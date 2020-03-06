Singapore Dollar Recovery Begins

While the MAS looks set to ease in April we expect them to shift to a neutral rather than a bearish stance, which we think is largely priced in.

The Singapore dollar looks cheap following its February selloff and the appreciation of the euro and yen against the U.S. dollar.

Recent broad-based weakness in the U.S. dollar has given the Singapore dollar some support after coronavirus fears lead to a sharp selloff last month. While the USDSGD has dropped almost 2% since its Feb 20 spike, we estimate that this SGD strength has come almost entirely from the strength in the currency basket against which the Monetary Authority of Singapore manages the currency.

SGD Distance From Midpoint of the MAS' Currency Basket

Source: Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley

As the chart above shows, the currency remains below the midpoint of the estimate of the MAS's policy band, somewhere it has spent less than 25% of its time since 2000 according to Morgan Stanley estimates. The average distance from the band midpoint over this period has been 0.67%, a full percentage point above the current figure. We see room for the currency to return to the top half of its band causing appreciation against the U.S. dollar.

MAS To Ease But To Won't Shift To Depreciatory Bias

The MAS is set to meet in April for its biannual currency policy review and the odds are increasingly favoring some form of easing. The current policy of 0.5% appreciation versus its currency basket looks set to be reduced to zero appreciation, but a shift to depreciation seems unlikely particularly as supply disruptions in China could put upside pressure on headline inflation. A policy shift back to neutral seems largely priced in at this point and we could even see the MAS hold off should inflation pressures mount.

Falling US Real Yields Suggest Room For Further Weakness

As the SGD is a managed currency its outlook versus the USD will be largely determined by the performance of its main non-U.S. trading partner currencies - EUR, JPY, CNY, and MYR. Looking at the recent collapse in the real yield differential between the U.S. and Germany and Japan - the main driver of short-term moves in USDEUR and USDJPY - there appears to be further for the dollar to weaken against the majors. This should provide room for the Singapore dollar to appreciate against the greenback.

Spread of US 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yield Over Germany and Japan

Source: Bloomberg

As for the yuan and the ringgit, the outlook is less clear. While nominal yield spreads between China/Malaysia and the U.S have surged in recent weeks, in part this reflects falling inflation expectations in the U.S. With China seemingly making faster progress with coronavirus containment than the U.S. the spike in inflation should prove somewhat temporary, preventing further declines in the yuan.

Underperformance Versus EM Unlikely To Continue

Should we see a reversal in the US dollar's recent weakness versus EM currencies, the SGD should naturally come under pressure. However, we expect outperformance in the currency relative to emerging market currencies. The following charts show the historically-tight correlation between the MSCI Emerging Currency Index (a total return measure) and the Singapore dollar from both a short- and long-term perspective. Given Singapore's strong economic fundamentals in terms of large external and public savings, we do not expect this performance gap to be sustained over the long term.

SGD Versus MSCI Emerging Market Currency Index

Source: Bloomberg, MSCI

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.