Teladoc: An Expensive Stock Worth Buying Today

From a distance, Teladoc (TDOC) looks suspicious from a value standpoint. The loss-making company had annual revenue of more than $553 million in 2019, and its revenue growth has eased. The competition in the telehealth industry is rising, and the company is clearly overvalued. As of this writing, the company is valued at more than $9 billion or 12x its estimated revenue this year. The stock has already risen by 60% this year. In this report, I will explain the reasons I am long the stock and why I expect it to continue rising in the long-term.

Teladoc is the biggest telehealth company in the US. The company is taking advantage of the large and fast-growing concept of digital health by offering several products. The company has five brands which help connect patients with doctors; Teladoc, Healthiest You, BestDoctors, Advanced Medical, and BetterHelp.

In the past few years, Teladoc has managed to grow its annual revenue from just $19 million in 2013 to more than $553 million in 2019. Analysts expect the company’s revenue to reach $710 million this year and more than $4.1 billion in 2030. This growth has happened because of the increased number of users who have grown from 13 million in 2015 to 36 million in the most recent quarter. In the quarter alone, the company added more than 1.4 million new members. Strategic acquisitions have also helped with this growth. Recently, Teladoc acquired InTouch Health in a $600 million transaction.

Teladoc growth has come at a time when more people, especially millennials, are embracing technology in all parts of their lives. This trend is likely to grow in healthcare in the next few years as internet speeds increase and quality of care improves. Indeed, estimates show that the telemedicine industry is expected to have a CAGR of 18.5% from 2019 to 2025.

The growth of this industry has attracted many companies. A good example of this is Zoom Video (ZM), the company best-known for video conferences. The company has recently launched its telehealth services that could compete with Teladoc in the future. Other companies offering the same service have received a substantial amount of money from venture capital. Doctor on Demand has raised more than $160 million, HealthTap has raised more than $88 million, while Ro has raised more than $176 million. Other well-funded companies in the industry are 98point6, The Pill Club, Maven Clinic, and Nurx, among others. The chart below shows Teladoc’s market share in 2017.

A key point of concern among many Teladoc critics is that this competition will affect user growth and margins. While this is an obvious concern, I believe that Teladoc’s first-mover advantage will always provide it with an edge against its younger peers. In the past, we have seen many first-mover SAAS companies build a moat that is difficult to penetrate by consumers. For example, while there are many competitors to Shopify (SHOP), the company has continued to grow its market share. The same is true with Zoom Video, Slack (WORK), and Salesforce (CRM).

There are four main benefits of being a first-mover in telehealth. First, the company manages to grow its user base exponentially, as evidenced by the data showed above. Second, a network effect is created as the numbers increase. For example, a mother can introduce her children to the platform. Third, as the numbers increase, the company improves its relationship with physicians. Finally, as more people use it, the company generates more data it can use to customize its services. It can also use this data to support its current structure and even increase it in the future.

Another thing working in Teladoc’s favour is the size of the American and international market. As mentioned, the company has more than 36 million paying members. This means that the company serves about 11% of the American population. As more people embrace online treatment and counselling, the company will definitely continue to grow. For example, even if it manages to serve 20% of Americans, that will translate to more than 64 million people. Keep in mind that Teladoc uses a Business-to-Business-Consumer model. It uses health systems, insurance companies, and employers. Even with its current scale, the company serves just 40% of Fortune 500 companies, which means that there is a long pathway for growth.

I believe that the current coronavirus epidemic will help the company add more of these users and grow its market share. As you can see below, the search for the term Teladoc in Google has passed that of online doctor.

Teladoc has another main catalyst that will help support its growth. The company is able to leverage its scale to offer additional services and generate more income from its members. For example, when the company started, it was offering just online consultations. In 2015, the company entered the online therapy industry by acquiring BetterHelp for $4.5 million. In 2018, BetterHelp had $60 million in revenue, which is a sign that the acquisition is succeeding. The company has also expanded into personalized nutrition, which will help the company build and expand its moat in online health and nutrition. In the recent earnings call, the company said:

Members utilizing the service work directly with a registered dietician to develop a personalized program based on the latest science-based guidelines consistent with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This latest expansion of our comprehensive virtual offering will allow us to improve long-term health outcomes for our members and ultimately reduce overall medical costs, particularly for individuals with chronic conditions.

Finally, another catalyst for TDOC’s growth is Medicare Advantage, which has more than 20 million users. According to the government, Medicare Advantage has started offering more telehealth services. This could lead to a substantial growth of the company. By January, TDOC had more than 15 Medicare Advantage clients with more than a million people. As adoption continues, this number could form a substantial amount of its userbase.

Let me mention a thing about valuation, which is a big reason why the short interest has risen to more than 18 million. In fairness, Teladoc is not a cheap stock. The company has a forward EV to EBITDA of 147, which is a bit high, especially now that revenue has slowed from more than 100% in 2018 to the current 27.5%. However, I believe that the stock will continue rising as the company adds more American and international customers, and as it continues to increase the services it offers to its customers. Most importantly, I believe that the company will start being profitable – possibly in 2022 - as revenue increases and as SG&A expenses reduce.

