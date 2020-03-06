A Quantitative Approach To The Coronavirus Correction

I also explain how my system, being an all-weather approach, has shifted away from stocks as the correction has continued.

Here, I show how the top names and one of the hedged portfolios I presented just before the coronavirus correction have fared so far.

Driving Through The Coronavirus Correction

Since June 2017, I've run a Marketplace service which has an "investing with a helmet on" approach: each week, I present concentrated portfolios where each security is hedged. To construct these portfolios, I need securities that generate strong enough returns, on average, to overcome the hedging cost. As I've written before, the names that rise to the top of my system's daily ranking tend to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) on average. Since I post my system's top ten names and several concentrated portfolios each week, I thought it would be instructive to show how ones I presented immediately before the coronavirus correction started have fared since. I'll close with a comment about how the top names my system selects have changed during this correction, becoming less correlated to the stock market.

Before The Correction: Our Top Ten Names

These were the top ten names I presented to my Marketplace subscribers on February 20th: Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), Eaton (ETN), Aon (AON), IHS Markit (INFO), Globe Life (GL), Costco (COST), Allstate (ALL), Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR (XLC).

In selecting these names, the system started with a universe of nearly 4,000 securities: almost every security with options traded on it in the U.S. After applying two initial screens to that universe, it ranked the survivors using an analysis of past total returns and forward-looking options market sentiment. As I noted in a previous article ("Better Returns By Reducing Outliers"), we modified our selection process last November in a way that gave preference to less risky names, commensurate with their superior performance in past cohorts.

Although the system doesn't use beta in making its selections, I keep track of the beta of the top names at the time they are selected. The average 24-month beta of the top names cohort from February 20th was 0.92.

Performance So Far (Unhedged)

Here's how those top names from February 20th have performed since, as of Thursday's close.

As you can see, these names were down 9.77%, while SPY was down 10.24%. The similarity in returns there is unsurprising given the average beta of 0.92.

February 20th Hedged Portfolio

On February 20th, I presented this portfolio hedged against a >9% decline to my Marketplace subscribers. It included Apple (AAPL), Entergy (ETR), GL, QQQ, the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), State Street (STT), and XLC as primary securities.

After rounding down dollar amounts of those primary securities to round lots, the system selected Netflix (NFLX), hedged with a collar capped at the then-current money market rate, to absorb most of the leftover cash.

Performance So Far (Hedged Portfolio)

Here's how that portfolio has performed so far, net of hedging and trading costs, versus SPY:

As of Thursday, March 5th, this portfolio was down 3.38%, versus SPY which was down 10.24%.

Wrapping Up: Shifting From Stocks

Although the portfolio above has outperformed SPY so far, it has still lost money. If all this system could offer was the possibility of losing less money than the market, then there'd be little point to following the system in an extended bear market. This is an all-weather approach though, and the system is free to select any securities that are hedgeable in the U.S. And what it has done since the correction started is shift away from stocks. Recall that the top ten names from February 20th had an average 24-month beta of 0.92. The top ten names from February 27th included 4 stocks and had an average 24-month beta of 0.33. The top 10 names from March 5th had only 2 stocks, and no equity ETFs, and an average 24-month beta of 0.08.

Each of the hedged portfolios my system generates is designed to last for 6 months. If we end up in a bear market that lasts that long, the February 20th portfolio will likely lose money, albeit less than the market. But the March 5th portfolio may not only beat the market but post a positive return. If we have a v-shaped recovery before then, the opposite is likely to be the case, with the February 20th portfolio outperforming the March 5th one. Either way, investor's downside risk will be strictly limited to 9% over 6 months, but I suggest investors split their money into two or three tranches, with starting dates staggered by two or three months, to smooth out returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.