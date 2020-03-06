Iovance Biotherapeutics: There Is A Significant Upside In This Stock

The company also has other promising early and mid-stage assets in its pipeline.

Today, we will see why Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) is one of the most attractive clinical-stage oncology picks in March 2020.

Company summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on addressing the huge unmet demand in solid tumor space. The company is leveraging a unique mechanism of action of TILs (tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes) to develop highly personalized immune-oncology therapies. The company's lead assets, Lifileucel and LN-145, are currently being studied in pivotal trials in melanoma and cervical cancer indications, respectively. Iovance is also enrolling patients in Phase 2 trial evaluating LN-145 in Recurrent and/or Metastatic HNSCC (Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck). Finally, the company is also studying various combination regimens of Lifileucel and LN-145 with Keytruda in various solid tumor indications such as melanoma, NSCLC (nonsmall cell lung cancer), HNSCC, cervical cancer, and CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) in Phase 2 trials.

Iovance Biotherapeutics first plans to focus on post-checkpoint solid tumor space. Thereafter, the company aims to position TIL in earlier lines of therapy and as a part of a combination regimen.

How does TIL technology work?

Iovance Biotherapeutics' technology helps to amplify the immune response posed by the patients' TIL cells on the tumor cells. TILs are the patients' special immune cells called lymphocytes which have the capability to recognize and attack the tumor traffic and infiltrate into the tumor. While these TILs try to fight tumor cells in the early stages of cancer, they are quickly deactivated by the various mechanisms employed by cancer cells to evade detection and suppress the anti-tumor response.

Iovance Biotherapeutics first extracts patients' naturally occurring TILs from a sample of the cancerous tumor removed from the patient. Thereafter, they are multiplied to billions in a laboratory setting by stimulating them ex vivo with IL-2.

Before receiving TIL, patients receive a pre-conditioning therapy to reduce the immune suppressive environment of cancer that remains in the patient. The expanded TILs are then administered via intravenous infusion back to the patient so that they target and infiltrate cancer in the patient and attack cancer in a greater number. Finally, the patients are also administered up to 6 doses of interleukin 2 immediately following TIL infusion to support growth and activation of the TIL in the patient, and to augment the anti-cancer activity of the TIL therapy.

TILs seem to be a more effective treatment option across multiple tumors because of its capability to recognize multiple neoantigens. Hence, there are high chances of the drug's efficacy even in heterogenous solid tumors. The therapy is personalized and persistent, where almost all patients reported the presence of TIL even after 42 days. The TIL therapy also benefits immunological memory, as no additional maintenance therapy is required after the first infusion.

In principle, TILs seem to have a competitive advantage over other forms of immunotherapies.

Iovance Biotherapeutics also has a strong patent estate related to various TIL therapies for a broad range of indications. This is also a major competitive advantage for the company.

Lifileucel is now close to a BLA submission in metastatic melanoma indication

Iovance Biotherapeutics is targeting the underserved demand in solid tumor indications, an area with huge market potential. Currently, around 90% of all cancer cases are solid tumors. According to the National Cancer Institute, there are 1.6 million new cases of solid tumors in the U.S. every year.

The company is currently targeting the metastatic melanoma market with its investigational TIL therapy, lifileucel. There is a huge untapped market in this indication, both in late-line and early line settings.

Iovance is studying lifileucel in a pivotal trial, C-144-01, comprising of four cohorts. Here, metastatic melanoma patients have progressed on at least one prior line of systemic therapy including immune checkpoint inhibitor and a BRAF or BRAF/MEK inhibitor. The company completed patient dosing ahead of schedule in the pivotal cohort 4 in our C-144-01 study of lifileucel in January 2020. Iovance will be tracking these patients for six months before data cuts to include the results in BLA.

Lifileucel has secured Fast Track and regenerative medicine advanced therapy or RMAT designations from the U.S. FDA, supported by the clinical data from cohort 2 in the melanoma study. While the company provided multiple clinical updates from cohort 2 in 2019, the reported ORR (overall response rate) reached 36.4% in 66 heavily pre-treated patients as per the most recent update in November at the SITC (Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer) annual meeting. The responding patients also included those with PD-L1 negative status, who have even more limited treatment options. The DOR (duration of response) cohort 2 was neither reached at the time of SITC presentations nor at the recent Iovance corporate update in January 2020, although the median study follow-up was 15.5 months.

Since published data demonstrates median overall survival in late-stage melanoma patients of around 7 to 8 months, lifileucel is now expected to demonstrate much higher efficacy. The cohort 2 data also demonstrated deep responses. Here, 81% of patients reported tumor burden reduction and nearly all responders demonstrated more than 30% reduction in the tumor from baseline. The mean time to response was 1.9 months. Adverse events such as thrombocytopenia, chills, anemia, pyrexia, febrile neutropenia, neutropenia, hypophosphatemia, fatigue, leukopenia, hypotension, tachycardia, and lymphopenia were noted. However, these tend to be early and transient. Iovance Biotherapeutics plans to provide additional updates from cohort 2 in 2020.

Iovance Biotherapeutics also presented a subset analysis of data from Cohort 2 focused on advanced melanoma patients who were primary refractory to initial anti-PD1/L1 therapy. It is estimated that almost 40%-65% of all metastatic melanoma patients fall into this category.

Here, the subset comprised of 42 patients who were on first anti-PD-1/L1 therapy for a mean duration of 3.1 months. Around 57% were PD-L1 High/Positive. The ORR was 40.5%, while the median DOR was not reached. Adverse events were consistent with those seen for the entire Cohort 2.

Based on the ORR results reported by clinical trials in late-stage melanoma to date, lifileucel seems to have the best ORR.

LN-145 stands a solid chance of emerging as a robust treatment option in metastatic cervical cancer indication

Iovance Biotherapeutics is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 2 C-145-04 trial, evaluating TIL therapy, LN-145, in patients with recurrent, metastatic or persistent cervical carcinoma. The company plans to complete the dosing of 75 patients in the pivotal part of the trial by mid-2020. The company is also planning dialog with the FDA in 2020. Subsequently, Iovance Biotherapeutics has planned the submission of BLA in late 2020.

Cervical cancer offers a huge untapped market for oncology-focused biotech companies.

LN-145 has secured BTD (breakthrough therapy designation) and Fast Track designation from the FDA, based on interim results from C-145-04 trial presented at ASCO 2019. The patients included those with recurrent, metastatic, and persistent cervical carcinoma who had at least one prior therapy. This was a heavily pretreated cervical cancer population with 2.4 mean prior therapies. The ORR was 44% in 27 patients, with complete response in 11% and partial response in 33% in the trial. Median DOR was not reached. Here, again adverse events such as chills, anemia, diarrhea, pyrexia, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, vomiting, hypotension, dyspnea, febrile neutropenia, hypoxia, leukopenia, hypomagnesemia, and sinus tachycardia were observed. However, these tended to be early and transient.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has completed the end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA. The company increased target enrollment for the pivotal part of the study to 75 patients in order to support the registration of LN-145. The company has also added new cohorts in earlier and later lines of cervical cancer patients, including a cohort evaluating treatment with LN-145 in combination with pembrolizumab and a cohort where patients failed on prior anti-PD-1 therapy.

Here again, the observed ORR for TIL exceeds that for other investigational therapies targeting late-stage cervical carcinoma.

Investors should consider these risks

While Iovance Biotherapeutics' clinical program is significantly derisked, there remains a high degree of R&D failure risk in any clinical-stage biotechnology investment. The company is also exposed to regulatory risk associated with FDA approvals. Finally, the company has no experience in commercializing products and is exposed to market uncertainty post-approval.

Iovance Biotherapeutics is a loss-making company and can continue to be so for several more years. This may lead to depressed valuations.

A major constraint of TIL therapy is its autologous nature. Off-the-shelf therapies which can be manufactured at a much lower cost and administered to patients with a shorter delay. Autologous therapies are associated with significant time delay and are costlier. Further, there exists a possibility that the patients' immune system is already ravaged and hence does not have a sufficient number of TILs in the resected tumor to initiate treatment.

As on December 31, 2019, the company had $312 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, lesser than $468.5 million as on December 31, 2018. The company spent around $160 million in cash on operational activities in 2019. Let us assume a similar operational cash burn rate for the next few years. The company is also building a manufacturing facility, estimated to require around $85 million over three years for equipment and construction. Including this capital expense, we can assume the company's annual cash burn rate to be close to $200 million in the next three years. In this backdrop, the company may require dilutive or non-dilutive financing in early 2021.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Iovance Biotherapeutics is $39.50. On March 4, Barclays analyst Peter Lawson initiated coverage for the company with an Overweight rating and $45 price target. On February 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating and increased the price target from $32 to $36. On February 26, Wells Fargo analyst Jim Birchenough reiterated the Overweight rating and increased the target price from $32 to $38. On February 25, Piper Sandler analyst Joseph Catanzaro reiterated Outperform rating and increased target price from $30 to $40.

We see that the overall analyst sentiment and target price has improved since March 2019.

Analysts expect the company to become a commercial organization in 2021. They also expect a slight decline in loss per share in 2021.

Iovance Biotherapeutics is building a 136,000 sq.ft custom manufacturing facility in Philadelphia. The commercial GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) production is expected to commence in 2022. The company expects this facility to help reduce the company's COGS in the coming years.

In the backdrop of de-risked pipeline and multiple impending BLA submissions for therapies targeting the highly underserved solid tumor indications, I believe that the target price of $45 is a fair estimate of the true growth potential of the company. The chances of this company becoming an acquisition target for a big pharma player also remain high. Hence, I recommend aggressive investors with an investment horizon of at least a year to consider Iovance Biotherapeutics in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.