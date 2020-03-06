China Eastern Airlines: Now Would Be A Good Time To Buy

We believe the company will benefit from the market concentration brought by the epidemic and China's long-term growth in civil aviation.

We believe the demand for travel will rebound after Q1 2020, and the financial support from the government will help CEA live through a tough situation.

Investment Thesis

Despite the negative shock from the coronavirus outbreak, we are optimistic about China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA). We believe the demand will rebound after Q1 2020, and the financial support from the government will help the company live through the tough situation. We believe the company will benefit from the market concentration brought by the epidemic and China's long-term growth in civil aviation. The market dip provides an opportunity to buy.

An Assessment of The Coronavirus Impact

The coronavirus outbreak during the Spring Festival and 31 provinces/cities in China took drastic traffic control measures to prevent further spread. This led to a sharp decline in passenger volume. According to the data from China's Ministry of Transport, during the 40 days of Spring Festival travel rush (January 10 - February 18), 38.39 million passengers traveled through civil aviation, falling by 47.5% YoY:

Source: China's Ministry of Transport

There have been three stages during the holiday:

Prior to the Chinese New Year's eve. During this period, travel volume in the year 2020 and 2019 are basically the same, with a large number of students and workers returning to their hometown before the Spring Festival holiday.

During the Spring Festival holiday. In 2019, domestic and international trips made up a great deal of traveling. In 2020, a small portion of cross-border trips was maintained due to the outbreak.

After the Spring Festival holiday. In 2020, the travel demand from students and workers returning to work decreased dramatically.

The sharp decline in passenger flow has brought a huge impact on China's air transport industry, but we believe the impact will be temporary. The air transport industry will rebound rapidly with the alleviation of the epidemic, for the reasons detailed as follows.

Business Travel Demand Will Resume

Most cities in China have resumed work after the Spring Festival by end of February:

With the resumption of work of enterprises all over the country, the demand for normal business travel will support the rebound of air transport. According to the survey of the travel purpose of Chinese passengers, business travel is the most important purpose of air travel, accounting for 48.9% in the off-season and 43.6% in the peak season.

Source: Wang Jing. Analysis of domestic civil aviation passenger market characteristics of large passenger aircraft [J]. Civil aircraft design and research, 2010 (04): 73-78

In addition, according to the data of the number of days that passengers book their tickets in advance, the proportion of temporary travel (mainly business travel) in which people book tickets 0-3 days in advance reaches 45.7%, which also shows the importance of business travel for air transportation.

Source: Internet

In addition, the closer to the day of departure, the more expensive the ticket price is. For business trips, people are less sensitive to ticket prices as they are generally reimbursed by the company.

To sum up, both from the perspectives of the volume and the ticket prices, the recovery of business travel will take the lead in helping the recovery and growth of airline revenues.

Experience from SARS in 2003

A good way to estimate the overall impact of the epidemic is to benchmark the 2003 SARS experience. As you can see from the chart below, after the epidemic was effectively controlled (around July 2003), the passenger traffic volume of civil aviation quickly recovered to the normal growth level:

Source: China's Ministry of Transport

Thanks to the steady economic development, the passenger volume of China's civil aviation increased steadily from 90 million in 2001 to 610 million in 2018, a total of nearly seven times, with the CAGR around 12%. However, according to the comparison data, in 2016, China's number of flights per capita was only 0.35 (the latest data is 0.44 in 2018), which still has a lot of room for improvement compared with the level of developed countries such as Japan, Europe, and the United States. Therefore, we are quite optimistic about the long-term growth of China's air transport industry.

Government Support and Subsidy

It is expected that airlines will face greater operating pressure in 2020 Q1. However, the financial and tax support from the Chinese government will help airline companies like CEA to reduce operating costs.

Source: CEA Earnings

With the negative shock on revenues, CEA will face the pressure of operating losses in Q1 2020. Our assessment is that the company will be facing around 4-5 billion yuan operating losses in the quarter.

On February 5, the government decided to exempt the civil aviation development fund paid by civil aviation enterprises, which will save China Eastern Airlines about 800 million yuan every quarter. Although there will still be pressure from operating losses if the epidemic continues, we believe the financial and tax support will be upgraded in the future to further reduce the operating costs of the airlines. Moreover, considering that as an important state-owned enterprise in China, China Eastern Airlines has sufficient and effective financing means and is able to obtain sufficient funds by means of a debt or equity financing.

On the Long-term Competition Landscape

Since 2010, with the continuous expansion of small and medium-sized domestic airlines and low-cost airlines, the market share of the three largest airlines in China has been declining.

In our opinion, the epidemic will help big airline companies such as CEA to gain market share, as small and medium-sized airlines will get hit during the epidemic and may be forced to exit the market. The industry is expected to usher in the integration and reorganization led by the big airlines again, and the market share of leading airlines is expected to increase. At the same time, the withdrawal of small and medium-sized airlines will reduce the competition, and the airfare is expected to rise.

Valuation

The market has been reacting to the epidemic. Among all the companies that were hit by the outbreak, CEA is definitely among the biggest losers, with more than 20% of share price depreciation over the past month:

Data by YCharts

The share price drop leads to a cheap valuation of CEA with an EV/Sales right below 2x, which is at its historical low. This presents a good opportunity for long-term investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk Factors

China's domestic epidemic cannot be effectively controlled in a short period of time. The recovery of the aviation industry is slow, and airlines face the risk of bankruptcy. [Possibility: Low]

With the outbreak of a global epidemic, China is in danger of another round of outbreak due to the imported infection cases. [Possibility: High]

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CEA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.