Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of March 9

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

As volatility reigns supreme, dividend growth investors can take solace in knowing that their income streams continue to grow. This week, there are a handful of Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to release results, three of which are expected announce a dividend increase. Let's first recap last week's results.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Last week delivered few surprises as Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)[TSX:CNQ] and Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF)[TSX:ENGH] delivered with their annual dividend raise announcements.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Canadian Natural 6.67%-10.67% $0.025-$0.04 13.33% $0.05 $0.425 Enghouse Systems 18.18% $0.02 22.73% $0.025 $0.135

Not only did Canadian Natural Resources and Enghouse Systems deliver, they both announce raises slightly above expectations.

Canadian Natural's five cent raise was a penny higher than the top end of my expected range. Despite a difficult pricing environment, the producer remains a cash generating machine. In 2019, it delivered record adjusted funds flow of approximately $10.3 billion.

The 13.33% raise extends its dividend growth streak to 20 years and thanks to its high yield (4.56%), it makes for a very attractive income stock.

Enghouse extended its dividend growth streak to 14 years. What it lacks in yield (0.95%) it makes up for in strong, double-digit dividend growth. The 22.73% raise represent a 2.5 cent increase to the quarterly dividend.

As one of only four tech-listed All-Stars, Enghouse deserves recognition for its ability to not only growth the business, but reward shareholders with a growing dividend.

Expected Dividend Raises

Stella Jones (OTC:STLJF)[TSX:SJ]

Current Streak: 15 years

15 years Current Yield: 1.59%

1.59% Earnings: March 11, 2020

What can investors expect: Stella Jones, a producer of pressure treated lumber products, is one of the more reliable All-Stars. Like clockwork, it announces the dividend raise along with fourth quarter and year-end results.

After a couple of years in which the dividend growth rate was declining, Stella broke from its historical pattern and raised the dividend by two cents (16.67%) in 2019.

Given the company's ultra-low payout ratio in the mid-teens, investors can expect at minimum, another two cent raise this year.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 14.29% $0.02 $0.16

Premium Brands Holdings (OTC:PRBZF)[TSX:PBH]

Current Streak: 7 years

7 years Current Yield: 2.20%

2.20% Earnings: March 12, 2020

What can investors expect: A specialty food distribution company, Premium Brands Holdings is expected to release fourth-quarter and year-end results on Thursday. Since the seven-year streak began, the company has consistently raised dividends in March.

Over the past five, three and one-year periods, Premium Brands has averaged approximately 11% dividend growth.

Although the company has a high payout ratio (86%), on a forward basis it drops to a more respectable 53%. This is due to analysts' estimates for strong earnings growth of approximately 27% in 2020. Given this, a raise in-line with historical averages is the most likely scenario.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 10.48% $0.055 $0.58

NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF)[TSX:NFI]

Current Streak: 5 years

5 years Current Yield: 5.64%

5.64% Earnings: March 12, 2020

What can investors expect: One of the newest All Stars, NFI Group is one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers. Before last year's raise, the company had consistently raised the dividend along with first quarter results.

However, last year it announced the increase along with fourth quarter and year-end results in March. It has now been four consecutive quarters since the dividend was raised. If the raise doesn't come this week, don't fret as it is likely to come at some point in June.

NFI Group has a fairly robust dividend growth rate. Over the past five years, it has averaged 23.8% growth. That being said, it has been declining and last year's 13.33% was the lowest thus far.

Much like Premium Brands, NFI Group has a high payout ratio (90%) that drops considerably (57%) when compared to next year's earnings. The last two raises were exactly five cents per share, and investors can expect at minimum the same this time around.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 11.76% $0.05 $0.475

