Silver Tries The Patience Of Investors

Trading silver can be like riding a psychotic horse through a burning barn at times. In 1980 and 2011, the price of silver traded on either side of $50 per ounce. The move to the upside during those years put silver on the radar for many speculators who lay in the reeds waiting for the next day the metal will experience an explosive price move in the metal. Silver has a long history of boom and bust. The discovery of silver at Potosi in Bolivia during the days of the Spanish Empire made it the wealthiest in the world.

However, the riches disappeared as the price of silver fell as an oversupply of the precious metal depressed prices. Since the sixteenth century, silver was responsible for enormous wealth that led to poverty. In the 1800s, Horace Tabor made a fortune in silver only to lose it all in 1893 with the repeal of the Sherman Silver Purchase Act. In the 1980s, the Hunt Brothers made a small fortune from a large one when Nelson and Bunker Hunt attempted to corner the silver market.

I ran one of the leading gold and silver bullion trading and sales business in the world from the late 1980s through 1997. I traded silver for the company from 1982 through 1997, when the price of the precious metal was in a range from $3.525 to $9.795 per ounce on the nearby COMEX futures contract. During my tenure, I missed the wild bull market of 1980 and 2011 and traded the metal during a sleepy period.

However, I learned a lot about the market's liquidity. In the mid-1990s, together with three other traders, we amassed a proprietary long position where we controlled and owned more silver than the Hunts in the late 1970s and 1980. At its peak, we held a quarter of one billion ounces of silver in vaults in the US, UK, as well as positions in futures and call options. We purchased the massive position on either side of $5 per ounce and sold it around the same price level. We thought the price of silver was inexpensive and that it would move higher. In hindsight, we were correct, but we could not hold onto the metal for a myriad of reasons.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has not traded below $10 per ounce since 2009, in over a decade. At $16.75 per ounce on March 2, the 250 million ounces we bought for around $1.25 billion was worth over $4 billion. Silver can try the patience of any investor, speculator, or market participant. Many believe a mysterious cabal, or the leading governments and financial institutions of the world manipulate the price of silver to prevent it from moving higher. I felt that silver was inexpensive at the $5 per ounce level and continue to think it is cheap at under $17 today.

If the price of silver is going to make a move to the upside and follow gold, the miners that extract the metal from the crust of the earth will make lots of profits. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) often provides market participants with a leveraged position in silver that outperformance the percentage gains on the upside and underperforms when the price declines.

Risk-off makes silver ugly - open interest provided a clue

The last week of February was a volatile period in the silver market. The price of gold rose to a new high of $1691.70 per ounce on Monday, February 24. Silver moved higher with the yellow metal, but the May futures contract on COMEX only made it to a peak of $19.005 per ounce. Gold fell sharply over the rest of the week, and silver did even worse. Nearby gold futures fell to a low of $1564 on Friday, February 28, 7.5% below the high during the first day of the week.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, May silver futures declined to a low of $16.40 on February 28, 13.7% lower than the high at the start of the week. Price momentum and relative strength indicators fell from overbought to oversold conditions. Daily historical volatility soared from 16.23% on February 24 to over 40% as of March 6.

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. In silver, the metric fell sharply as those holding long positions scrambled for the exit. Open interest declined from 244,705 contracts on February 24 to 197,370 contracts on March 5, a drop of 19.3%. The metric fell to its lowest level in 2020 and since March 2019 last week. The decline in open interest signifies the long liquidation that took place during the final week of February. Falling open interest and a decrease in the price of a futures market is not typically a validation of a bearish trend in the world of futures.

The metal refuses to follow gold

Gold broke out to the upside in June 2019 when the price rose above its July 2016 peak of $1377.50 per ounce. The yellow metal continued to make a series of new highs. In September 2019, the price rose to $1559.80; after a correction, gold reached $1613.30 on January 8, 2020. The most recent higher high came on Friday, March 6, when the continuous contract reached $1690.70.

Silver moved higher with the price of gold over the past months, but it never came close to the July 2016 high at $21.095 per ounce, which stands as the critical level of technical resistance. In early September 2019, the price of the continuous silver futures contract reached $19.54, $1.555 per ounce below the 2016 peak. Since then, the continuous contract price has not exceeded the $19 level.

Silver may be following gold higher and lower, but the price of the precious metal has not achieved the technical breakout that gold experienced.

A historical relationship at the high

The silver-gold ratio dates back thousands of years. In around 3000 BC, the first Egyptian Pharaoh Menes stated that two and one half parts silver equal one part gold.

In modern times, the average level of the price relationship between silver and gold has been around fifty-five ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. Many market participants believe that when the ratio is below the 55:1 level, silver is expensive compared to the price of gold. When it rises above the average level, silver becomes cheap when measured against its precious cousin.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that at the cost of over ninety-seven ounces of silver to purchase an ounce of gold, the price relationship between the two precious metals is at the highest level since 1974.

Silver is on sale

The price relationship between gold and silver is telling us that silver is inexpensive compared to the price of the yellow metal. The significant drop in the total number of open long and short positions in the silver futures market over the last week is a clue that the price correction that took silver from the $19 level on May futures to a low of $16.40 was not the start of a bearish trend in the silver market. Silver bounced to over the $17 level as of March 6 in a sign that the recent correction was overdone on the downside. On March 3, the US Federal Reserve announced an emergency fifty basis point reduction in the short-term Fed Funds rate. The move pushed the rate to 1.00%-1.50%. Typically, falling interest rates are supportive of higher prices in gold and silver.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart illustrates that both price momentum and relative strength indicators are barely above neutral reading with plenty of room to move higher. Silver has made higher lows since late 2015 but has yet to challenge the 2016 peak at just over the $21 per ounce level. Quarterly historical volatility at 11.78% is at close to the lowest level since 2003. While the open interest metric declined over the recent sessions, it has been making higher lows, and higher highs as the price of silver has been gently trending higher. Over the past months, buying silver during price corrections has been the optimal approach to the market.

SILJ got too cheap

Silver mining stocks tend to outperform the price of the metal on the upside and underperform when silver declines in value. Junior silver mining companies can offer even more dramatic percentage gains and losses as the companies leverage capital to produce the metal. Individual junior mining stocks have idiosyncratic risks such as management, operations, and specific mining properties. Meanwhile, the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF mitigates some of the idiosyncratic risks by holding a diversified portfolio of junior silver mining shares. The most recent top holdings of SILJ include: Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $131.22 million, trades an average of 562,475 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.69%. The product offers a 2.07% yield because of dividends paid by some of its holdings. The yield offsets the expense ratio for long-term term holders of the ETF product.

The price of silver rose from $14.245 in late May to a high of $19.54 in early September or 37.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ rose from $6.77 to $11.57 per share or 70.9% as the product outperformed the price action in silver on a percentage basis. Even though silver has not moved higher than the early September 2019 $19.54 peak, SILJ moved to a higher high of $12.67 per share in late December.

Last week, nearby May silver futures fell from $19.005 to $16.40 or 13.7% before recovering by 4.62% to $17.15 on March 6. SILJ fell from $11.82 on February 24 to a low of $8.14 per share on February 28 before recovering to $9.11 on March 6. The ETF fell 31.1% and then rose by 11.9%. The price action in the ETF shows that the junior mining product trades like silver on steroids.

Silver continues to try the patience of investors who are waiting for it to follow gold and break above its 2016 high. I liked the prospects for silver in 1995 at the $5 per ounce level. I am just as bullish today at the $17.25 level.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver.