The More It Drops, The More I Buy - Coronavirus Version

We discuss some of our best ideas in this sell off.

We believe that it's always a good idea to buy REITs, especially when they are down. Today is no different.

The best time to invest is yesterday. The next best is today.

Las week, we went into a correction. The S&P 500 (SPY) dropped by 13%. REITs (VNQ) held up a little better:

Data by YCharts

Since then, things have recovered a bit, but most companies remain well off their highs. Even the highest quality blue chips are taking a beating. As an example, Realty Income (O), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Colgate (CL), arguably some of the safest stocks, dropped by nearly 10% in a single day (2/27/2020)!

Emotions are running high and the weakest hands are panicking. These are the times that determine the success of an individual investors.

Will you panic and sell off?

Or will you be courageous and patient?

Investors who fall victim to their emotions are assured to underperform in the long run. It's very tempting to hop in and out of the market, but this has never consistently worked for anyone. You won't be able to pick a bottom. And you will risk missing the recovery.

Other investors, who keep their head cool and add to their positions while prices are cheap, will outperform and ultimately profit from this latest correction. There's a 100% chance of an eventual recovery. Volatility comes and goes, but the market always has eventually recovered and continued its upward trajectory.

This time around, investors are panicking because of the Coronavirus outbreak. But as with all past outbreaks this one will eventually come to an end. Natural disasters delay economic activity but do not change the economy’s long-term growth potential.

Not Our First Rodeo

It's the second time that we experience a proper correction since the launch of High Yield Landlord. The first time was in December 2018 when the market dropped by ~20% in just a few days. I went back to our January 2019 Portfolio Review, and found the following chart:

What did we do then?

We laid out a simple, actionable plan for our members to profit from the volatility. We increased positions in select companies. And as with all past corrections, prices eventually recovered, and our actions paid off handsomely.

Today, we are laying a similar plan of action to profit from this correction.

How to Profit from the Correction

First off, before anything else we must accept that it is impossible to predict a bottom. The market is down by ~12%, but it could very well drop another 10%, 20%, 30% or more before the market eventually recovers to new highs.

A lot of investors, analysts, and writers will pretend to know the answers. In reality, nobody knows. Warren Buffett famously said that:

"We've long felt that the only value of stock forecasters is to make fortune tellers look good. Even now, Charlie and I continue to believe that short-term market forecasts are poison and should be kept locked up in a safe place, away from children and also from grown-ups who behave in the market like children."

You must feel comfortable with this reality. We cannot predict short-term results. If we could, we would all be billionaires.

What we can do however is forecast the expected return potential based on fundamentals and valuations over a multi-year holding period. And right now, there are several companies that are priced to deliver very strong returns in the long run. Therefore, now is time to step up and start adding to our positions.

Buy in Phases

Because we cannot pick a bottom, we will not buy everything at once. Instead, we will gradually increase positions in phases.

Personally, I can free up roughly $12,000 in cash that I could quickly deploy into the market. I expect to use it to make three $4,000 additions to the Core Portfolio.

First Phase, Second Phase, Third Phase

The first $4,000 will be deployed in Net Lease REITs, which present the clearest opportunity right now.

Net lease REITs perform the best during recessions and times of volatility. This is because they enjoy >10 year long leases with automatic rent increases. It makes them very resilient, and yet, their share prices have dropped just as much (if not more) than other companies.

Moreover, net lease REITs benefit the most from declining interest rates and we just saw the 10-year treasury drop to below 1% for the first time in history.

Therefore, once the panic is over, we expect net lease REITs to recover the fastest. Their fundamentals are not impacted and the rush to yield caused by dropping interest rates should give them a nice boost.

We expect to add capital to three names in phase one:

Company Rating Risk Level Allocation Level Spirit Realty Capital STRONG BUY Low Avg

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is arguably one of the safest REITs in the world. It owns a diverse portfolio of net lease properties with ~10 years remaining on its leases and automatic 1-2% annual rent increases.

Therefore, even if we went into a recession tomorrow, its cash flow would remain stable and predictable. It has an investment grade rated balance sheet, a conservative payout ratio, and steady growth.

Yet, even despite being a very defensive REIT, the market sold off heavily. The shares dropped by nearly 20%. It recovered a bit, but the valuation remains very reasonable at 15x FFO and pays a 5.2% dividend yield. For a defensive company that has guided for ~6.5% AFFO per share growth in 2020, we believe that this valuation is very attractive.

Company Rating Risk Level Allocation Level VICI Properties STRONG BUY Low Large

VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) is a new net lease REIT that specializes in Casino and Leisure properties. It also has >10 years left on its leases and rent coverage is among the highest in the entire net lease sector. Therefore even if the Coronavirus temporarily leads to lower gaming revenue at its casinos, it shouldn't affect VICI's cash flow since it earns steady rent checks from its tenants.

We are particularly bullish here because the company enjoys a sector-leading FFO growth rate ~8% in the coming years. The market does not care. It sold off on VICI which dropped 15%. Despite enjoying a superior growth rate, VICI pays a greater dividend yield than most net lease REITs at 4.7%. (Realty Income pays just 3.5% for half the growth of VICI). With greater growth and higher yield, we expect VICI to outperform going forward.

Company Rating Risk Level Allocation Level EPR Properties STRONG BUY Low Large

EPR Properties (EPR) sold off more than most other REITs because investors are wrongly assuming that EPR will suffer because it owns a lot of movie theaters and other entertainment related properties.

If the Coronavirus keeps spreading, the traffic at these properties will probably drop. However, the market forgets that EPR is the landlord, not the operator of these properties. EPR earns steady rent checks from 13-year long leases with automatic rent increases and near 2x rent coverage.

Even if the tenants suffer, this will be only temporary, and won't affect the rent payments. Finally, we are pleased to see that AMC (AMC) (EPR's largest tenant) posted strong results with significant free cash flow generation. Moreover, it cut its dividend - leaving plenty of liquidity for the company to face adversity.

Therefore, the fears over EPR are way overblown in our opinion. It's positioned for steady growth and pays a nearly 8% dividend, paid on a monthly basis.

Second Phase, Third Phase

Then if the market keeps dropping, we are prepared to make two other $4,000 additions in the near term. It's too early to tell what exactly we will buy in phase 2 and 3 but we would gladly add to more cyclical companies as well.

Hotel REITs, Mall REITs and MLPs are all exceptionally cheap due to coronavirus fears right now. Near-term prospects are uncertain, but for long-term investors, these are great entry points.

Fourth Phase, Fifth Phase, Etc ...

After that, as long as prices remain opportunistic, we will keep directing our monthly savings toward expanding the Portfolio.

I expect to also put all my other investments on pause (fixed income, property loans, private equity). We want to prioritize our capital for equities which offer better opportunities right now. The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down, and we are prepared to keep gradually buying more and more shares as long as this lasts.

Finally, we will use all dividends to keep reinvesting. Our Core Portfolio is currently paying us ~$500 in dividends each month.

Now is a great time to be a REIT investor. All readers who complained that prices were high are now getting a great opportunity to put capital to work.

To Summarize

Hold on to current positions

Be greedy when others are fearful

An eventual recovery is going to happen

If you have cash, now is a great time to buy

Make sure to buy in phases

Collect income and wait

A lot of high-quality REITs are held down at exceptionally low valuations (relative to other asset classes) and we won't miss out on the opportunity to increase positions. Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.

As always, members of High Yield Landlord will receive "TRADE ALERTS" and "MARKET UPDATES" in real-time as we put new capital to work.



Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC; VICI; EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.