by the downturn.

Well, the secular tailwinds (ever more, and more complex electronics going into ever more stuff) haven't abated and the company is financially healthy, the SentriX has been disappointing, at least so far.

Demand for the SentriX has also been muted as the company switched to a different business model, rather than selling it outright, it offers lease opportunities on a pay-per-use basis.

The advantage of that is smoothing out demand, which becomes a more predictable stream of recurring revenues, rather than discrete CapEx sells but the downside, a lack of big sales is felt more immediately. It's also difficult to gauge the strength of underlying demand. This is what management had to say (Q4CC):

we did see some traction on SentriX. We're in late stages of negotiation for some additional systems. We're seeing some additional supports. So basically we're continuing to see the growth on SentriX.

And from the Q4 earnings PR:

Ended year with 5 system deployments, 12 partners and 10 supported devices for SentriX secure provisioning platform

Earlier, in the Q3 earnings PR, they seemed quite optimistic while Q3 was a far worse quarter:

We continue to make great strides with our SentriX security deployment platform. Key performance metrics increasing in Q3 include number of customers, design wins, device types supported and sales funnel. Our customer engagements in 2019 have doubled from the same period last year.

What is more established is the improvement in the financial viability of the company after it benefited from the boom in cash flow that lasted until recently (the latest quarter isn't yet included in the graph below):

Data by YCharts

And the company still has $13.9M in cash on the balance sheet after completing its $2M buyback program. For good order, that $13.9M is just over half of the company's market capitalization.

The company is keeping R&D investments up, and they have something to show for it as well (Q4CC):

You've seen the award announcements for our newest handler the PSV2800, the focus here is high volume low mixed data programming. We've also released our turbo boost for EMMC and UFS capabilities on the Luminex programmer. With these we've increased performance nearly 4x from our original release two years ago. We're offering upgrades to existing equipment as well as with new equipment purchases for the growing automotive flash marketplace. In these challenging times, we'll manage our business to avoid the short-term pitfalls with a focus on using our financial strength and technical vision to improve our position long term.

This is the right approach and they can dial this down a notch in case there is a really deep recession and it's not like they're bleeding copious amounts of cash.

The company doesn't provide any formal guidance so it's a little bit like groping in the dark here. Under normal circumstances we would argue that things are returning to normal, but these are not normal circumstances.

The economic impact of the coronavirus is difficult to assess, but it's increasingly clear this is going to be substantial and could last longer than the rosy V-shaped recovery scenarios suggested.

This is likely to have quite a dampening effect on demand for the company's products, especially given that almost all of their sales come from abroad. We're inclined to argue that at these levels much of this is already reflected in the share price.

Valuation

With half the company's market capitalization in cash the shares are already priced for seriously tough times.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Given the amount of uncertainty with respect to the economic impact of the coronavirus, it's difficult to say how sales will be impacted. This is a pity, as there were signs that demand was coming back in Q4.

What we do know is that the company is the market leader, it's financially sound, it has no debt and plenty of cash, and the secular tailwinds might blow a little less strong for a period of time, they haven't gone away.

The company has plenty of cash to weather almost any storm. There could very well be some further downside, but it looks to us that this is fairly limited. One might keep in mind that our track record with this name leaves quite a bit to be desired though, but it's hard to envision a future where demand will not return at some stage.

The general expectation still is that the virus problems will subside in H2, but nobody knows for sure (see here why), so as we argued, it's no time for heroics. Nibble if you can't resist, but we wouldn't go all-in just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.