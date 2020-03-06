VC Deals: Waymo Drives Off With $2.25B

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Waymo (GOOG,GOOGL) raised $2.25B in its first external investment round. The autonomous vehicle unit expects to add more outside investors in the future. Waymo said that the round was “just a normal part of funding our operations” and that it’s “a long road getting this technology out to the world.”

GV joined the $146M round for wearable defibrillator startup Element Science. Deerfield Healthcare and Qiming Venture Partners US co-led the round. Element Science’s devices target high-risk patients transitioning between the hospital and home. The funding will help carry the first product, the Jewel defibrillator, through clinical testing and on to commercialization.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) joined the $130M Series B for Immunocore, a clinical-stage British biotech developing cancer treatments using T-cell receptor technology. General Atlantic led the round, which will partially go towards funding pivotal clinical studies for Immunocore’s metastatic uveal melanoma treatment.

Comcast Ventures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) participated in the $55M Series E for Lendio, a fintech that matches small business owners with loans. The funding included $31M in equity funding led by Mercato Partners’ Traverse Fund and a separate $24M debt facility. Lendio will use the money to improve the depth and precision of its marketplace and expand its new bookkeeping and lender services functions.

Waymo and Uber (NYSE:UBER) competitor Five raised $41M and moved away from its original plan to own and operate autonomous vehicle fleets. The English startup now plans to license its tech to vehicle builders and suppliers of the surrounding ecosystem. The Series B included Trustbridge Partners, Direct Line Group, and Sistema VC and brought total funds raised up to $77M.