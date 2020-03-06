Montage Resources Corporation (MR) CEO John Reinhart on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Good morning and thank you for joining us for the Montage Resources fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call. With me today are John Reinhart, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Oleg Tolmachev, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Matthew Rucker, Executive Vice President Resources, Planning and Development.

If you have not received a copy of last night's press release regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results, you can find a copy of it on our website at www.montageresources.com.

Today's discussion will highlight the company's operational and financial outperformance in the quarter along with the full year. Before we start our comments, I would like to point out our disclosures regarding cautionary statements in our press release and remind you that during this call Montage Resources management will make forward-looking statements.

Such statements are based on our current judgments, regarding factors that will impact the future performance of Montage Resources and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Montage Resources control. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecast in such statements. Information concerning these factors can also be found in the company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, during this call, we do make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to applicable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release. We expect to file our 10-K next week, which will be accessible through our website or the SEC's EDGAR system.

I will now turn the call over to John Reinhart, our President and CEO.

John Reinhart

Thank you, Doug, and thank you to everyone for listening to our call today. The past year represented a significant inflection point for the company’s operations with the progression to a business model that prioritize capital efficiency, cost reductions, balance sheet protection and a focus on cash flows.

At a time when investor attention has shifted from resource capture to capital discipline and operational execution, Montage has delivered on its targets to provide disciplined production within the context of a significantly lower capital spend, while achieving or exceeding our respective guidance metrics.

In 2019, the company delivered on higher production, lower operating cost, lower overhead cost, improve EBITDAX, and lower capital spending than initially guided, while adding over 275 million in borrowing based capacity since the completion of the merger and keeping financial leverage below two times.

We are pleased with the results delivered this past year and the numerous successes realized. All achieved while managing through the integration since the transformational merger, one year ago, as well as navigating a challenging commodity price cycle. The current operating environment reinforces the importance of being a low-cost producer with high-quality assets, maintaining a top performing execution team, and processing limited contractual commitments.

Given the transformation the company has experienced over the past 12 months, I would like to briefly reflect upon a few of the operational, commercial, and financial achievements that the company realized during 2019, a number of which are also laid out in our updated corporate presentation. On the operational side, the company refocused its development plans to a liquids focused de-risk program that prioritize prolific stack pay development, optimize lateral length, and initial well count per pad.

The results of the execution of this plan to deliver capital cost for wells spud in 2019 within 1% on average to AFE cost estimates. The wells spud in the second half of 2019 achieved a blended program cost of approximately $846 per foot per lateral. This performance represents an estimated cost reduction of approximately 13% from 2018 performance.

The efficiency gains realized in 2019 in aggregate were improved by 34% year-on-year with delivered pad, spud to sales cycle times of 145 days down from the 2018 results of 2020 days. The blended cycle times planned for 2020 are targeting 140 days. These well costs and cycle time improvements have lower capital cost and accelerated production, resulting in improved capital efficiencies, and cash turns in 2019.

On the commercial side, the company successfully negotiated an Ohio Marcellus processing contract that provided lower operating expenses with the added benefit of enhanced hydrocarbon netbacks facilitated by our ability to fully reject ethane, and realize the upside value in the btu content of the gas stream.

In addition, the company maintains a strategic advantage of limited downstream from transport commitment and has maintained our gross market of gas production approximately 45% above our downstream commitments. This facilitates improved netbacks for gas stream by selling a substantial portion of our produced to guess at in base and pricing hubs, as well as selling our uncommitted gas at a premium to other operators who posses downstream commitments that they were unable to fill.

Considering our liquids focused development plan and favorable commercial contracts, approximately 40% of our fourth-quarter revenue was generated from liquids. When combining this with competitive operating cost, the company has been able to realize the highest cash operating margin among our peer group at $1.52 per Mcfe during the fourth quarter, which I believe is a substantial accomplishment for a company of our size.

Turning to the financial transformation achievements, many of these were ultimately driven by the operational and commercial successes noted previously. The company was able to significantly arrest the historic corporate outspend, which equated to cash flow neutrality earlier than promised, resulting in second half of 2019 remaining generally in a cash flow neutral position with no incremental net debt incurred from the second quarter to year-end 2019.

This is a significant performance improvement versus the outspend in the first half of 2019, and especially noteworthy considering the backdrop of meaningfully lower commodity prices. The company has maintained a leverage ratio almost one half of the term below the Appalachian peer group at 1.9 times on a pro forma trailing 12 month EBITDAX basis, while enhancing the company's liquidity position to approximately 353 million at year-end driven by the borrowing base redetermination post merger.

This credit profile provided the baseline for Montage Resources to be one of the select few Northeast operators to keep its credit rating in forward outlook intact with the major rating agencies in 2019. Montage has delivered on a number of aggressive strategic objectives laid out at our Analyst Day, just one year ago and the organization is realizing the synergies of bringing together two exceptional operating teams who have transformed our business model and significantly improved the underlying performance drivers across the entire corporation.

Our expectation going forward is for continued success as we pursue additional operational efficiencies, commercial contract renegotiations, and service cost reductions that will be incremental to gains realized today. Our focus remains on capital discipline, protecting the company's balance sheet, and liquidity position, and targeting free cash flow generation.

With the multi-year runway off ample liquidity and no debt maturities over the next three years, our priority will be to deploy free cash flow for organic cash flow generation, as well as non-core asset sales towards debt reduction rather than acceleration of activity with the deleveraging process further enhancing the equity value upside.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company's average daily production was approximately 623 million cubic feet equivalent per day, and the full year 2019 production averaged approximately 548 million cubic feet equivalent per day, which was at the midpoint of our guidance range and 7% above the midpoint of the company's initial 2019 guidance. This was accomplished while completing our full-year program significantly under our original capital budget guidance.

Production cost for the fourth quarter and full-year were $1.33 and $1.32 per thousand cubic feet equivalent, respectively which was within our applied guidance range for the quarter and substantially below our initial full year 2019 guidance range. We continue to work with our service providers in leveraging our volumes and activity in order to continue to drive operating expenses lower in 2020.

The company's total revenue was approximately 174 million for the fourth quarter and approximately 634 million for the full year 2019, a 2% and 23% increase over the equivalent 2018 periods respectively, which reflects the ongoing strategic decision to focus activity on our substantial inventory of liquids rich acreage.

Oil accounted for approximately 25% of our production revenue for the full year 2019, which was an increase from the prior year, primarily driven by the continued focus on the highly advantaged stack pay Marcellus acreage that provide the highest corporate development returns. These results contributed to the company delivering an adjusted EBITDAX of approximately 311 million for the full year.

The condensate production continues to differentiate Montage from other Appalachian peers leading to one of the highest all-in realized prices in the basin. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the company drilled six growth wells focused in our stack pay area of our acreage in Monroe County, Ohio of which two were Utica Dry gas and four were Marcellus.

We continue to be encouraged by the well results in our Marcellus Ohio development area, which are producing condensate yields above our type curve expectations. These highly economic liquids rich Marcellus wells highlight the development advantage of our core stack pay area in Ohio and West Virginia, which we believe will provide evaluation uplift on the approximate 300 Marcellus and Utica net stacked pay on developed locations once the quality of the assets is fully appreciated.

On the completion side, we completed five gross wells, which were all in our Utica Dry gas acreage in Ohio. The execution team has been able to perform at a high level of efficiency, completing an average of approximately 8.5 stages per day for the quarter. Finally, during the third quarter, we turned to sales four gross wells all of which were Utica Dry gas wells in Ohio.

Overall, for the full year, we drilled 32 gross wells, completed 36 gross wells, and turned to sales 39 gross net operated wells in a capital disciplined manner delivering the results approximately 20 million below our initial capital expenditure expectations.

Looking forward to 2020, we are executing the capital plan of approximately 200 million that is forecasted to provide 6% production growth year-on-year based upon the midpoint of our guidance range. This capital plan results in approximately 45% lower expenditures, relative to the midpoint of our initial 2019 plan.

The 2020 development will be concentrated in the highly economic stack pay area for Ohio acreage with the Marcellus development comprising approximately 60% to 65% of the drilling and completion spending.

As 2020 continues to progress, our flexible development plan may be adjusted based on the cost savings realized and commodity pricing realized in order to preserve our financial strength, while prioritizing our target of free cash flow generation. Again it has been an outstanding year for the company and we look forward to being able to deliver great results as we move through the remainder of 2020.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Hodges

Thanks, John. During the fourth quarter, the company contains to achieve strong results in almost every area of the business. Adjusted revenue for the fourth quarter was approximately 173 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was approximately 88 million, both of which were above the previous year's quarterly results.

Said another way, the fourth quarter of 2019 demonstrated the power of Montage’s business to deliver quarterly sequential cash flow growth as highlighted from the approximate cash flow neutrality achieved during the second half of 2019, with our reported EBITDAX roughly meeting our capital spending and interest expense, despite the significant headwinds of commodity prices.

During the fourth quarter, our all-in realized price was $3.01 per Mcfe, including the impact of cash settled derivatives and excluding firm transportation. This top tier -all in pricing was driven by the continued activity levels from the liquids rich areas of our acreage with approximately 25% of the revenue stream during the fourth quarter, coming from condensate sales and total liquids contributing approximately 40% of our revenue.

We’re continuing to reap the benefits of unique exposure to condensate as our stack pay Marcellus activity continues to increase. As John mentioned previously, our ability to sell commitment free natural gas in the underutilized firm transportation assets owned by others at prices which were at a premium to in-basin benchmarks has continued to be value-added during the quarter.

As activity levels slow in the basin it is likely that our position with uncommitted volumes will become even more valuable to others who are looking for options for their overcommitted firm transport portfolios. We believe, we can capture this value for Montage in a variety of ways and we will remain open to discussions that allow us to deliver upon this underappreciated asset.

On the liquid side, we realized an $18.65 per barrel NGL price for the quarter equating to 33% of WTI, excluding cash settled derivatives. Our production sales volumes that are sold at Mont Belvieu prices and without ethane recoveries should allow us to continue to realize better overall NGL economics going forward and we are looking forward to the opportunity to sell our recovered ethane at gas pricing in the near future once the show cracker comes online with a target date of year end 2020.

We believe this pricing mechanism will provide a significant economic uplift for years to come as we currently receive little or no value for our recovered ethane net of fractionation and transportation cost. Our realized oil price during the fourth quarter of $48.90 per barrel implies a negative $7.92 differential to WTI, which is inclusive of all transportation expenses, but excludes cash settled derivatives.

As our activity continues in the more liquids rich portions of our acreage, which provides us with peer leading margins and significantly differentiates us from other Appalachian peers, we believe we are uniquely positioned amongst our peers to benefit from any potential strength in WTI prices.

In addition, we have recently seen an improvement in our oil differentials and anticipate this to continue as activity level in the basin moderates. For the full-year, our 366 million of capital expenditures consisted predominantly of 339.7 million in drilling and completion capital, $600,000 in corporate-related expenditures, and 25.9 million in land-related capital.

Our land-related capital expenditures during 2019 were approximately 7% of our total capital expenditures, well within our guidance of 5% to 10% of total capital expenditures for the year as we focused our activity only on acreage that impacts our near-term development plan. With respect to our current hedge position, we are pleased that we have hedged more than 55% of our 2020 natural gas production at prices well above the current strip price.

Well we are encouraged by signs of an improving macro trend for natural gas supply and believe that better days are ahead; we remain committed to a disciplined approach to hedging our cash flows and will look to add to our 2021 position in the months ahead. Given that our peer leading condensate production is a significant portion of our cash flows, we have also been active hedging this important component of our overall revenue stream and have more than 52% of our oil production hedged at approximately $57.13 per barrel.

Finally, we will begin our spring borrowing base redetermination in the next month or so, and we are encouraged by our early discussions with our lending group. As we announced previously, the value of our proved developed reserves at strip pricing at year-end 2019 was approximately $1 billion, an increase of about 30% since the prior year.

Given the level of asset coverage provided to our lenders from our producing results along with our low leverage profile and conservative business plan, we feel very good about the upcoming redetermination, despite the weakness in commodity prices that will at least partially flow through to bank debts this spring.

As we consider in our current liquidity position and our capital plans, we are comfortable that Montage remains well-positioned to fund its drilling program with cash flow from operations and minimal reliance on our revolver, while generating an attractive level of cash for growth.

On that note, John will wrap up the prepared remarks.

John Reinhart

Thank you, Michael. Overall, we remained thoroughly impressed with the entire Montage team and their push to enhance value of our asset base and our company as we distinguish ourselves to operational and financial execution. Our strong 2019 performance demonstrates our focus on capital efficiency and positions Montage for shareholder value creation. We thank everyone for joining us today. This concludes our prepared remarks.

Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Irene Hass with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Irene Hass

Hi, good morning. Congratulations on all how you have ended 2019, which was an extremely difficult year considering the gas macro as such and I look towards 2020, and it feels like that you guys will be able to kind of generate free cash flow. So, my question for you is, how would you prefer to reduce debt? Are you going to pay down your revolver or would you consider actually buying back some of your bonds at discount? That’s my only question.

Michael Hodges

Hi, Irene that’s a great question. This is Michael. I’ll start and John you can certainly jump in. I think, primarily our focus this year is going to take any cash flow that we generate organically and take it straight to the balance sheet. So, I think in general we like our liquidity position. I think if there is opportunity to maybe strategically buy back some bonds we could consider that depending on the level that they trade at, but in this environment liquidity is also very important to us.

So, I think the excess free cash flow likely we preserve it with some additional liquidity unless the bonds get a little bit cheaper from where they are now. I do think that John mentioned some non-core asset sales and some other opportunities to bring in some cash. I think if that happens and we have an opportunity to potentially take out some of the bonds at a good price, I think you could see us do that as well.

So, we look at both of them, we have discussions with the board on both options and depending on what the opportunities are and what kind of a size we can get in the bonds is something that we would consider.

Irene Hass

Thank you.

John Reinhart

Thank you, Irene.

Our next question comes from the line of Arun Jayaram with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Arun Jayaram

Yes, good morning. John, I was wondering if you could maybe elaborate on the stack development concept that you are deploying kind of Monroe County, are you co-developing or going back into call it existing pads with – there's already have some legacy wells on them?

John Reinhart

Yes. Thanks Arun. It’s – I think as we look at 2020 and look at the plan, what we’re doing is actually on the 65% of on the spend on the Marcellus we’re going into existing pads that have previously been developed on the Utica, and this is a very big benefit to us because if you think about it, the Marcellus just in general is going to take advantage of those pad savings, low-cost infrastructure savings, midstream, basically right away there.

In addition to that Marcellus and Ohio has a very favorable commercial contract, and the condensate yields are improving with every well we drill. So, overall, it’s very economic even at today's prices development and its taken advantage of all the previous on capital in the area for 2020.

Arun Jayaram

Great. You know, one of the themes in earnings season has been couple of your peers have [rescaled] some win-win renegotiations on some large long-term midstream kind of contracts, I know you guided to call it the $1.30 in terms of cash operating costs in 2020, could you elaborate on potential for Montage to do something that could call it be a win, win or you could probably exchange call it lower near-term midstream cost perhaps more term et cetera?

Michael Hodges

Yes. This is Michael, Arun. I will take the first shot of that again. I think that similar to what you have seen some of our peers do, I think to the extent that you have activity in the basin that you feel is economic and that you can continue with and to the extent that your midstream providers are still looking for ways to ensure that they are going to be part of that activity, I think there’s opportunity.

So, we talked even at our Analyst Day last year that the two companies Blue Ridge and Eclipse had some overlap with some providers and that we were working through some commercial situations where we could take advantage of that. I think our processing contract at mid-year this year is just one example of that. And there are still some ongoing discussions that we’re having that might allow us to do some things as well.

So, I think, again it’s not easy, there’s things you have two make sure that there are ways that you can benefit your provider, as well as capture some of that savings for yourself. So, we work on it a lot. I think that’s a part of that business that gets underappreciated. John and I talked about spending as much time trying to manage the top line as we do with some of the other bottom-line numbers, but I think we’ve got some opportunities and we’ll keep you guys updated. There may be some things that we can offer here in the coming days and weeks ahead.

Arun Jayaram

Alright. Great and nice results in 2019.

John Reinhart

Thanks Arun.

Our next question comes from the line of Dun McIntosh with Johnson Rice & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Dun McIntosh

Good morning John.

John Reinhart

Good morning John.

Dun McIntosh

Congrats on a good year and looking forward to a good 2020. My question is around kind of activity and the leverage you can pull if prices are going to stay down here at [42.75] and $1.75 this morning, what sort of flexibility do you have in your 2020 rig schedule to kind of scale up or down on activity and then again if prices are going to be down, you have to imagine there is some pressure on service cost as well, kind of how that relationship with your current production target of kind of 6% growth for this year?

John Reinhart

It’s a great question. Appreciate it. I think, first of all to comment to your point about service cost, Oleg and his team really stays on top of driving costs down. And as you think about the macro environment being where it is on pricing, we feel like that particular side of the business there is some upside on cost savings, not only on the capital side, but on the expense side.

So, getting more to your activity level, we continuously kind of update our outlook, the cash flow and balancing that throughout the year. We take into account the successes that the teams are having with regards to capital program, as well as the expense program, as well as commodity prices.

So, if you want to think about the levers that we have to pull it’s certainly cost reduction, but it’s also activity level, due to the lower level commitment that the company has we actually have the ability to kind of toggle, whether it's between oil or gas or whether it’s just lower activity, if need be.

We certainly have those levers and initially we don't see a big impact on the production for 2020 with some of those levers we have available, but we will be very mindful of what kind of 2021 impact that might have as we continue to access those potential reductions in activity, but I’d say we're pretty comfortable right now with our ability depending on how the cost reductions and the commodity price swings to be able to achieve our target of balanced cash flows or even generating cash flows this year throughout the year.

We’ll probably be in a position if some decisions are made in that late Q2, early Q3, so if it weren't that’s when generally the company will provide some feedback, I expect on any kind of change of plan.

Dun McIntosh

Okay great. Thanks and then from a follow-up, maybe just a little more color on non-core asset sales. I’d have to imagine that there’s volatility we’ve had in the past six months has made the deal flow a little slower, but just kind of your outlook there and maybe liquidity is in great shape, especially relative to your peers, but obviously any incremental liquidity as a benefit I this day and age, so just some additional color there and thanks again, I’ll [indiscernible]?

John Reinhart

Okay, thanks. Yes. To your point, I think, the market really over the last year, you know nine months has been pretty challenged with regards to valuations on either undeveloped or certain assets. We continue to stay engaged however owing to and we don't talk about it a lot, but we do have some non-core assets and we have some assets that were not actually developing currently that’s very economic that we want to pull forward some value and try to get some monetization efforts.

So, in the Flat Castle area, we stay engaged, even though the drilling activity has slowed down, there are some potential opportunities down the road that we continue to assess for some value accretion in bringing value for Montage with various structures. And I think before I talk a little bit about some kind of a partnership with regards to current, limiting current development and future development.

So, some of those discussions are, they actually continue and secondly the company does have some undeveloped acreage nearby other operators development. That’s always an opportunity for us to be able to monetize and trade. And lastly, the company is in procession of some mainstream assets that we own, and that’s an ongoing assessment and we certainly want to be mindful of that opportunity and what it means and make sure that it makes sense for the company, but I will tell you that there are some opportunities we continue to push and press for them, and as we realize some successes as the months and quarters move forward we will be sure to share those with the entire market. So, appreciate the question.

Our next question comes from the line of John White with Roth Capital. Please proceed with your question.

John White

Good morning. My question has been asked and you’ve answered it, it was on debt reduction. So, I would say congratulations on a strong year.

John Reinhart

Thanks John.

Michael Hodges

Thanks John.

Our next question comes from the line of Stark Remeny with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Stark Remeny

Hi guys, congrats on a solid quarter, and killer 2019. Most of my questions have already been asked, but I’ve got a few small follow-ups. Assuming that gas prices either hold or maybe even deteriorate from this point in strip, do you guys see a point and which you consider shutting any volumes in or maybe start building DUCs?

Michael Hodges

Yes Stark. This is Michael. I think in general that’s probably an option that we would go to very late in the game. I think you have to kind of assess where you are at from a fixed cost and a variable cost perspective when you make those decisions. I think, if prices, you know we’ve seen situations in the past sometimes when basis widens out, significantly, where you may make that decision for a short period of time, but given where our costs are at, you know the $1.32 per M of cost is certainly below where the strip is and even some of that cost is fixed.

So, you’re really kind of taking the variable cost and assessing it from that perspective. So, I would tell you we’re mindful of kind of the right decision at the right time, but I think wholesale shut-ins for extended period of times would probably be something that would be a last resort for us.

A - John Reinhart,

Yes. And I’d just add to Michael's comments Stark. Just similar to what we did in Q4 has taken the advantage of a lower commodity price environment to kind of do some proactive workovers that will actually enhance production in the future. You can think about us continuing to be opportunistic as we look at potential workovers and timing those with either downtime from operations as currently planned from maintenance or any kind of low pricing environment. So, just a little bit of more color on some of the other things we look at with regards to pricing and shut-ins.

Stark Remeny

Yes, absolutely makes sense. And then just on the Sequel JV wells, are you guys expecting any of those to begin reverting their working interest to you this year and then what is the associated production wedge, if so?

John Reinhart

Well this is John. I’ll comment. We are not anticipating any reversion in 2020. I don't have the actual runway on that nor the wedge, but we can certainly follow up with you separately if you want to reach out to us and we’ll get you that information.

Stark Remeny

Okay. Excellent. Thank you.

John Reinhart

Thank you.

Michael Hodges

Thanks Stark.

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Ginsburg with R.W. Pressprich. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Ginsburg

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. Most of them have been addressed already, just wanted to ask some one or two follow-ups. So, in terms of the CapEx budget for this year coming up, obviously it’s a big reduction over FY 2019 and we’re still seeing the production growth, do we look at this level of CapEx, basically where we can kind of keep production flat to slightly up or do we see this drop in CapEx kind of catching up in 2021 if the levels don't get picked up again after FY 2020?

John Reinhart

No. This is John. I’ll kind of give you a high level there. As we continue past 2018, which is a pretty high development activity here for the company, a lot of growth. So, the answer is the actual, call it maintenance capital for nothing else. This is, I wouldn't expect it to accelerate as we go down. Matter of fact, I would expect it to moderate as our base declines continue to moderate over time. And we continue to prioritize some very core high prolific, high productive acreage.

So yes, moving into the future, I would expect this number to even moderate for that kind of flattish to still single digit growth outlook. Now, just bear in mind it does depend on if you are drilling gas or oil whenever you look at production. We really focus on quite frankly the netbacks in the revenue and the cash flows, and the production is almost an output from that. So, just be very mindful when we talk about maintenance capital. We have the ability to shift. So, you know a slightly less production, but higher EBITDA actually I think everybody would be on board with that, but hopefully that answers your question.

Andrew Ginsburg

That makes sense. And then just in terms of cash flow, so I noticed that some of the payables balances were increasing and maybe some of the receivables were decreasing a little. So, obviously that’s the working capital throughout the year, do you see a reversal in working capital or another drag on working capital to affect your ability to generate cash flow for FY 2020?

Michael Hodges

Yes. This is Michael, good question. So, I think, one of the things that drives our working capital is just the timing of our interest payments on our higher bonds. So, for us that’s a pretty significant pavement. It happens in January and July of each year. So, you are always going to see kind of the liability side of the working capital creep up a little bit in that June and December balance sheet.

So that’s a portion of it that will come back down in January as we’ve already made that payment, but other than that, certainly as prices come under pressure you see the receivable side creep down a little bit just because you’re accruing for those revenues and they haven't shown up yet, but beyond that I would tell you, it’s really normal course of business. I don't think there’s anything significantly different going on with our working capital and it's been, I'd call it, about a 10% range from where it is now from – about the last 12 months.

Andrew Ginsburg

Yes, perfect. That answers all my questions. Thanks again and congrats on a strong year.

John Reinhart

Thanks Andrew. Appreciate it.

Operator

We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Reinhart for any closing remarks?

John Reinhart

Yes. We would like to thank everybody for joining our call today. It’s been a great 2019 and 2020 is off from an operational execution to a good start, and we look forward to sharing the first quarter results with you guys on our next call. Thank you and have a great day.

