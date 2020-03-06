Meredith Corporation: Offering Value At This Time

The stock offers a 10%+ dividend yield which is sustainable, and is trading at a 11% discount to fair value.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) has seen its stock price drop significantly, as have many other stocks in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. However, despite the fact that the fall in share price began before the outbreak, it is my belief that this venerable media company is providing value for money at present.

That the stock has experienced a significant drop is evident from the chart below.

At close of market on 03/04/2020, Meredith Corporation's stock was trading at a price of $23.29 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

By the close of market on 03/04/2020, Meredith Corporation's stock had fallen 61.79% from its 52-week high of $60.95, and was only 0.13% - $0.03 - above its 52-week low of $23.26 per share. Given such a tremendous fall, the start of which pre-dates the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic and subsequent panic around it, it would be understandable if some investors were apprehensive about parking money here. Such apprehension is unwarranted, however, once the reasons for these drops in share price are clear.

The first sizable drop occurred in August-September of 2019, after the Q4 2019 results were reported. While the results beat estimates, guidance was reset for reasons set out at the time by CEO Tom Harty:

...we begin fiscal 2020 at a lower profit point than originally expected...In addition, we are planning strategic investments to further strengthen our performance and maximize shareholder value over time. Both of these factors contribute to a reset of our financial expectations in the outlook we're providing...

The reason for the lower-than-expected profit point that Harty mentioned was connected to the acquisition of Time, Inc. in January 2018 for $2.8 billion. The issues were twofold: first, the time taken to turnaround the advertising performance of the legacy Time brands was longer than forecast; and second, the number of low-margin subscriptions within these same legacy brands was higher than anticipated. The guidance reset was therefore necessary, and while the resulting bearishness was to be expected, it was not shared by Harty himself, who purchased 12,000 shares on 09/09/2019 in the aftermath of the share price fall.

Subsequent falls in share price are connected to quarterly reports for the current financial year.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 725.2 million 12.1 million Q2 810.5 million 62.1 million Total 1.54 billion 74.2 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Meredith Corporation's investor relations page.

Q1 2020 earnings-per-share of $0.99 beat estimates by $0.09, while revenue just missed estimates by $9.23 million. Conversely, Q2 2020 earnings-per-share of $1.14 missed estimates by $0.52, while revenue beat estimates by $18.07 million. Once again, Mr. Market was fearful and once again, Mr. Harty was greedy - on 02/25/2020, he announced that he had purchased a further 10,000 shares, and explained his bullishness in the face of market bearishness:

Personally, I do not believe our current share price reflects our strong competitive position and growth potential, and that's why I continue to invest personal funds in company shares.

Harty has good reasons for his optimism. Meredith's key sources of income are paid subscriptions and advertising in print and online media. The Time acquisition was made to take account of the reality that advertisers are pulling back from print media and spending more on digital media. The integration of Time with Meredith's operations positions it to earn 35% of its revenues from digital advertising, and to hold pole position in the national media, with premium brands such as Better Homes & Gardens, Martha Stewart Living, InStyle, Parents, and Southern Living. These brands, and the advertising revenue they generate, account for Meredith's consistently rising revenues over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 1.59 billion 136.79 million 2016 1.65 billion 33.94 million 2017 1.71 billion 188.93 million 2018 2.26 billion 114 million 2019 3.18 billion 129.1 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Meredith Corporation's investor relations page.

While revenues have consistently risen, net income has fluctuated in the same time-frame. The 2016 results, a considerable decline from 2015, resulted from non-cash impairment charges amounting to $155.8 million. This included reducing the carrying value of goodwill relating to the operations of Meredith Xcelerated Marketing (now owned by Accenture (ACN) since 2018) and the discontinued use of the American Baby brand. While net income has fallen in 2018 from 2017 levels, this is primarily due to the acquisition and integration of Time with Meredith's operations, and despite the issues outlined above, long term, the improvement of Time's assets will see Meredith reap the rewards of this investment. 2019 overall was an improvement on 2018, and I expect 2020 to improve on 2019, especially since it is an election year.

Shareholders may still be wary given the -2.38% return on equity (trailing twelve months), a consequence of the share price having been pummeled over the past year. However, earnings-per-share growth is projected to be 25.70% over the next five years owing to Meredith's move towards greater digital advertising. Shareholders can take heart in management's ability to extract profit from Meredith's operations, reflected in the 12.78% operating margin.

In the meantime, shareholders can avail of the steady income that comes with being a Meredith shareholder. The firm has rewarded its investors with twenty-seven years of consecutively rising dividends, a streak that is set to continue in light of the 38.32% payout ratio and free cash flow of $67 million reported for Q2 2020.

Meredith has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for 27 years. Image provided by PR Newswire.

The sustainability of the dividend, and indeed of the firm itself, is assured by the strength of its balance sheet. Meredith's long-term debt of $21.2 million is supplanted by the firm's net worth of $1.48 billion, and its total current liabilities of $888.9 million are offset by its total current assets of $806.9 million, cash-on-hand worth $21.2 million, and total accounts receivable of $616.6 million.

So, Meredith looks attractive as both a growth stock and as an income stock. And in light of how far its share price has dropped, it is likely also a value stock at present, though this needs to be looked at. As stated above, Meredith currently trades at a share price of $23.29, and has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 based on earnings-per-share of $0.45 (trailing twelve months). This seems very high by comparison to its five-year average P/E of 28.54 and to the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.41, but it is a discount to the non-Internet publishing sector average of 100.64. Furthermore, its current dividend yield of 10.22% is considerably higher than its five-year average dividend yield of 4.12%.

Metric Meredith Corporation Sub-Sector Index P/E 51.87 100.64 22.41 P/CF 4.86 10.74 14.23 P/B 0.83 2.38 3.27 P/S 0.40 107.74 2.30

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

By most metrics, then, Meredith appears to be trading at a discount to fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15, which yields a valuation ratio of 3.46 (51.87 / 15 = 3.46), and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $6.73 (23.29 / 3.46 = 6.73). Then I will divide the current P/E by its five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.82 (51.87 / 28.54 = 1.82) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $12.80 (23.29 / 1.82 = 12.80).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.40 (4.12 / 10.22 = 0.40) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $58.23 (23.29 / 0.40 = 58.23). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $25.92 (6.73 + 12.80 + 58.23 / 3 = 25.92). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 11%.

In summary, Meredith Corporation is successfully transitioning to digital advertising to ensure future profitability and growth, and is currently discounted by Mr. Market. Prospective investors are being offered a secure 10%+ dividend yield with an established dividend aristocrat in the media sector at a 11% discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MDP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.