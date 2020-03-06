The Fed Sent The Bond And Stock Market Into A Massive State Of Flux

The more yields drop, the more stocks follow, and while most will point to falling yields as a fear trade, global factors are pushing yields in the US lower too. Simply put, there's no place left for investors to put to their money. Spreads between US bonds and bonds of other countries are collapsing in what appears to a very violent reversion trade, as investors scramble literally for whatever little positive yield is left in the world. It makes watching the bond market and the direction not about yields, but spreads that become the essential thing to pay attention too.

Investors already were looking for safety as the equity market was selling off, with a flight to safety trade into US Treasuries. However, by the Fed unexpectedly cutting rates on March 3, it appears to have sparked not a flight to safety but a flight for positive yields. However, it may have only worsened the problem for the time being, sending the market into this period of flux, and triggering the second leg of this massive unwind. Spreads between US and German bonds have collapsed, while also occurring between US and Japanese, and US and UK bonds.

These declining spreads are likely spurring investors in other parts of the world to chase yields in the US, pushing them even lower. Unfortunately, for the equity market, it has been programmed to take its cue from the bond market for economic advice. This dislocation in the bond market has created what could be a sense of confusion. Adding to that confusion was a Fed that cut interest rates unexpectedly, pushing more investors to chase yields lower.

Spreads Need To Stabilize

The good news is that when yields stop or stabilize, stocks should recover, and that may just be the signal that investors need to watch most closely. The chart below has shown how the spread between US and German 10-Year bonds have reverted to levels not seen for a period from 2014 until 2016. This is after spreads reached levels not seen since 1989. The current spread between the US 10YR and German 10YR is around 1.45% and was as high as 2.75% in late 2018.

This region should help to offer some support for the spread and hopefully maybe even serve as a point for widening, potentially back to 1.75%. Should that happen, and yields here in the US begin to rise, it could offer some relief to the equity market.

Additionally, we can see that a similar thing has happened between the US 2-year and German 2-year. The spread between these two rates collapsed to a level not seen since early 2016, in a range of 1.2% to 1.4%.

But it isn't just Germany where spreads have contracted. It has happened in the UK, and with Japan. For example, the spread of the British 2-year also has fallen to around 35 bps, again levels not seen since 2015.

While Japanese 2-yearsspreads and US spreads contract to their narrowest since again the same time frame.

Shock Rate Cut

It seems that the surprise interest rate cut may have only worsened the problem, almost forcing investors to quickly grab the more attractive yields that the US has to offer. It sent the bond market into a significant dislocation.

These spreads may be the most crucial indicator an equity investor must continue to watch. Should they hold or the very least stabilize, it could help the equity market to find some stability and potentially even rebound. However, should these spreads continue to contract, it means more investors are taking their money to buy bonds, and are likely pulling their money from stocks to do so.

It will put extra pressure on the equity market and could lead to more heighten levels of volatility. As noted earlier this week, the most critical level to watch outside of these spreads on the equity market is the S&P 500 at 2,855. For now, that appears to have marked a bottom. However, should these spreads continue to contract, and 2,855 is taken out, then I fear stocks may have much further to fall.

It could result in the 10-year falling to around 50 basis points, and the equity market dropping to approximately 2,730, based on the charts.

It does suggest that the future of the equity lies in the hand of the bond market, and where the global markets can find equilibrium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.