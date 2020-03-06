MFA Financial Inc.: Another mREIT's Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

While we are in a pretty volatile environment where the equity market and the fixed-income securities move a few percent up and down due to fear of the new coronavirus, companies continue to launch their new issues. For the last month, from a total of 10 fixed-income securities issues, 4 are fixed-to-floaters and except the newly issued MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stock IPO, 3 more mREITs presented their new IPOs - NRZ-C, AGNCP, and DX-C. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest fixed-to-floating preferred stock. Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with every new fixed-income security that shows up on the exchange, to see how it holds up against its peer group, and to determine whether it will find its place in our portfolio or if there is a better alternative.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by MFA Financial Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 11M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $275M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

MFA Financial, Inc 6.50% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: MFA-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.50% before 03/31/2025 and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.345%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 03/31/2025. MFA-C began trading on the NYSE after it was previously trading on the Grey market under the temporary ticker symbol MFABO. The last reported market price of the new IPO is $24.65, meaning it has a 6.59% Current Yield and a YTC of 6.85%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 5.49% and 5.71%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans. Our principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to our stockholders resulting from the difference between the interest and other income we earn on our investments and the interest expense we pay on the borrowings that we use to finance our leveraged investments and our operating costs. We were incorporated in Maryland on July 24, 1997, began operations on April 10, 1998 and have elected to be treated as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. One of the requirements of maintaining our qualification as a REIT is that we must distribute at least 90% of our annual REIT taxable income to our stockholders. Our common stock and preferred stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "MFA" and "MFA-B," respectively. Our senior notes due 2042 are listed on the NYSE under the symbol "MFO."

Source: Company's website | About the Business

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, MFA:

Source: Tradingview.com

Since 2013, the company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.20, which translates into an annualized payout of $0.80. With a market price of $7.44, the current yield of MFA is at 10.75%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $362.5M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series C Preferred Stock) of the company is around $32.88M.

In addition, MFA has a market capitalization of around $3.40B, making it one of the largest mortgage REITs (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of MFA Financial, Inc.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in December 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q4 2019, MFA had a total debt of $10.03B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company, MFA-B, that totals $200M.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of MFA but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 3,400/(10,030 + 475) = 0.32 , which seems quite low but still as a mREIT, against the company's debt stands assets in the form of mortgage-backed securities.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 3,400/(10,030 + 475) = , which seems quite low but still as a mREIT, against the company's debt stands assets in the form of mortgage-backed securities. FFO/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of FFO, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results is 231.49/(332.35 + 32.88) = 0.63.

This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of FFO, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results is 231.49/(332.35 + 32.88) = P/FFO - This metric is very important to us as well because it gives us an idea of how the market treats the company's profitability. The higher the ratio, the more stable and sustainable the future cash flows are. Imagine a very stable business model and a worse business model being valued at the same P/FFO metric. The arbitrage theory will not let this pricing exist for a long time, because there will be inflow in the better model versus an outflow in the worse model. The bigger the ratio, the safer the cash flow to the common stockholders, and the safer the dividend of the common stock, the safer the preferred. This ratio stays at 14.59 with funds from operations at $0.51 per share yearly and common stock priced at $7.44. The related "FFO yield" stands at 6.85% while the company has a dividend yield of 10.75%.

The MFA Financial Family

MFA has two more outstanding fixed-income security, a preferred stock, and a baby bond:

MFA Financial, 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (MFA.PB)

MFA Financial, 8.00% Senior Notes due 4/15/2042 (MFO)

Source: Author's database

According to the MFA-C prospectus, the company intends to use the proceeds of the new IPO offering to redeem all of its 8.00% Senior Notes due 2042 (NYSE:MFO) and a portion of its 7.50% Series B Preferred Stock (MFA-B). However, at this point, there is no official redemption notice provided by MFA.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the MFA's outstanding baby bond and preferred stock and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). A very high correlation between MFA-B and PFF is observed, especially during the mini-recession at the end of 2018 and the most recent shake caused by the COVID-19. As for MFO, we see a much steadier performance through the late 2018 sell-off, as well as during the current events. Even though it records nearly $1 loss, this is due to the fact it had been trading at a 4% premium (at negative Yield-to-Call), rather than coronavirus panic.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there is a convertible senior note, issued by MFA Financial, that is not listed on any national securities exchange:

Source: FINRA | MFA4840892

MFA4840892, as it is the FINRA ticker, also does not carry a Standard & Poor's rating and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.789%. This should be compared to the 6.85% Yield-to-Call of MFA-C, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This results in a yield margin of around 2% between the two securities, which can be justified by the higher rank of the bond in the capital structure of the company.

Sector Comparison

You can see in the section below a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25 in the "Mortgage Investment" sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a clearer view, Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s preferred stock, AI-C, will be excluded from the bubble charts as it is the only one that trades that below its par value (at 88% of its PAR).

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With its 6.59% Current yield, the new IPO sits 0.70% below the group's average current yield of 7.29%. This is expected on the one hand after it has the third-lowest nominal yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 6.85% YTC (Yield-to-Worst), MFA-C gives 0.44% lower return than the average YTC of all securities of 7.29%. Although, its YTC is boosted mainly because it is trading at a 1.4% discount and this is actually its Yield-to-Best, the new IPO lags of the majority of stocks in the sector.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, subject to certain procedural requirements, redeem the Series C Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined herein), we have provided notice of our election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series C Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to our optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of Series C Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under "-Conversion Rights" with respect to the shares of Series C Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: 424B5 Filing by MFA Financial Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $275M, MFA-C is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. This, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company is quite leveraged by having 3x times more debt and preferred stocks. Also, its FFO coverage is pretty low as it is enough to cover 63% of MFA's liabilities payments. However, the company is paying more than $362M for its common stock dividend that is 11x more than what it needs for its preferred stocks that are senior to the company's equity. After MFA intends to redeem its baby bond, MFO, and a part of its callable fixed-rate preferred stock, MFA-B, a proper comparison in the family is hard to be made. As regards to the sector, MFA-C in one of the few issues that are trading below their PAR value, and their Current Yield are their Yield-to-Worst, while their Yield-to-Call is their Yield-to-Best. By looking separately into the CY and YTC of MFA-C, we can see it returns quite under the sector's average. Overall, I would consider NRZ's preferred stocks, NRZ-A and NRZ-B, instead, with their 7.29% and 7.05% YTW, with the company having very strong financials than the newly issued MFA-C.

