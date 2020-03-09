Graham Holdings Moves Back Into Buy Territory

At an estimated value of close to $700 per share, investors would be wise to consider buying and holding to shares, currently under $500.

The most important question for investors will be how the pension plan is handled in the future as well as the allocation of capital. Past actions by management are encouraging.

Along with much of the stock market, shares of Graham Holdings are currently well off their highs.

After reaching nearly $750 per share this past summer, Graham Holdings (GHC) has found itself in the doghouse along with the broader stock market. It's now down about a third to under $500 per share, a level last seen at 2016 lows.

Data by YCharts

Using the imperfect measurement of price to book value to gauge the company's attractive valuation shows that it may be a good entry point, with shares changing hands at about 80% of book value compared to recent averages of ~120%.

Data by YCharts

Beyond first blush valuations, there is a lot to be attracted to in Graham Holdings. The company has a long history of providing strong shareholder returns, both in its prior incarnation as The Washington Post Company and in its current form. The cornerstone of the company was once the newspaper along with Newsweek magazine and some television stations. The company long ago diversified, however, buying Kaplan and Cable One (CABO) in the mid-1980s. It has also made some difficult, but important, decisions to transform the company in the last decade.

Brands owned by Graham Holdings, as displayed on the corporate website

Jeff Bezos purchased the Post in 2013 for $250 million and Cable One was spun out to shareholders in 2015. That company has seen its shares rise from around $400 to $1,700 per share in less than five years since the separation. A transaction with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) in 2014 also saw the company exchange a television station in Miami, a slug of Berkshire stock, and cash for 1.6 million shares of Graham Holdings, or 22% of the then outstanding share count. Finally, Kaplan has also reshuffled its deck by largely exiting the for-profit college business. This happened first by selling its vocational schools to Education Corporation of America in 2015 and Kaplan University to Purdue University in 2018.

As these portfolio divestitures were taking place, the company has also been acquisitive. It has added to its broadcasting stations, continually made tuck-in acquisitions at Kaplan, and now has manufacturing and health care segments in addition to a restaurant group and car dealerships.

I first wrote about the company way back in 2010 when it was still The Washington Post Company. Shares were then trading at about $328. Owners of those shares today would still have a single share of Graham Holdings, a share of Cable One, and would have collected $78 per share in dividends, or a total of $2,264 in value - good for an annual return of about 21%. That record speaks volumes about the tough portfolio and management decisions that have been made, particularly so when the starting point was a company named after an asset in a dying industry.

The structure of the company is designed to allow it to continue to prosper, as it has evolved into a controlled company for the purposes of managing the Graham family's finances, but, one in which minority shareholders can participate. Donald Graham, the Chairman, beneficially owns 32.9% of the company's shares and the vast majority of voting rights through Class A stock ownership. His son-in-law and CEO, Timothy O'Shaughnessy owns 2.9% of the company's stock and Kaplan head and Executive Vice President Andy Rosen owns a further 1.6%.

I see today's valuation as being attractive on the strength of its operating companies alone, with a net cash position (when including owned marketable securities) and a hugely overfunded pension fund providing a good margin of safety. The most important questions that investors today need to ask themselves are how well capital will be allocated in the future and what, if anything, can be done to use the overfunded pension fund to increase shareholder value. The past management of the company should give shareholders a lot of confidence that the answers to these will be ultimately be resolved in their favor.

Operating Companies

In descending order of my estimate of the contribution of value to Graham Holdings, the company engages in the following businesses (my estimate of the contribution to the value of Graham Holding's operating companies is in parentheses):

Television Broadcasting, which includes seven television stations (50%)

Kaplan, a global education company that today reports in the segments of Higher Education, Professional, Test Preparation, and International (22%)

Manufacturing, which includes four distinct companies: Hoover, a supplier of fire retardant wood products; Group Dekko, an electrical supplier; Joyce/Dayton, a manufacture of lifting and positioning products; and Forney, who supplies utilities with tools for combustion processes (15%)

Graham Healthcare Group, which provides home health and hospice services in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Illinois (5%)

Clyde's Restaurant Group, which owns 13 restaurants in the greater Washington, D.C. area including two of the highest volume restaurants in the country: Old Ebbitt Grill (~$33 million in revenue) and the Hamilton (~$22 million in revenue) (4%)

Social Code, a company started internally at Graham Holdings and run by Laura O'Shaughnessy, is a digital advertising company that assists businesses in running social media campaigns (1%)

Graham Automotive, two automotive dealerships, a Honda dealership in Tysons Corner, VA and a Lexus dealership in Rockville, MD (1%)

An assortment of digital and early-stage companies that include digital magazine Slate, podcast companies Megaphone and Pinna, and cybersecurity training company Cybervista (2% in aggregate)

From a bird's eye view, here are how these businesses have performed over the last couple of years. Income is shown after adding back amortization of intangible assets and impairments so that the income shown is reflective of the underlying earnings power of the businesses.

Graham Holdings revenue, operating income before amortization and impairment charges, and adjusted operating margin by segment for the years 2018-2019. Dollar amounts are in thousands. Source: Author based on company filings.

Television broadcasting's results are always the stand out in Graham Holdings filings, with political advertising and the Olympics boosting results in even-numbered years. With two-year averages a better reflection of on-going economics, the normalized operating margin for the group is roughly 40%, with comparable figures from publicly trading peers such as Tegna (TGNA) and Nexstar (NXST) not even reaching 30%.

Manufacturing and Health Care are also showing respectable margins, while the "Other" group has not yet had a full year of results from the restaurants and auto dealerships and 2019 results included some transaction expenses that should not be reoccurring.

Of course, the ultimate gauge of a business's success over time should be its return on its owner's investment. Reporting at the company makes this a challenge since shareholder's equity is not reported by segment and intangible assets are also not reported by segment. Information is available, however, for identifiable assets and goodwill giving an imperfect view of the businesses' return on tangible assets. The figures below understate true profitability to some extent because they still include intangible assets. It should also be stressed that these figures are a proxy for return on tangible assets and not return on net tangible assets.

Graham Holdings Adjusted ROA by segment, 2018-2019. ROA is adjusted to be operating income before impairment and amortization expense as a percentage of assets less goodwill. Source: Author based on company filings.

Television Broadcasting (Graham Media Group)

Again, the Broadcasting group deserves special mention in a discussion of Graham Holdings' business portfolio. The group owns seven television stations including NBC affiliates in Houston, Detroit, and Roanoke; the Orlando CBS affiliate; the San Antonio ABC affiliate; and two Jacksonville stations, one affiliated with the CW and one unaffiliated station.

While not growing much anymore, television stations have been an attractive business for a long time. They tend to be highly profitable, produce tons of cash, and require little incremental reinvestment. But, even in an industry that is known for high profits Graham's stations stand out. To illustrate this, I compared Graham Media Group to a handful of publicly traded peers: Nexstar, Tegna, Gray Television (GTN), Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), and E.W. Scripps (SSP).

Graham Media benchmarked against publicly traded peers for the year 2019. Dollar amounts are in thousands. Figures compiled by the author from company filings. Return on tangible assets (ROTA) is calculated on an operating (pre-tax) basis.

First, a little context on the figures. As previously stated, Graham Holdings does not break out intangible assets by business line in its filings but does break out intangible assets by its source and so the intangible assets listed for FCC licenses and network agreements were used to approximate the media group's intangible assets of $23 million. It was necessary to include this to get to a comparable figure to compare peers against because virtually all publicly traded broadcast groups have been making significant acquisitions, inflating their amount of intangible assets versus Graham Media. Those acquisitions have also meant that year-end figures for assets (which is what is used for Graham Holdings since total assets at the broadcast unit has been relatively static) are also not a good proxy and assets and goodwill amounts were adjusted for a period of time last year, dependent on the timing of when each company made its recent acquisitions.

Those caveats aside, Graham has towered above its peers in profitability with a 36% operating margin before amortization expenses versus an average of 23% for its peers and its estimated return on tangible assets at 67% compares to an average of 29% for peers.

Some of this outperformance is simply attributable to very good management. Emily Barr has headed the group since 2012 before she headed the Chicago affiliate of ABC. She seems particularly adept at implementing a successful digital strategy, with the accompanying websites of the group's television stations performing well and a coordinated social media effort that has taken place through Social News Desk, which not only assists internally in social media engagement but also for numerous other broadcasters and publishers.

Graham Media Group also has some structural advantages. Most notably, the company tends to own larger stations that have network affiliations compared to many peers leading to average revenue per owned television station of $66 million. Only Tegna is in the same ballpark with an average of $47 million and the remaining peers showing revenue of no more than $15 million - $20 million per station. Some of that difference may be due to the fact that peers manage some stations that they do not own, but a substantial amount of the difference is due to the fact that Graham's stations tend to be in larger markets, giving economies of scale at the unit, if not aggregate, level.

The broadcasters also hold special value as part of the larger company, since they throw off prodigious amounts of cash, but have relatively small reinvestment requirements. That steady stream of cash can then be put to use acquiring companies in existing or new business segments.

Education (Kaplan)

The education division, Kaplan, does not possess the economics that the broadcasters do, but its future is much brighter today than it was a decade ago. In years past, much of Kaplan's prospects were tied to for-profit higher education with a Kaplan University offering as well as a network of vocational schools. The vocational schools were sold and a transaction was also consummated with Purdue to exchange Kaplan University for a nominal sum in exchange for a long-term service agreement between the companies. Today, income recorded in the Higher Education segment of Kaplan includes service fees from supporting other institutions.

The other segments of Kaplan include some strong businesses. Kaplan Professional, in particular, continues to generate strong profits as it mostly assists professionals in obtaining and maintaining professional certifications. Within Kaplan Professional is Schweser, which helps students pass the CFA Exam, as well as programs that help with insurance, real estate, IT, financial planning, engineering, and accounting licensing. Operating margins for Kaplan Professional have been in the mid-30% range of late and the service can correlate directly to career advancement and higher pay for its customers.

The test preparation business provides materials for students taking entrance exams for undergraduate and graduate study as well as specialized graduate exams such as the LSAT and MCAT and state bar examinations for recent law school graduates. This division tends to be up and down and over the longer-term has struggled to show any growth. It does not seem to have pivoted away from classroom-based instruction and towards digital learning as well as it could have and is trying to invest to close the gap. It has also not been helped by a long-term trend of reduced law school enrollment, which hurts it on the front-end with students taking the LSAT and on the back-end with students studying for state bar examinations. Still, the segment is regularly profitable and recently added to its offerings by purchasing Barron's Test Preparation.

International has and will likely continue to be the biggest source of revenue and profits for Kaplan. It includes language study abroad programs that allow students to study English at locations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, or New Zealand; French in France or Switzerland; or German and Spanish in Germany or Spain. It also includes Kaplan Pathways, which offers pre-degree programs for students seeking to attend universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, or Australia. The international segment also includes degree-granting and professional development institutions outside the United States. Results were hurt in 2019 due to a VAT provision in the United Kingdom of $17 million, without which operating income would have declined by a lesser amount. Near term, results are likely to be severely disrupted from travel restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Taken as a whole, Kaplan seems to have transitioned from its heavy emphasis on for-profit education in the United States to a global education and training company with good profitability. Steady-state it seems to be able to deliver a roughly 10% return on tangible assets. Given a normal amount of leverage inherent in operating a business through items such as accounts payable and other accrued expenses, that probably means a mid-teens return on equity is likely the base case for Kaplan in a normal operating environment.

Manufacturing and Health Care

The industrial and health care divisions in Graham Holdings are newer editions to the business portfolio than Kaplan (acquired in 1984) and Graham Media (the first station was purchased in 1963) have been. Though less important than either of those two businesses, the early results for these groups have been positive on the whole.

The manufacturing segment comprises four businesses acquired between 2013 and 2017 (Forney, Joyce/Dayton, Group Dekko, and Hoover) along with tuck-in acquisitions those businesses have made themselves since being acquired. They make everything from fire-resistant wood to combustion solutions for utilities. Manufacturers and industrial companies have the potential to have good economics. Its ~10% margins are certainly lower than most larger, publicly-traded industrial conglomerates. Honeywell (HON), for example, has operating margins of roughly 20%, while Dover (DOV) has 14% and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is at 24%. But no one would believe that the relatively small industrial group that Graham Holdings has been building has economic characteristics equal to those juggernauts, nor do they need to be in order to succeed. Graham's Manufacturing division could easily have a return on tangible equity of between 20% and 30%, indicating that reinvestment opportunities within the division should yield strong results in the future. At ~$450 million in revenue, it's not the largest contributor to corporate results, but its underlying economics may only be exceeded by the Broadcasting stations in the portfolio, except here, the company may find better opportunities to deploy capital in the future.

Graham Healthcare Group mostly provides hospice services through two providers they acquired and subsequently merged together. The merger happened in 2016 and was initially rocky, but results have since improved. Scale can make a difference in health care, particularly when a company must deal with large payers such as Medicare and wield large compliance organizations. The fully owned healthcare subsidiary is a pretty small part of the overall company, but as its results have improved, its contributions look more impressive. Before impairments and amortization expenses, operating margins in 2019 increased from 4% to 9% as revenues improved from servicing more patients and costs were well controlled.

Among the remaining owned businesses, Clyde's Restaurant Group merits a brief discussion as well. According to The Washington Post, its revenues are $135 million and some of the restaurants it owns are institutions in the D.C. area. Hopefully, the results of the restaurant group are broken out as a separate line in future reporting.

Operating Companies Valuation

To summarize the discussion on the fully owned operating companies, here is my valuation model, which values them at close to $700 per share. It is important not to get too hung up on the minutiae of the valuation of these businesses. Models can differ, but the greatest source of variance is likely to come from the small, loss-making parts of Graham Holdings that relatively little is known about. These make up $100 million or less than 3% of the overall valuation.

The estimated valuation of Graham Holding's consolidated operating businesses. Source: Author.

Instead, the most important questions that potential and current investors need to be focused on is how will capital be allocated in the future and what will happen to the current overfunded pension fund?

Capital Allocation and the Pension Fund

The company has had a very over-funded pension plan for a long time now. A lot of the credit for that is due to Warren Buffett's past board service and the company's decision to invest pension assets in Berkshire Hathaway and other value-oriented investment managers such as the Sequoia Fund (SEQUX) and First Manhattan. At the end of 2019, the pension fund was overfunded by $1.3 billion (only slightly offsetting this is the fact that the company has an unfunded SERP that had liabilities of $116 million).

Graham Holdings pension plans funding status, 2013-2019. Source: Author based on company filings.

Let that $1.3 billion sink in. It is currently about half of Graham Holdings market capitalization and about 40% of its accounting book value. The problem is, it's not very easy to monetize that asset. Writing in the 2015 Annual Report Tim O'Shaughnessy wrote the following:

An additional area I'd like to touch on briefly is our pension plan. We have a different definition of a unicorn than the version popularized in recent years, and we think ours is much more rare: an overfunded pension plan contributed $62 million in profits in 2015. But if you're like us, you ignore that number because the earnings are not tied to operations, nor can they be used for corporate investment purposes. We pay much more attention to the funding status. At the end of 2015, overfunding hovered around $1 billion, even in what was clearly a sub-par year in terms of our pension investment management, with a 6.2% loss on plan assets. We think overfunding is a real resource for Graham Holdings; but, because of the uniqueness of the position, there are few tried and true methods to follow. In 2016, we have a few paths we plan on exploring to see whether we can put that overfunding to work.

It would have been nice if he provided some detail on what those paths actually were. The pension plan can be used to pay some expenses, such as severance costs in some cases, and the funding status does eliminate the need for the company to make contributions. The most obvious means of capitalizing on a well-funded pension plan is to acquire the pension liabilities of others in acquisitions and fold them into your own pension fund. This was done to a small extent when two television stations were acquired by the company for $60 million along with the assumption of a further $59 million in pension liabilities. While it would not be wise to acquire companies solely on the basis of a pension plan in need of funding, moves to further unlock the overfunded pension plan could have an enormous impact to the shareholder value of Graham Holdings and one would think that plenty of small to mid-size manufacturers might have good economics and a legacy of generous pension benefits.

Along with managing the overfunded pension plan, future allocation of capital will mostly determine how successful an investment today is in the company. Over the last five years, a little more than $1 billion in operating and $600 million in free cash flow has been produced. A net amount of $1 billion has been spent on acquisitions, purchases of marketable securities, and investments in affiliates and a further $470 million on share repurchases and dividends. As a result, the company has had to put its balance sheet to use, going from a net cash position of nearly $400 million to net debt today of $300 million.

Graham Holdings allocation of capital, 2015-2019. Source: Author from company filings.

Knowing the company's conservatism, it is unlikely to take on too much more debt, although it would have capacity to do so. But, even without doing so it seems likely that just from free cash flows up to $1 billion will need to be invested over the coming five years.

The track record so far has been very good. The businesses that Graham Holdings has acquired and built in the aggregate have good economics and good reinvestment opportunities. You also have to admire the difficult decisions that time and again have been made to undo the past and face the reality of the future: the sales of Newsweek and The Washington Post, formerly the cornerstones of the company, the Berkshire transaction, and the unwinding of Kaplan Higher Education. The fact that minority shareholders will prosper or not along with the Graham family is also a reassuring alignment of incentives for future performance.

Conclusion

In addition to the operating companies previously valued at roughly $700 per share, the company has cash, common equity securities, investments in affiliates and an overfunded pension plan to consider offset by debt, deferred taxes on gains in the equity securities, and a conglomerate discount due to capitalized central costs that all need to be netted out.

Graham Holdings Valuation. Source: Author.

As a quick note on the investments in affiliates and common stocks, we know what the affiliates are, but we largely do not know what the common stocks are.

The affiliates are non-controlled companies in which Graham Holdings exerts significant influence. In the main, they are hospice providers not fully controlled by Graham Healthcare Group and they are valued at their balance sheet value.

Of the $600 million in common stocks, one is clearly disclosed in the financial reporting as being Markel (MKL). At the end of 2019, those shares were worth $32 million. (It is disclosed because Markel CEO Tom Gayner is on Graham Holding's Board of Directors). It also seems very likely that the company continues to hold shares of Berkshire Hathaway. When the exchange transaction with Berkshire took place, the company owned 2,214 Class A shares and 424,250 Class B shares and gave to Berkshire in the exchange a total of 2,107 Class A shares and 1,278 Class B shares. Presumptively, that means the company still owns 107 Class A shares and 422,972 Class B shares which today would be worth more than $120 million. It is possible that the company has bought more shares since that time and it is also possible that they have sold. Assumptions aside, the common stock portfolio represents a sizeable shareholder commitment that the company should provide more disclosures for.

The conglomerate discount of $767 million is the result of capitalizing (at 15x) the approximately $50 million per year in central costs that the company incurs. With no obvious or immediate path to monetizing the pension funds, only 20% of the overfunding amount is included as part of the company's value.

Taken together, though, some extremely conservative assumptions produce an intrinsic value for the company of about $680 per share. That places today's price at about a one-third discount from intrinsic value.

Even after the recent fall of the stock market, many stocks continue to trade at elevated valuations. With incentives aligned and clearly capable management, I am happy to take my chances on them allocating capital wisely in the future and continuing to manage the company well, especially in light of the meaningful margin of safety currently built in the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GHC, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.