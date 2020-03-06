United Therapeutics: Potential Promising Despite Falling Sales

The company does not provide financial forecasts but may struggle to match 2019 revenues this year. Analysts remain bullish - United is a long-term hold for me.

Label expansion of Tyvaso to cover patients in PH WHO Group 3, launch of RemUnity subcutaneous pump, and progress of Ralinepag through clinical trials are highlights to look out for.

Within its Remodulin franchise, United is fighting off challenges from generics - led by Sandoz - with competition likely to intensify in 2020.

Product revenues have declined 16% since 2017 - due to generic competition for Adcirca - but the company has numerous initiatives coming to the boil in 2020.

Investment Thesis

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) holds a sizable chunk of the pulmonary arterial hypertension ("PAH") treatment market - the company has been active in this field since its current best-selling drug Remodulin was approved by the FDA back in 2002.

PAH is a rare disease that affects the right side of the heart as it pumps blood to the lungs, putting excess pressure on the pulmonary arteries, which eventually leads to heart failure and death. There is no known cure for the disease, which primarily affects women in their 30s and 40s. Treatments range from blood coagulants and diuretics for early stage symptoms, to more advanced medication as suggested by the PAH treatment algorithm below.

Evidence-based treatment algorithm in pulmonary arterial hypertension: Source: Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Of the three types of medication that have been specifically developed to treat PAH - prostacyclin analogues which address depleted levels of prostacyclin in PAH sufferers, phosphodiesterase Type 5 ("PDE-5") inhibitors which address depleted levels of nitric oxide, and Endothelin Receptor Antagonists which inhibit levels of endothelin-1, United's primary focus today is the former.

Adcirca, approved in 2009 - a PDE-5 inhibitor developed by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) but for which United acquired the US rights in 2008 - had been amongst the company's best-sellers, but after generics entered this market (Adcirca's exclusivity patent expired in 2017), United was forced to renegotiate the terms of their agreement with Eli Lilly on less favourable terms, and the company's revenues from sales of the drug have fallen from $420m in 2017 to $107m in 2019 - a 75% drop.

United's Treprostinil (a synthetic form of prostacyclin) franchise now also faces direct competition from generics. Besides Remodulin (the branded name for Treprostinil), which can be administered either subcutaneously or intravenously, United markets Tyvaso, an inhaled form of Remodulin, and Orenitram, an orally-administered form.

United drug sales 2017-2019, growth rates and % of total sales by drug. Source: my table based on United data from 2019 10K submission.

So far, United has managed to successfully hold off the generic challenge to Remodulin, most notably by securing an agreement with Smiths Medical - the manufacturers of the pumps and syringes used to administer the drug - to ensure that generics are not permitted to use their equipment which is exclusively reserved for use with United's drugs.

Sandoz - a subsidiary of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) - received FDA approval for a generic, injectable form of Remodulin in March 2019. Together with its commercial partner RareGen, the company has filed a suit against United and Smiths, accusing them of anti-competitive behaviour by restricting access to the syringes, cartridges, and CADD-MS3 pump required to administer Remodulin effectively. Sandoz claims the deal extends to the two pharmacies - CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Accredo - who distribute Treprostinil, who they claim were pressured into favouring United's products over generics in exchange for continued access to Smiths Medical's products.

To date, the judges have sided with United, finding that Sandoz had not met the burden of providing sufficient evidence that their case was winnable. Since Smiths had decided to discontinue its pump line for Remodulin in 2014, United invested millions into helping fund continued development and production in order to ensure its patients could still receive its medication. United argues that Sandoz failed to develop its own delivery systems, effectively expecting to piggyback off of United's investment. The litigation continues as United has been unable to persuade the judge to dismiss the case altogether.

The twin fates of Adcirca and Remodulin illustrate what can happen when generics arrive to disrupt a market after a drug's loss of exclusivity (LOE) occurs. In the case of Adcirca, United appears to have cut its losses and accepted defeat, most likely due to the fact that the company was tied into a revenue-sharing agreement with Eli Lilly, was powerless to prevent sales falling due to competitors such as sildenafil, and saw its future in the development of its Remodulin franchise - probably, the most effective overall treatment for patients with severe symptoms of PAH.

United is pulling out all of the stops with the Remodulin franchise, firstly to prevent cheaper generic alternatives swallowing up its market share, secondly to move the franchise into new markets by presenting clinical trial data to the FDA and hoping to secure a new approvals and list expansions, and finally, by ensuring its drug-delivery systems remain best-in-class and inspire increased take-up and loyalty amongst patients and prescribing physicians.

Besides the Remodulin franchise, United is also developing potential best-in-class PAH treatment ralinepag, and away from PAH, has a triple-digit-million-selling cancer drug, Unituxin, and a long-term project to perform ex-vivo lung perfusions, which I will briefly discuss later in this article.

In the medium term, however, I suspect United's success or failure (and the performance of its share price) will be determined by events relating to Remodulin. In the rest of this article, I will discuss what United has in the pipeline and whether it will be enough to maintain its market leadership in the PAH space or gain a foothold in new markets - most notably, the PH WHO Group 3 patient population - which would increase the company's total addressable market ("TAM") for Orenitram from ~45,000 patients to ~130,000. For its other Remodulin-based drugs, United is targeting growth from ~7,000 to ~25,000 patients.

United's product upgrades and potential new markets may not arrive fast enough to have a significant impact on 2020 revenues, meaning that the company's annual sales revenues are at risk of declining again, but this significant short-term threat does not seem to have overly perturbed investors or analysts who are setting 1-year price targets of between $85 and $243 with a consensus target of $145. The patience of both will be tested in 2020, however, since there will be no share buybacks or dividend payments - all of the company's spare cash will be invested into existing and new projects.

If United achieves the goals it has set itself, there is probably no company better equipped to serve PAH patients, thanks to its longevity and the passion and drive of its management team. Based on this, I view United stock as being potentially worth $150 - $180+ ($130 is an approximate average of the company's share price over the past 5 years).

If the company's plans fail and it succumbs to the generic threat, however, United will look more like a $70 - $80 stock, and management will need to rethink its strategy. On balance, I favour the former scenario. Hence, long term, I am bullish. Short to medium term, the share price may spike on potential, but is unlikely to do so on bottom-line performance alone. If that sits ok with your investment strategy, then United may represent an interesting opportunity at the current price of $99.95.

Advancing Treprostinil

The below slide from United's presentation at the JPM Healthcare Conference in December neatly illustrates how, whilst growing at an impressive CAGR of 18% since 2006, sales of the company's 3 Treprostinil medicines have been broadly flat since the early part of 2017.

Some might argue that, having released an oral, inhalable and intravenously or subcutaneously injected version of the drug, United may have reached the limit of the what is achievable with Treprostinil, but instead, the company is pursuing several different approaches to broaden the appeal of each of Remodulin, Tyvaso, and Orenitram.

Before we discuss these, it is worth pointing out that United's Treprostinil drugs are very expensive. According to this article, Remodulin's average cost per patient in 2015 was $144,070, and Tyvaso's $107,489, making the pair 2 of the 5 most expensive prescription drugs covered by Medicare at the time.

Cost Comparison Table for Drugs Used for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Source: NCBI resources.

The table above from 2015 reveals that Remodulin was likely to cost at least two times as much as rival parenteral prostanoid treatment Flolan, and is significantly more expensive than PDE-5 inhibitors or other available treatments.

In the drug's defence, however, studies have shown Treprostinil to be more cost-effective - based on reduced hospitalisations and requirements for care - than epoprostenol to the tune of ~$14,000 per annum, assuming equipotent dosing, and as mentioned Treprostinil is, I believe, on balance, the optimal treatment for more severe forms of PAH.

DEKA, Medtronic, and Trevyent pumps

Treprostinil can be administered either intravenously or subcutaneously. Subcutaneous is currently the preferred method since - although it is painful and has multiple side-effects such as redness, swelling, headaches, dizziness and diarrhea - intravenous injection can cause infections of the blood stream, including potentially fatal sepsis.

As such, United has allocated resources to developing more efficient subcutaneous pumps and safer intravenous pumps. Management estimates that 30-40% of PAH patients who currently refuse parenteral therapy due to fear of excessive pain or IV injections could be persuaded to try Remodulin if the delivery process were made more palatable.

RemUnity

United has partnered with DEKA to develop a pre-filled, semi-disposable system for subcutaneous delivery of Treprostinil, known as RemUnity. This pump, which has a service life of 3 years, can be inserted under the skin, and continuously administers Remodulin from an accompanying cassette. RemUnity was approved by the FDA last year, and last week, United secured further approval for the cassettes containing the drug to be pre-filled by specialty pharmacies.

United hopes to launch RemUnity in the summer and is confident the pump will enable PAH sufferers to live with more freedom, thanks to RemUnity's' smaller size, system of notifications and alerts, and ability to control flow rates without the use of a motor using acoustic sensing technology.

During the recent Q4 earnings call, United management stressed that RemUnity will have a similar price point to their existing subcutaneous delivery pumps and could even be cheaper, and that they expected existing and new patients to be excited about the smaller and better equipped product, leading to rapid adoption. United has committed to reimburse all of DEKA's costs associated with the manufacture of the RemUnity system.

Implantable System for Remodulin

At the same time, United is developing an infusion pump with partner Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) for use in adult patients with class I, II and III pulmonary arterial hypertension who require intravenous delivery of Remodulin.

The device will be fully implanted in the patient, delivering Remodulin via the veins, with a surgeon responsible for replenishing the supply of Remodulin using a needle and syringe refill kit administered as and when necessary. Although the premarket approval ("PMA") for this device was secured in 2017 by Medtronic and the use of Remodulin by United in 2018, Medtronic has been asked to satisfy further conditions of the PMA, and as such, the launch of the product has been delayed until 2021 at the earliest. United has agreed to pay Medtronic 10% of all Remodulin revenues derived from use of the system.

Trevyent

Trevyent, manufactured by SteadyMed - whom United acquired in 2018 - combines Remodulin with a two-day, single use, disposable PatchPump technology. United is also experiencing issues with the FDA regarding Trevyent, however. The FDA highlighted a number of issues with the technology, which have been communicated to United. The company has responded in the hope of preserving the current PDUFA date of April 2020, although in their 2019 10K, it has suggested that the receipt of a complete response letter ("CRL") is a more likely outcome.

Finding a solution to the delivery issue has not been straightforward for United, who is reliant upon (and it could be argued, to date, let down by) partner technologies to create the holistic and high quality Remodulin delivery devices, the company needs to persuade physicians and patients to pay a higher price for a better treatment and enhanced quality of life.

Besides its efforts to lock down the market for effective prostacyclin treatment for its 7,500 current patients, and hopefully find new ones, United is also trying to expand its other treatments into larger addressable markets.

Tyvaso Trials Target WHO Group 3

Tyvaso, the inhaled form of Treprostinil treatment, increased its sales in 2019 to $416m (29% of United's total revenues) and looks set to address a larger target market if a new drug application ("NDA"), submitted by United to the FDA following positive results from its phase 2/3 INCREASE clinical trial, is successful.

The INCREASE trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of inhaled Treprostinil as a treatment not for PAH but for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease ("ILD"), including combined pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema ("CPFE"). United estimates the market for this treatment numbers ~30,000 - plus, there are no currently approved treatments for ILD or CPFE - numerous drugs having failed to prove efficacy in trials. Tyvaso, on the other hand, met its primary endpoint of an increase in peak 6-minute Walk Distance ("6MWD") from baseline to week 12 as well as demonstrating a 39% decrease in risk of clinical worsening.

Another trial involving Tyvaso, PERFECT, is ongoing to examine safety and efficacy of Tyvaso as a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD"). Like ILD, COPD is categorised by the World Health Organisation ("WHO") as having a Group 3 patient population. Hence, United management believes that the qualities that saw Tyvaso pass the safety tests for ILD - the ability to be effective without damaging the healthy alveoli in the lung - will help it secure approval as an effective treatment for COPD. Another potential good omen is that the trial will be overseen by the same doctor who supervised the INCREASE trial.

Patient prevalence WHO Group 1 versus Group 3. Source: United JPM Healthcare conference presentation.

Orenitram expansion

United also hopes to expand the scope of its oral prostacyclin treatment Orenitram, based on the success of its FREEDOM-EV clinical trial, which saw the treatment achieve reduce morbidity and mortality in the PAH patient population with a 61% reduction in risk and have a positive impact on survival with a 37% reduction in risk of death. The resultant label expansion of Orenitram, approved by the FDA in October last year will, management believe, encourage physicians to prescribe the treatment earlier and with a greater degree of confidence, boosting patient numbers. During the Q4 earnings call, United CEO Martine Rothblatt suggested the drug could deliver sales of >$1bn.

Ralinepag

The final component of United's PAH franchise is Ralinepag. United paid Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) $800m in exchange for the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialise Ralinepag in 2018, with further royalty payments totalling $400m due for US and international marketing approval, plus a share of any net sales in the low double digits.

Ralinepag is currently undergoing two phase 3 clinical trials, ADVANCE OUTCOMES and ADVANCE CAPACITY. United management has been quiet so far regarding progress. Ralinepag - a next-generation, oral, selective and potent prostacyclin receptor - did meet its primary endpoint in a phase 2 clinical trial, recording an absolute change in pulmonary vascular resistance at the end of the 12-week testing period. The sample size was small, however, hence it remains to be seen what return United will secure on its investment in Ralinepag.

Unituxin

Unituxin - a monoclonal antibody - has been a success for United delivering sales of $76m, $85m, and $114m in its first 3 years since being approved for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma. Attempts to build on this initial promise have stuttered, however - Unituxin did not meet the primary endpoint of extending overall survival in a recent clinical trial evaluating the drug for treatment of small cell cancer. Management has not yet provided updates regarding any next steps for the drug.

In vivo lung perfusion

Another project consuming a significant proportion of United's cash is the company's organ manufacturing project for which a specialist facility has now been constructed in Manchester, New Hampshire. United's belief is that they can address the needs of 100,000 Americans currently on dialysis who would benefit from a lung transfusion with a range of solutions. Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion ("EVLP"), genetically modified pathogen-free pig organs ("XENO"), allogenic human lung lobes, and 3D printed autologous lungs ("3DAP").

At this stage, it is probably too early to comment on progress towards commercialising this project although CEO Rothblatt told investors on the recent earnings call that discussions with the FDA around XENO have begun:

the FDA have guided us that a key threshold that they want to see before taking the xenokidneys into man is that they want to see what - they have like kind of a six-by-six matrix, plus a GMP-like facility to produce the xenokidneys. So the six-by-six stands for six baboons, which is the standard model to use for this as a preclinical model, six xenografts put into six baboons with the six baboons' survival to at least six months without evidence of infection or other untoward safety consequences at the point of six months.

Conclusion - United is more than the sum of its parts

United is a kaleidoscopic company with numerous projects ongoing that range from the progressive (advancing PAH treatments using technology, seeking label expansions for drugs with lengthy commercial histories) to the more outlandish (lung transplants, borderline reckless acquisitions).

United current and future projects as presented in JPM Healthcare conference presentation.

The company may be walking something of a tightrope at present but, to its credit, its successes tend to outweigh failures, and failures are simply not dwelt upon long enough for investors to pay any mind. From a financial perspective, the company also appears to be well run with manageable levels of debt, and up until this year, United has delivered impressive net profits of $418m in 2017 and $589m in 2018.

2019 has been a slightly different story, with falling overall product sales contributing to a net loss of $105m. Hence, investors could be forgiven for contemplating if the business is beginning to unravel somewhat in the face of generic competition and market saturation.

I am not so sure. The patents for Orenitram and Tyvaso do not expire until 2026 and 2027, respectively, and if United can whip its development partners into shape, there remains much promise for subcutaneously and intravenously pumped Remodulin also. Besides, despite a recent uplift on solid Q319 results, the company's stock is cheaper now than it has been for some time.

UTHR 5-year share price performance vs S&P 500. Source: Trading View.

United's slick management team seems to have an ability to pull rabbits out of hats, and whilst that may be a thin justification for making an investment, they have also displayed shrewd judgement in the past when initially acquiring Adcirca, Unituxin and developing the Remodulin franchise.

Whilst PAH is a limited market in terms of size, there remains the possibility of treatments moving into new markets. The high price of United's drugs means that a few thousand new customers results in sales in the triple-digit-millions. The potential of Ralinepag cannot be discounted yet, and although the company is not cash rich - $738m at the end of 2019, total current assets of $1.87bn versus total liabilities of $1.1bn - there is money available for further acquisitions and co-development funding.

The successful launch of RemUnity in July, higher sales of Orenitram and some success securing Tyvaso's push into the COPD and ILD treatment markets would represent a good year for United in my view and at the very least, push the price closer to $150 than $100 with the promise of more to come. Further good news - better than expected quarterly revenues or bottom line profits, for example, or a notable win in the battle against its generic rivals - could help United stock achieve further upside.

